Thursday's Southeast-Gretna football game canceled "out of abundance of caution" related to COVID-19

No. 5 Lincoln Southeast and No. 7 Gretna will not play their scheduled football Thursday night at Seacrest Field due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the communities.

A news release from Lincoln Public Schools did not say whether the Gretna and Southeast teams have positive cases on team. Rather, the game was canceled "out of an abundance of caution due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases."

The athletic departments released a mutual statement.

“We feel this is in the best interest of all students and their families. Students on both teams have worked especially hard to get to this point, and we don’t want to jeopardize any opportunities for postseason play.”

The game will not be rescheduled, and a Lincoln Public Schools spokesperson said the Southeast-Gretna cancelation will not affect other LPS athletic events.

The cancelation comes one week before the start of the Class A state football playoffs.

Several teams have had their seasons interrupted by COVID-19, mostly because of one or multiple positive tests among the team. This appears to be the first time a game was stopped due to caution related to the pandemic.

