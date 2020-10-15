 Skip to main content
Thursday's Southeast-Gretna football game canceled "out of abundance of caution" related to COVID-19
Thursday's Southeast-Gretna football game canceled "out of abundance of caution" related to COVID-19

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.24

Lincoln Southeast player pass rows of empty stands as they head to the locker room before their game Lincoln East on Thursday at Seacrest Field. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

No. 5 Lincoln Southeast and No. 7 Gretna will not play their scheduled football Thursday night at Seacrest Field due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the communities.

A news release from Lincoln Public Schools did not say whether the Gretna and Southeast teams have positive cases on team. Rather, the game was canceled "out of an abundance of caution due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases."

The athletic departments released a mutual statement.

“We feel this is in the best interest of all students and their families. Students on both teams have worked especially hard to get to this point, and we don’t want to jeopardize any opportunities for postseason play.”

The game will not be rescheduled, and a Lincoln Public Schools spokesperson said the Southeast-Gretna cancelation will not affect other LPS athletic events.

The cancelation comes one week before the start of the Class A state football playoffs.

Several teams have had their seasons interrupted by COVID-19, mostly because of one or multiple positive tests among the team. This appears to be the first time a game was stopped due to caution related to the pandemic.

Check back later for updates to this story

Week 7 in review: A look at the Prep Extra team's coverage of the high school football action

We've got game stories. We've got photos. We've got videos and notes. And yes, we have the Friday night stars. Here's our Week 7 content. 

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

