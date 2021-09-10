Thunderbolts outlast Links in two overtimes

Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln High battled late into the night in a Class A city football game Friday.

Matt Bohy scored in the second overtime and the Links' fourth-down effort fell short as Pius X held on 28-21 in double overtime at Beecher Athletic Complex.

The game was tied at 14-14 heading into overtime.

Lincoln High led 14-7 entering the fourth quarter, but Pius X evened the score on Cole Skorupa's 6-yard rushing touchdown.

After a scoreless first quarter, Pius X struck first with Bohy's 1-yard touchdown, which was set up by his 43-yard rush earlier in the possession.

The Links tied the score later in the quarter on Ja Reese Lott-Buzby's 23-yard scamper.

Lincoln High took a 14-7 lead in the fourth after capitalizing on a turnover. Lott-Buzby scored again with his legs, this time an 11-yard rush.

The Links dropped to 2-1.

