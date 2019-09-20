With a little bit of tinkering in the offensive line and a little bit of determination in the defense, Lincoln Pius X notched its first win of the season.
The Thunderbolts (1-3) rolled to a 34-0 victory over Lincoln High behind two touchdown runs from Jon Andreasen, and a run for a score and a touchdown pass by Joe Finder on Friday night at Beechner Athletic Complex.
"I could tell right away our blocking up front was the best it's been all season," said Andreasen, who ran for 98 yards. "The better holes made a big difference for our offense."
Andreasen may have cracked the game open when he scored on a double-reverse from quarterback Finder to fullback Blake Vodicka and back to Andreasen for a 27-yard score just before halftime.
"We've been working on that play since the first practice of the fall and it seemed like it might be the right time, right there," said Pius X coach Ryan Kearney, now in his fourth season at the school.
"Andreasen had to make one guy miss, and that was a break for us on the play because we missed a block."
The Bolts tacked on three more scores in the second half while holding the Links to 24 yards rushing and 55 yards passing in the final two quarters.
Pius X, which plays No. 1-ranked Bellevue West next week, stopped a Lincoln High drive at the Bolts' 31 on a fumble and Vodicka recovered another fumble to stop a Links' drive to the Pius X 8-yard line in the first half.
"Our defense was ordinary," said Kearney. "By that, I mean we just had to do things that weren't extraordinary, but do things, well, that were ordinary. We hadn't done that as well as we did tonight."
Rademacher blocked a kick in the third quarter, Justin Leggott had three tackles for 18 yards in losses and Pius X limited Lincoln High to just three first downs in the second half.
Lincoln High (0-4) appeared to have new life in its offense as quarterback Hunt Boutin hit six of his first eight pass attempts for 65 yards. Tyrese Jones added 77 yards on 14 carries in the first half.
"Lincoln High was right there with us," said Kearney. "We gave a great effort and I have never felt we haven't given great effort at Pius X, whether it's football, all sports, in the classroom or in church.
"It's nice to get a win and although winning isn't everything, it is nice to get excited about playing well and improving."