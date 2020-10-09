Thunderbolts' big plays not enough against Columbus

COLUMBUS — Lincoln Pius X took the lead twice in the second quarter on a pair of long touchdowns but failed to produce anything more until the final minute of a 34-24 loss at Columbus on Friday night.

The Thunderbolts (2-5) led 9-6 and 13-9 after a 21-yard Thomas McCabe field goal followed by a Lou Sawtelle 58-yard touchdown pass to Drew Easley with 3:32 remaining in the first half. But Columbus found the end zone on a 23-yard pass from Brody Mickey to Ernest Hausmann with 53 seconds left before halftime. That gave the Discovers (5-2) the lead for good. They went on to add two more scores in the fourth quarter and picked off two Thunderbolt passes in the second half.

“We did a lot of good things, and there’s stuff that we’ve got to clean up still,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said.

At least initially, Columbus and Pius X looked to be locked in a defensive battle — the first five drives of the game produced five punts. Columbus generated the first points following a bad pitch from Pius X quarterback Colby Chapelle to running back Will Barrett on the Bolts’ own 8-yard line. The Discoverers capitalized two plays later on Mickey’s 8-yard touchdown run (but missed the extra point) for a 6-0 lead.

The defensive struggle then became an offensive showcase.