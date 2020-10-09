Thunderbolts' big plays not enough against Columbus

COLUMBUS — Lincoln Pius X took the lead twice in the second quarter on a pair of long touchdowns but failed to produce anything more until the final minute of a 34-24 loss at Columbus on Friday night.
The Thunderbolts (2-5) led 9-6 and 13-9 after a 21-yard Thomas McCabe field goal followed by a Lou Sawtelle 58-yard touchdown pass to Drew Easley with 3:32 remaining in the first half. But Columbus found the end zone on a 23-yard pass from Brody Mickey to Ernest Hausmann with 53 seconds left before halftime. That gave the Discovers (5-2) the lead for good. They went on to add two more scores in the fourth quarter and picked off two Thunderbolt passes in the second half.
“We did a lot of good things, and there’s stuff that we’ve got to clean up still,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said.
At least initially, Columbus and Pius X looked to be locked in a defensive battle — the first five drives of the game produced five punts. Columbus generated the first points following a bad pitch from Pius X quarterback Colby Chapelle to running back Will Barrett on the Bolts’ own 8-yard line. The Discoverers capitalized two plays later on Mickey’s 8-yard touchdown run (but missed the extra point) for a 6-0 lead.
The defensive struggle then became an offensive showcase.
Lincoln Pius X needed just three plays to respond, with Barrett taking a handoff around the left side to score on a 70-yard run. Another failed PAT made the scored 6-6.
An interception by Sammy Manzitto turned into three Pius X points when the ensuing drive stalled at the Columbus 4. Garrett Esch gave the Discoverers the lead two plays later on a 57-yard touchdown run around the right side.
Trailing 13-9, Pius X answered on Easley’s reception up the sideline for his fourth touchdown catch of the season.
Esch returned the kickoff to the Pius X 40, and Columbus was back in the end zone five plays later. Columbus overcame a false start and holding call with a Mickey-to-Hausmann 23-yard scoring pass on fourth-and-22.
Columbus had tried the same play on third down, but the pass was knocked away. Hausmann found space in the corner of the end zone on the re-do.
“I didn’t see much of it. I got hit while I threw, so I chucked it up and saw Ernest celebrating in the end zone,” Mickey said. “I’m glad he could make a play on the ball; he’s a playmaker.”
Up 20-16, Columbus increased its lead on a 69-yard, eight-play drive capped by Mickey’s second 8-yard touchdown run of the night with 5:18 left in the game. The Discoverers then picked off passes on the next two dives, the second of which Caleb Van Dyke returned for a score.
In this Series
Week 7 in review: A look at the Prep Extra team's coverage of the high school football action
-
Updated
Prep football rewind: Southeast rolls at Bellevue East; Two No. 1 teams go down
-
Updated
Fritton's record-setting night lifts Lincoln Southwest over Papillion-La Vista
-
Updated
Thunderbolts' big plays not enough against Columbus
- 12 updates
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!