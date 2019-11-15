OMAHA — Throughout the regular season, no team could come close to touching Class A No. 1 Bellevue West, as the Thunderbirds rolled to an undefeated start.
On Friday night, the Thunderbirds finally came up against their toughest challenger yet — No. 2 Millard West.
The Wildcats hung close throughout the entire game but ultimately fell short, as Bellevue West won 37-30.
Both looked strong on defense to open the game, as each side punted on their first two possessions. The Thunderbirds got on the board first after Millard West running back Dan Sullivan lost the ball on a hard hit. It took just one play for Jay Ducker to run the score in from 20 yards out, putting Bellevue West up 7-0 in the first quarter.
“They’re a good team, we just made a mistake early and gave them a free score,” Millard West head coach Kirk Peterson said.
The Thunderbirds added to their lead soon after, needing a key fourth-down to conversion to march nearly the entire length of the field. Ducker scored his second of the game, this one from 13 yards out, and a successful two-point conversion put Bellevue West up 15-0.
The Wildcats roared back, using a pair of long passes to march down the field before Gomes punched in the two-yard rushing score. They capitalized on some Bellevue West mistakes and tacked on a field goal for a 15-10 halftime score in favor of the Thunderbirds.
In the halftime locker room, Bellevue West head coach Mike Huffman told his team the next half would tell a lot about the team. In just one play, they told him all he needed to know.
Straight out of halftime, the Thunderbirds struck gold on their first play. Ducker burst free untouched for an 80-yard rushing score, extending Bellevue West’s lead to 22-10. The senior running back finished the game with 177 rushing yards and three scores.
Following the big score, a pair of Gomes touchdowns — one on the ground and one in the air — resulted in a 23-22 Wildcat lead.
“We could’ve folded, that was the first time we trailed the entire season,” Huffman said. “They responded with the drive, (I'm) so, so proud of them and what a great football game.”
Bellevue West came up clutch, first scoring on a 31-yard touchdown pass to Zavier Betts and eventually went on a clock-killing, eight-minute drive in the fourth quarter to salt the game away. Looking to keep Millard West’s surging offense off the field, the Thunderbirds came up big in the clutch.
“We wore them down but couldn’t get off the field in third and fourth-down situations and that puts a lot of pressure on you,” Peterson said.
Millard West added a late touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Thunderbirds, who had a great night from quarterback Nate Glantz. Against his former team, Glantz completed 24-of-32 passes for 197 yards and two scores.
With the collective offensive might of Ducker and Glantz, the Thunderbirds advanced to the Class A championship game for the first time in four years, where they will face No. 7 Omaha Westside.
Westside advanced to its first state final since 2013 behind a 21-point outburst in the second quarter against No. 3 Millard South.
The Warriors (10-2) won 31-14.
Junior Cole Payton connected with Avante Dickerson for a 19-yard score to give Westside a 14-0 lead. After Millard South fumbled inside the Warriors' 5-yard line, Payton ripped off a 92-yard touchdown run, and pushed the lead to 28-0 on a 20-yard score just before halftime.
Millard South's season ends at 10-2.