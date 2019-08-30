Clouds hid the stars above Beechner Athletic Complex, but the Bellevue West stars shined bright on the field Friday night before a capacity crowd of 1,500.
Thunderbird Super-State running back Jay Ducker rushed for 137 yards on 13 carries and scored four touchdowns, while Super-State wide receiver and Nebraska recruit Zavier Betts hauled in four passes for 134 yards and a pair of scores in leading top-ranked Bellevue West to a 63-6 season-opening win over Lincoln High.
“This was a great start, exactly what we needed to see in the opener,” said the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Ducker, a Northern Illinois recruit who busted off a 41-yard run on his first carry of the game and notched a 47-yd TD in the second quarter.
“The line opened up some holes, we got our passing game going with Nate Glantz and all our receivers and our defense played great all night,” Ducker added.
The 6-3, 195-pound Betts showed few effects from his sprained ankle early last month. He caught a 46-yard TD pass from Glantz early in the second period and broke a short pass in the left flat for a 44-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half to give the Thunderbirds a 42-0 lead at intermission.
Glantz, a 6-1, 185-pound senior transfer from Millard West, finished 16 of 26 for 309 yards. He also threw a 14-yard, first-quarter TD strike to junior Keagan Johnson to make it 14-0 less than three minutes into the game.
The only negative Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman could find was his team’s 12 penalties for 103 yards. Seven of those infractions came in the second quarter.
“We wanted to play a clean game, and those first few drives we didn’t have any penalties,” Huffman said. “I was very pleased with Nate. This was a good start, and as the season goes on, you’ll see him connect even better with our receivers.”
Lincoln High brought back just two starters from last year’s Class A playoff team, so the Links are still searching for starters in many positions. With two-time Super-State quarterback Cedric Case now at Texas State, three quarterbacks — Davis Buchanan, Hunt Boutin and Jareese Lott-Bradley — played Friday night, all vying for that spot.
The Links’ lone touchdown came on a nine-play, 69-yard drive in the third quarter capped on a 2-yard run by Tyrese Jones. The big play in the march was a 36-yard pass from Buchanan to 6-4 sophomore wide receiver Keyshon Buckman, who finished with three catches for 80 yards.
“We’re going to be searching for a while,” Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. “All three quarterbacks were playing other positions on offense and all three played on defense, so they’re all going to contribute some way. We need to keep playing hard and hopefully we’ll be a different team in a few weeks than the one you saw tonight.”