The weather provided a light drizzle at Beechner Field on Friday, while Omaha South provided the thunder and lightning in a 28-21 victory over Lincoln Northeast.
Packer running backs Mikey Silva and Kolby Fox combined for 41 carries and 276 rushing yards to put away the Rockets (1-5). Silva led the duo with 29 carries and 187 yards, including two rushing touchdowns.
On Omaha South's (4-2) final drive, with the Packers leading Northeast 28-21 with just over four minutes left, Silva carried the ball eight consecutive times, forcing Northeast to use all three timeouts.
After Northeast forced a fourth-and-8, Silva put away the game with an 11-yard run for a first down.
"Sometimes people think (Silva) gets tired out there, but he finds another gear," Omaha South coach James Patterson said. "And we've got Fox. He is basically like lightning. We've got thunder, we've got lightning. We'll hit you hard inside and Kolby is able to get outside and make something happen."
Fox added a touchdown in the second quarter on a 7-yard scamper that put the Packers ahead 22-7.
After halftime, Lincoln Northeast came out battling, forcing a turnover on Omaha South's first drive of the second half.
Jeremiah Collier took over the quarterback duties primarily in the second half, and led the Rockets to a touchdown following the Packer fumble. Collier hit Dawson Wright for a 13-yard corner route to cut the Omaha South lead to 22-14.
Following Silva's second touchdown and a failed two-point conversion, Xavier Gary put Northeast in striking distance with a 12-yard run late in the third quarter.
"Our message at half was we know what we are wanting to do," Northeast coach Dan Martin said. "Offensively we had some things open that we just couldn't connect on. Defensively we were fitting pretty good, just not finishing with our tackling.
"So the message at halftime was really 'Let's go out and play Rocket football.' Finish drives, make tackles, and we did that for a good part of the second half."
Omaha South totaled 68 plays, 54 on the ground for 341 yards.
The Northeast defense was able to put itself in favorable situations in the second half, but the likes of 6-foot, 221 pound Silva and 6-3, 204-pound Fox wore them down.
"We got them in a few third-and-longs and a few fourth-and-longs," Martin said. "Even on that last drive with that fourth-and-8 right at the end. Matching up where we wanted to be, and they made some plays. We just have to keep working. Working on finishing."