Three observations from North Star's season-opening win, including a pair of successful varsity debuts

Lincoln North Star dominated the second half of a 23-14 comeback win over Hastings on Friday night. Here are three observations from the Navigator’s season-opening win:

Skills have depth: Lincoln North Star’s depth at the skill positions was tested quickly when senior wide receiver Jace Elliott, the team’s leading receiver in 2020, had to exit the game with an injury. Junior Dylan Hallett and senior Lynden Bruegman took on more prominent roles in the offense, with senior quarterback Zach Fredenburg finding them on several occasions.

At running back, it was a pair of varsity new-comers that put their stamp on the game.

Junior Barrett Goff and sophomore Daniel Johnson had a grand total of two varsity carries combined heading into the game, but both came up with key touchdown runs. In a relatively sloppy game littered with fumbles and interceptions, those two inexperienced players did their part.

“We found a couple dogs in the second half who went both ways and got hungry,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said.

D-line shows up: When Hastings got its offense rolling in the first half, it wasn’t without the best efforts of the North Star defensive line.