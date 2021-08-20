Three observations from North Star's season-opening win, including a pair of successful varsity debuts

Lincoln North Star dominated the second half of a 23-14 comeback win over Hastings on Friday night. Here are three observations from the Navigator’s season-opening win:
Skills have depth: Lincoln North Star’s depth at the skill positions was tested quickly when senior wide receiver Jace Elliott, the team’s leading receiver in 2020, had to exit the game with an injury. Junior Dylan Hallett and senior Lynden Bruegman took on more prominent roles in the offense, with senior quarterback Zach Fredenburg finding them on several occasions.
At running back, it was a pair of varsity new-comers that put their stamp on the game.
Junior Barrett Goff and sophomore Daniel Johnson had a grand total of two varsity carries combined heading into the game, but both came up with key touchdown runs. In a relatively sloppy game littered with fumbles and interceptions, those two inexperienced players did their part.
“We found a couple dogs in the second half who went both ways and got hungry,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said.
D-line shows up: When Hastings got its offense rolling in the first half, it wasn’t without the best efforts of the North Star defensive line.
The Navigators put up a strong rush defense throughout the game, and were only caught out by Hastings quarterback Johnny Whyrick when the Tiger offensive line gave him time to roll out of the pocket. North Star forced several turnovers, and guys like Lorenzo Villegas or Kade Seip disrupting Hastings’ offensive momentum was a big reason why.
“One of the things that we’ve said in practice is that if this D-line plays the way it does against our offense, we’re going to have some guys making plays,” Kobza said. “I could name all of them, and they all made plays.”
Looking forward: With a one-week head start on the rest of Class A, it’s possible that North Star could have a leg up on its competition in the coming weeks. Lincoln High and Lincoln Northeast are next up on the schedule, and neither opponent won more than a single game last season.
With the momentum of this win, North Star could be in a for a favorable three-game stretch to start the season.
“We’re excited about the opportunities we have and still have some things to improve,” Kobza said. “It’s always nice because they stay motivated for a (city) opponent that’s right down the street. A lot of these kids are friends with each other, and we won’t have to worry about their motivation level.”
