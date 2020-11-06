'This is what it's all about': Big plays define No. 6 Adams Central's quarterfinal upset of No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood

ASHLAND — Missed opportunities by Ashland-Greenwood and big plays by Adams Central told the story as the No. 6 Patriots rolled to a 35-6 win over the No. 3 Bluejays on Friday night to punch their ticket to the Class C-1 football semifinals.
“I was on the field on a third-and-8 and I just thought to myself, 'This is what we love,’” Patriots wide receiver Tyler Slechta said after the win. “This is what it’s all about, playoff football.”
Slechta had 151 yards receiving and an interception to cap off the win, but before Adams Central widened the score, Ashland-Greenwood put itself in striking distance multiple times.
The Bluejays’ offense had the ball in the red zone four times in the contest, but mustered only six points.
Ashland-Greenwood marched 68 yards on its opening drive that spanned over 6 minutes but had no points to show for it. The Bluejays possessed the ball for 10:15 in the first quarter.
Adams Central’s defense stepped up when it mattered most.
“We bend but don’t break,” Patriot coach Shawn Mulligan said. “It seems like when they get closer to the end zone we kind of buckle down and get done what needs to get done.”
The Bluejays had a 6-0 lead on a 4-yard touchdown strike from Cale Jacobsen to Nick Conant, but Adams Central ripped off 35 straight points.
Oaklyn Smith took an 82-yard carry to the end zone in the second quarter to give the Patriots a 7-6 lead going into halftime.
Mulligan said he was not happy with his team’s first-half play despite not having starting running back Hyatt Collins, who was sidelined due to a lower-body injury he suffered last week.
Adams Central put more pressure on the Bluejays with an 80-yard touchdown drive to start the second half, capped by a 14-yard scamper by quarterback Cam Fisher.
Smith found the end zone again in the third quarter, this time from 1 yard out, to stretch the Patriot lead to 21-6.
“Their guys kind of made their plays and we didn’t,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson said. “We knew they were talented and had enough playmakers everywhere.”
Ashland-Greenwood turned the ball over on its next possession as Slechta picked off Nick Carroll. Then Slechta took a third-and-long pass 43 yards for a touchdown.
He hauled in another 54-yard score on the next drive to put the stamp on the win.
“I just had to be a body out there for Cam (Fisher), and he puts a great ball in the air,” Slechta said. “I’m just happy I could make an impact on the game.”
With the win, Adams Central will take on Kearney Catholic next week.
