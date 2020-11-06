'This is what it's all about': Big plays define No. 6 Adams Central's quarterfinal upset of No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood

ASHLAND — Missed opportunities by Ashland-Greenwood and big plays by Adams Central told the story as the No. 6 Patriots rolled to a 35-6 win over the No. 3 Bluejays on Friday night to punch their ticket to the Class C-1 football semifinals.

“I was on the field on a third-and-8 and I just thought to myself, 'This is what we love,’” Patriots wide receiver Tyler Slechta said after the win. “This is what it’s all about, playoff football.”

Slechta had 151 yards receiving and an interception to cap off the win, but before Adams Central widened the score, Ashland-Greenwood put itself in striking distance multiple times.

The Bluejays’ offense had the ball in the red zone four times in the contest, but mustered only six points.

Ashland-Greenwood marched 68 yards on its opening drive that spanned over 6 minutes but had no points to show for it. The Bluejays possessed the ball for 10:15 in the first quarter.

Adams Central’s defense stepped up when it mattered most.

“We bend but don’t break,” Patriot coach Shawn Mulligan said. “It seems like when they get closer to the end zone we kind of buckle down and get done what needs to get done.”