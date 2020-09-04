'This is a long time coming': Waverly stands tall defensively to snap SkyHawks' imposing win streak

WAVERLY — With defense dominating the night, it was back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter that sealed Class B No. 2 Waverly’s win over No. 1 Omaha Skutt and in the process ended the SkyHawks’ 27-game win streak.
Senior cornerback Zane Schawang intercepted a Caden Becker pass near the SkyHawks’ sideline, and fellow senior Brendan Graff took a handoff around the end 22 yards to the end zone on the ensuing play to give the Class B No. 2 Vikings a 10-point lead.
The Waverly defense would put a bow on a 17-7 win as Becker was picked off by junior Anthony Ruelas with less than 3 minutes left and the celebration began. The SkyHawks' streak dated back to 2017.
“I’m extremely proud of the players,” Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “This is a long time coming for these guys, and it was really rewarding for the kids to come out and perform like they did.”
Manstedt credited Graff with coming up big in a huge moment late. Graff took a handoff from backup quarterback Cole Murray and scooted around the left end, fighting off a SkyHawk tackler to reach the end zone.
“That’s such a fun thing for a senior ... just a great moment,” Manstedt said of Graff’s fourth-quarter touchdown scamper.
“It’s really rewarding to watch a kid that works hard and put in the time that Brendan does, to have a moment like that.”
The Waverly defense stood tall all game. The Vikings limited the SkyHawks to just 120 total yards. Junior defensive lineman Trevor Brown and his teammates harassed Becker and Will Harr into 5 of 14 passing with two interceptions and just 37 yards.
“It wasn’t perfect out there,” Brown said. “But we got it done in the second half. Zane’s interception was huge.”
Schawang, who led the Vikings with 75 rushing yards on 16 carries, toted the ball six times for 38 yards on Waverly’s opening drive. Skutt’s defense held, forcing a 29-yard field goal from Evan Canoyer.
The SkyHawks would take a 7-3 lead on Barret Liebentritt's 2-yard TD run. But Waverly answered back later in the quarter on a 22-yard TD toss from senior quarterback Nolan Wiese to junior receiver Riley Marsh on third-and-8.
Skutt would drive inside Waverly territory twice in the third quarter, only to be stymied each time on fourth down. Brown wrapped up Dominic Melrose for a 1-yard loss on the latter try.
Manstedt gave one last tip of the cap to his defense for their blue-collar effort.
“Give credit to our front seven, and our DBs. To give up just seven points ... they played a fantastic game.”
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9.4
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!