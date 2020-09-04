'This is a long time coming': Waverly stands tall defensively to snap SkyHawks' imposing win streak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY — With defense dominating the night, it was back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter that sealed Class B No. 2 Waverly’s win over No. 1 Omaha Skutt and in the process ended the SkyHawks’ 27-game win streak.

Senior cornerback Zane Schawang intercepted a Caden Becker pass near the SkyHawks’ sideline, and fellow senior Brendan Graff took a handoff around the end 22 yards to the end zone on the ensuing play to give the Class B No. 2 Vikings a 10-point lead.

The Waverly defense would put a bow on a 17-7 win as Becker was picked off by junior Anthony Ruelas with less than 3 minutes left and the celebration began. The SkyHawks' streak dated back to 2017.

“I’m extremely proud of the players,” Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “This is a long time coming for these guys, and it was really rewarding for the kids to come out and perform like they did.”

Manstedt credited Graff with coming up big in a huge moment late. Graff took a handoff from backup quarterback Cole Murray and scooted around the left end, fighting off a SkyHawk tackler to reach the end zone.

“That’s such a fun thing for a senior ... just a great moment,” Manstedt said of Graff’s fourth-quarter touchdown scamper.