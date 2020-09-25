Thiele follows near-miss with big plays as No. 1 Oakland-Craig beats No. 2 Aquinas in 'statement game'

OAKLAND — Coulter Thiele just missed an 89-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.
He didn’t miss after that.
Thiele had scoring runs of 79 and 65 yards on his final two carries of the game Friday to help lift Class C-2 No. 1-rated Oakland-Craig past No. 2 Aquinas 28-12 on senior night in Oakland.
With the Knights clinging to an 8-6 lead and backed up on their own 11-yard line early in the second half, Thiele, a senior receiver, took an end-around up the home sideline, shook a tackle, and was off to the races.
Only problem was, Thiele stepped out at the 40. But the run set the stage for him and Oakland-Craig to take control over the next 7 minutes.
“It really loosened us up,” Thiele said of his 89-yarder that wasn’t. “It really helped us get some more confidence built. We really just understood, 4 yards a play, that’ll do the trick to getting into the end zone. It doesn’t all have to be one run.”
It’s a lot more fun when it’s one run, though, which Thiele took care of later in the game.
He took an end-around 79 yards to the end zone with 3 seconds left in the quarter to extend Oakland-Craig’s lead to 22-6, and after Aquinas answered with a nine-play touchdown drive to get within 10 points, Thiele went 65 yards for another score to put things on ice.
Thiele also scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter. He finished with seven carries for 207 yards and three scores, with 190 yards on just four carries in the second half.
“They were really starting to squeeze the middle and do some things, so we thought we needed to mix in some of our outside run, and get our guys the ball out in space. You saw what happened when we got Coulter out in space,” Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said. “We’ve got guys that can attack you out there, and we’ve got guys that can attack you in the middle, so it’s a good combination.”
Aquinas (4-1) got a 13-yard touchdown run from Michael Andel in the second quarter, and a 1-yard sneak for a score from Caleb Thege in the third.
But Oakland-Craig (5-0) never trailed while winning its 18th consecutive game. The Knights won despite injuries to a couple of starters, including senior tailback Jaron Meyer going down on Oakland-Craig’s second possession.
“It’s special. It really is. It’s a big game. We needed to be pushed,” Thiele said. “This was great competition; a statement game.”
