Thiele follows near-miss with big plays as No. 1 Oakland-Craig beats No. 2 Aquinas in 'statement game'

OAKLAND — Coulter Thiele just missed an 89-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

He didn’t miss after that.

Thiele had scoring runs of 79 and 65 yards on his final two carries of the game Friday to help lift Class C-2 No. 1-rated Oakland-Craig past No. 2 Aquinas 28-12 on senior night in Oakland.

With the Knights clinging to an 8-6 lead and backed up on their own 11-yard line early in the second half, Thiele, a senior receiver, took an end-around up the home sideline, shook a tackle, and was off to the races.

Only problem was, Thiele stepped out at the 40. But the run set the stage for him and Oakland-Craig to take control over the next 7 minutes.

“It really loosened us up,” Thiele said of his 89-yarder that wasn’t. “It really helped us get some more confidence built. We really just understood, 4 yards a play, that’ll do the trick to getting into the end zone. It doesn’t all have to be one run.”

It’s a lot more fun when it’s one run, though, which Thiele took care of later in the game.