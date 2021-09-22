‘They’ve done some awesome stuff’: Senior QB Sukup, talented junior class have Seward off to an undefeated start

After a 3-7 season in 2020, Seward’s senior class decided that 2021 was going to be a better year.
Simply showing up to summer weightlifting, putting in the hours as a team and building overall chemistry took weeks and months to put in place. But with four wins in four games this season, those efforts look they’ve paid off for Class B No. 6 Seward.
This past summer, senior quarterback Gavin Sukup realized he needed to take on a leadership role to get the most out of the program’s younger players. He hardly has to worry about that now, as the Bluejays’ junior class has proved itself on Friday nights.
“We’re excited that we already have more wins than last year,” said Sukup. “We have a lot of young guys, too, and I’m excited for our juniors — those guys work their tails off and they’ve done some awesome stuff on the field this year.”
The four-game winning streak began with victories over Lexington and Omaha Gross, but recent weeks have shown Seward’s status as a legit top-10 team. The Bluejays defeated Crete 46-31 and McCook 24-17 over the past two weeks with the help of some big performances from their starting quarterback.
Sukup totaled six touchdowns and intercepted two passes against Crete, and he followed that up with an efficient 221-yard passing game against McCook when he was less than full strength. He is currently nursing an ankle sprain, and the all-state defensive back played exclusively on offense last week to keep him healthy.
Just like his teammates, Sukup feels he’s made strides from last season in terms of picking up defensive tendencies from the quarterback spot. Also, after he ran for seven touchdowns last season, he has already found the end zone six times with his legs in 2021, a testament to his growing dual-threat ability.
“That was new to me last year; I’d never really been a running quarterback and I’d always been comfortable in the pocket,” Sukup said. “But running the ball has been big for me this year so far.”
Of course, Sukup hasn’t done it alone. Senior running back Mason Bisbee nearly reached the 200-yard mark against Crete behind an offensive line that Sukup said is much-improved, and he also gives credit to his key receiving targets, Micah Hackbart and Bryce Piskorski. Defensively, linebacker Trevor Ruth has been all over the field, routinely putting up 10 or more tackles in each game.
However, it’s not going to be easy for Seward to keep its undefeated start going. The Bluejays host Hastings this week before games against Northwest, No. 9 Beatrice, No. 10 York and No. 8 Aurora — each of those teams are 2-2 or better.
Given the improvements that Seward has made all over the field, Sukup believes his teammates are more than capable of overcoming each of those difficult opponents and making a run down the stretch.
“I’m excited; I think this team can handle it and I want to see how we can fare against some of these top teams,” said Sukup. “This Hastings team can throw the ball a little bit, so that’ll be a test for our defensive backs.”
