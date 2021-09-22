‘They’ve done some awesome stuff’: Senior QB Sukup, talented junior class have Seward off to an undefeated start

After a 3-7 season in 2020, Seward’s senior class decided that 2021 was going to be a better year.

Simply showing up to summer weightlifting, putting in the hours as a team and building overall chemistry took weeks and months to put in place. But with four wins in four games this season, those efforts look they’ve paid off for Class B No. 6 Seward.

This past summer, senior quarterback Gavin Sukup realized he needed to take on a leadership role to get the most out of the program’s younger players. He hardly has to worry about that now, as the Bluejays’ junior class has proved itself on Friday nights.

“We’re excited that we already have more wins than last year,” said Sukup. “We have a lot of young guys, too, and I’m excited for our juniors — those guys work their tails off and they’ve done some awesome stuff on the field this year.”

The four-game winning streak began with victories over Lexington and Omaha Gross, but recent weeks have shown Seward’s status as a legit top-10 team. The Bluejays defeated Crete 46-31 and McCook 24-17 over the past two weeks with the help of some big performances from their starting quarterback.