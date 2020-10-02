'They stayed with it': Schneider punches in late score as No. 10 Lincoln East completes comeback against No. 7 Millard West

OMAHA — Millard West running back Nathan Pederson sprinted for an 87-yard rushing touchdown, and a cold evening rain began to fall Friday at Buell Stadium.
Trailing by 12 points with just over eight minutes remaining, the rain could have signaled a cold and dismal end to Lincoln East’s night. Instead, the Class A No. 10 Spartans completed two long touchdown drives and forced a missed field goal to secure a come-from-behind 26-25 victory over No. 7 Millard West.
Lincoln East struggled to contain Pederson throughout the game, starting with a 50-yard carry on the first play of the game. Millard West scored a pair of first-quarter field goals before Pederson came up on an another explosive play, a 95-yard kick return touchdown.
Pederson finished the game with 31 carries for 294 yards, and Millard West was happy to try and run out the clock with its star running back. However, the Spartans came up with a pair of defensive stops on Pederson, and the Millard West field goal attempt glanced off the right upright.
“That’s just typical of the way our kids play,” Lincoln East head coach John Gingery said. “We challenged them to get a stop knowing we could score and win the football game.”
Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters led a touchdown drive on the team’s previous offensive possession, and he had to step up once again. The Spartans trailed by five points with just over three minutes left on the clock as key completions to Cooper Erikson and Grey Friesen helped East move down the field.
Walters completed 20 of 30 passes for 313 yards, while Erikson had six receptions for 145 yards.
“We knew they were going to blitz, so we tried to move him (Walters) out of the pocket and fortunately the kids made some big plays and had some big catches,” Gingery said.
Austin Schneider punched in the 1-yard touchdown run on a direct snap to give East its first lead of the game, and Millard West couldn’t do anything with the 44 remaining seconds.
The win was especially satisfying for the Spartans, given the heartbreaking 46-41 loss they suffered to Millard North at Buell Stadium two weeks ago.
“This is a tough place to play, you don’t just come here and beat these teams easily,” Gingery said. “Just the fact that they didn’t quit, they stayed with it and believed in what we were doing was great, and fortunately we were able to score at the end and come out with the win.”
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
