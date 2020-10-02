'They stayed with it': Schneider punches in late score as No. 10 Lincoln East completes comeback against No. 7 Millard West

OMAHA — Millard West running back Nathan Pederson sprinted for an 87-yard rushing touchdown, and a cold evening rain began to fall Friday at Buell Stadium.

Trailing by 12 points with just over eight minutes remaining, the rain could have signaled a cold and dismal end to Lincoln East’s night. Instead, the Class A No. 10 Spartans completed two long touchdown drives and forced a missed field goal to secure a come-from-behind 26-25 victory over No. 7 Millard West.

Lincoln East struggled to contain Pederson throughout the game, starting with a 50-yard carry on the first play of the game. Millard West scored a pair of first-quarter field goals before Pederson came up on an another explosive play, a 95-yard kick return touchdown.

Pederson finished the game with 31 carries for 294 yards, and Millard West was happy to try and run out the clock with its star running back. However, the Spartans came up with a pair of defensive stops on Pederson, and the Millard West field goal attempt glanced off the right upright.

“That’s just typical of the way our kids play,” Lincoln East head coach John Gingery said. “We challenged them to get a stop knowing we could score and win the football game.”