FIRTH — Class B rivals Norris and Beatrice went blow-for-blow in the opening game of the season with the Titans overcoming costly penalties and turnovers to pull out the 26-21 home victory before a packed stadium at Norris on Friday night.
"You are always nervous the first game and not knowing what to expect," said Norris first-year head coach Ty Twarling. "We had a lot of adversity and handled it and bounced back. They could have easily folded and got on each other in a negative way. They picked each other up and that allowed us to get this W."
Norris (1-0) stopped Beatrice (0-1) to open the game and then went on a 12-play, 65-yard drive that ended on downs at the Orangeman 2-yard line following a couple bobbled snaps.
The Titans had a 37-yard touchdown called back on the first play of the second quarter and lost a fumble the next play.
Norris' defense then caused Beatrice quarterback Bennett Crandall to fumble and Matt Medill recovered at the Orangeman 12-yard line. Three plays later Ashton Hausmann scored a nine-yard touchdown on third and seven. The extra point by Aaron Williams made it 7-0 at the 5:26 mark.
On the ensuing kickoff Brody Nelson rumbled 87-yards, and then Dakota Adams threw the two-point conversion to Jace Pethoud to give Beatrice the 8-7 lead just 14 seconds later.
Following a 13-yard run by Norris fullback Dylan Meyer, who led all rushers with eight carries for 94 yards, quarterback Aidan Oerter connected with Hausmann on a 57-yard touchdown strike. The PAT failed leaving the score 13-8 at the 4:29 mark.
Beatrice, which had been held to one first down in the first 20 minutes of the game, strung together an 80-yard answering drive, that included four first downs and a seven-yard touchdown run by Nelson to go back up 14-13 with 1:06 left. The Titans completed a pair of passes to get into Beatrice territory but lost another fumble to end the half.
To start the second half, Meyer gained 55 yards on four carries and Oerter had 15 more on a scramble to set up first and goal at the 4-yard line. However, Oerter fumbled and Beatrice recovered.
"We played on a short field a lot of the night, but our 'D' stepped up and got some stops and forced some turnovers," Beatrice head coach Todd Ekart said.
Following a defensive stop of its own, Norris kept pushing as Oerter, who completed 13 of 17 passes for 271 yards, connected with Williams on a 54-yard completion. Two plays later Oerter called his own number on a one-yard sneak. The two-point play failed leaving it 19-14 with 4:02 left in the third quarter.
Norris had a 52-yard interception return by Zane Leyden right at the end of the third quarter negated by a roughing-the-passer penalty.
Midway through the fourth quarter Peyton Deeds and Meyer combined to sack and force another Crandall fumble to set the Titans up at the Orangemen 18-yard line.
Meyer broke a 14-yard run on the first play but was hit and fumbled into the endzone where Medill jumped on it for the final Norris score with 5:46 remaining to put his team up 26-14.
Beatrice answered with a 34-yard touchdown catch by Pethoud from Crandall with 3:37 remaining to get within 26-21.
Norris, which put the ball on the turf at least eight times, had one more scare on its final drive as Oerter lost a hand-off exchange that Hausmann was able to get on top of. Then Oerter found James Carnie for a 24-yard gain on third and three with 1:31 left to seal the victory.
"They made more big plays and capitalized better," Ekart said. "Hats off to them. That is a very good team."