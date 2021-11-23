'They love that moment:' Childhood connection between Roll and Flores materializes on the big stage for Gretna

Championship teams are formed well before the final whistle is blown.

For Gretna wide receiver Joe Roll, it’s been in the making since he was a little kid — More specifically, when he was in fourth grade playing catch with Zane Flores, the Dragons star quarterback who will soon have college coaches around the country dazzled.

The connection between the two juniors showed Tuesday night in Gretna’s 7-3 win over Omaha Westside in the Class A state football final at Memorial Stadium.

After Gretna’s run game failed to materialize, the Dragons homed in on the passing game, where Flores thrived, going 28-for-42 for 320 yards.

As for Roll, he saved his best performance of the season for last, accumulating a career-high 207 yards on 11 catches. That’s good for nearly one-third of his season total going into the final. But as effective as he was all night long against a relentless group of Warrior defensive backs, Roll was quick to praise his childhood friend.

“I just have to give it all to my lineman and Zane (Flores) because they’re the only reason I’m able to do what I’m able to do,” Roll said.

Flores was equally as quick to compliment.