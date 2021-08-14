‘There’s just 11 players on both sides’: After mixed results in first C-1 season, Malcolm adjusts for Year 2

When the Malcolm football team made the jump to Class C-1 last season, there were growing pains.
The Clippers put together several nice wins during a 4-5 campaign, but the losses weren’t always competitive. Blowout losses to top-10 teams such as Wahoo and Ashland-Greenwood helped inflate Malcolm's average margin of defeat to 29.8 points.
Malcolm may be the third-smallest school in Class C-1, but the Clippers are looking to punch above their weight in 2021.
“It was our first year in C-1, so it was kind of a big jump,” coach Scott Amen said. “We’re at the bottom of C-1, we’re one of the smaller schools there, but we kind of found out that it doesn’t matter because there’s just 11 guys on both sides.”
With about 40 players out for football this season, senior lineman Kale Nordmeyer has been leading the charge in the weight room. The Clippers return 14 starters, and several of them come on the offensive line. Nordmeyer (5-foot-11, 250 pounds) likes what he sees from teammates such as Anthony Kouma (6-2), Cooper Witte (5-11), Riley Donahoo (5-10) and Ethan Coker (6-5).
The weight room effort has extended across the whole team, something that a three-year starter like Nordmeyer knows will help the Clippers down the road.
“This summer we’ve been working a lot in the weight room, which is something you need to have especially for a small school like ours,” Nordmeyer said. “We don’t have an abundance of players, but this summer we did really well getting people there, and that helps a bunch.”
The Clipper offense figures to be a team strength this season as several key players return to skill positions. Junior quarterback Hayden Frank played elsewhere on the field for much of the 2020 season, but a long touchdown pass against Ashland-Greenwood showed his potential as the team’s signal-caller.
A quick and athletic player, Frank’s strengths should fit Malcolm’s I formation or pro set that leans on a strong rushing attack. Running backs Gavin Zoucha, Lucas Christensen and Oliver Day also form a strong trio in the Malcolm backfield.
“Hayden’s smart, he’s demanding and he puts a lot on his shoulders, sometimes a little bit too much,” Amen said. “He’s extremely competitive, and as quarterback, you have to be smart and keep your composure, but that’s just the fight in him. With him and Gavin in the backfield, that’s going to be two kids that can really do some good things for us.”
Zoucha, an all-state honorable mention selection last year, has big goals for the season. He’d love to hit 1,500 rushing yards but pegs 1,000 as a starting goal. Amen said the Clippers plan to tool their offense to the player’s individual strengths, and that means some spread and zone-read looks that will get Malcolm’s quickest players into the open field.
Once again, the Clippers are facing a challenging schedule. Malcolm opens the season at Milford on Aug. 27, and its ranked opponents include No. 3 Wahoo, No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood and Class C-2 No. 6 Yutan.
The lessons that Malcolm learned from last season could help it rise to the challenge, as will the experience of a summer camp at Lincoln North Star. Compared to the Class A school’s 100 players that are part of the program, Malcolm might have been intimidated in a scrimmage against the Navigators.
But the Clippers grew into that challenge just as they did a year ago. As Amen is fond of reminding them, it’s always just 11 players against 11 players.
“We have a schedule that’s going to be tough, but I think that North Star camp really helped us and got us going in the right direction,” Amen said.
