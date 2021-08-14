‘There’s just 11 players on both sides’: After mixed results in first C-1 season, Malcolm adjusts for Year 2

When the Malcolm football team made the jump to Class C-1 last season, there were growing pains.

The Clippers put together several nice wins during a 4-5 campaign, but the losses weren’t always competitive. Blowout losses to top-10 teams such as Wahoo and Ashland-Greenwood helped inflate Malcolm's average margin of defeat to 29.8 points.

Malcolm may be the third-smallest school in Class C-1, but the Clippers are looking to punch above their weight in 2021.

“It was our first year in C-1, so it was kind of a big jump,” coach Scott Amen said. “We’re at the bottom of C-1, we’re one of the smaller schools there, but we kind of found out that it doesn’t matter because there’s just 11 guys on both sides.”

With about 40 players out for football this season, senior lineman Kale Nordmeyer has been leading the charge in the weight room. The Clippers return 14 starters, and several of them come on the offensive line. Nordmeyer (5-foot-11, 250 pounds) likes what he sees from teammates such as Anthony Kouma (6-2), Cooper Witte (5-11), Riley Donahoo (5-10) and Ethan Coker (6-5).

The weight room effort has extended across the whole team, something that a three-year starter like Nordmeyer knows will help the Clippers down the road.