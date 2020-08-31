'The whole season is for him': BRLD football team pays tribute to late teammate with emotional opening play

BRLD (Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) coach Dan Maresh said the players came up with the delay-of-game idea to honor their teammate, "to show that he'll be playing with us all season."

The team is honoring Vavra in other ways, too, wearing a helmet decal for him, writing messages on cleats and carrying a flag with Vavra's picture and the words "Big Vav" on it.

"He was a hell of a football player, probably our best, and losing him on many levels has definitely impacted the kids," Maresh said.

Maresh noted Vavra's work ethic. He was a tough-nosed, physical football player. But he also was a gentle giant, Petersen said.

"He had a big personality because he was a big kid and he enjoyed being that kid that's kind of the life of the team," said Maresh, who had taught Vavra since he was a first grader. "He was loud wherever he was and the kids really appreciated him. Since he's been gone you can tell the impact that he made on a lot of kids because of his hard work."

That hard work paid off Friday. BRLD, a ratings contender in Class C-2, opened with a 46-24 win. The Wolverines rolled up 394 yards of total offense, including 215 on the ground — numbers that would have had Vavra nodding with a smile.