'The whole season is for him': BRLD football team pays tribute to late teammate with emotional opening play

Tyler Vavra had started for the BRLD football team ever since he was a freshman.
His teammates made sure No. 51 didn't miss Friday's start.
The season opener on a sun-lit field in Lyons had the excitement, energy and nerves that come with any first game of the season. But this one was different for BRLD.
There was raw emotion. There were tears. There was inspired football.
Just a month earlier, Vavra died in a car accident near Rosalie. He would have been a junior for the Wolverines this fall, creating running lanes for his backs.
So when the offense took the field against Tekamah-Herman, only 10 players lined up. The right guard spot — Vavra's spot — was left empty. The play clock ticked to zero and the Wolverines were flagged for delay of game.
Tekamah-Herman declined the penalty. And then there was a moment of silence for Vavra, who attended Lyons-Decatur Northeast. He also played basketball and baseball.
"It kind of brought me to tears, and after that moment, I was like, 'Alright, now it's time to get to work for Tyler,'" said Derek Petersen, the team's starting quarterback. "We were pretty close. I used to play offensive line, believe it or not, and we were next to each other; we lifted weights every single day. It was a pretty big hit for me."
BRLD (Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) coach Dan Maresh said the players came up with the delay-of-game idea to honor their teammate, "to show that he'll be playing with us all season."
The team is honoring Vavra in other ways, too, wearing a helmet decal for him, writing messages on cleats and carrying a flag with Vavra's picture and the words "Big Vav" on it.
"He was a hell of a football player, probably our best, and losing him on many levels has definitely impacted the kids," Maresh said.
Maresh noted Vavra's work ethic. He was a tough-nosed, physical football player. But he also was a gentle giant, Petersen said.
"He had a big personality because he was a big kid and he enjoyed being that kid that's kind of the life of the team," said Maresh, who had taught Vavra since he was a first grader. "He was loud wherever he was and the kids really appreciated him. Since he's been gone you can tell the impact that he made on a lot of kids because of his hard work."
That hard work paid off Friday. BRLD, a ratings contender in Class C-2, opened with a 46-24 win. The Wolverines rolled up 394 yards of total offense, including 215 on the ground — numbers that would have had Vavra nodding with a smile.
"The whole season is for him and his family," Petersen said. "It's hard not to play hard for them."
Though Vavra isn't with the team physically, his presence, like his play, continues to be powerful.
Petersen achieved a personal record in dead lift by 50 pounds a couple of days after Vavra's accident. "I just feel like he was there."
Friday nights, too.
"That's kind of every day in practice, there's going to be some reminder of him," Maresh said. "That's the kind of kid he was. He was just such a big part of all of those kids' lives that you can't just pretend it's not there.
"They've done a great job embracing that."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
