The state playoffs are a full go! Here's a look at the first-round pairings for 11-man and 6-man
  • Updated
Bellevue East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.7

Lincoln Southeast's Luke Blatchford (86) and Jake Appleget celebrate Appleget's first-quarter touchdown against Bellevue East on Oct. 7. at Seacrest Field.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

All first-round games are Friday.

Class A

No. 16-seeded Omaha North (4-5) at No. 1 Millard South (9-0)

No. 9 Columbus (7-2) at No. 8 North Platte (6-3)

No. 12 Lincoln East (6-3) at No. 5 Gretna (8-1)

No. 13 Kearney (4-5) at No. 4 Elkhorn South (8-1)

No. 14 Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at No. 3 Bellevue East (8-1)

No. 11 Grand Island (6-3) at No. 6 Creighton Prep (7-2)

No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at No. 7 Omaha Burke (7-2)

No. 15 Papillion-La Vista South (4-5) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (9-0)

Class B

No. 16 McCook (4-5) at No. 1 Bennington (9-0)

No. 9 Northwest (5-4) at No. 8 Waverly (6-3)

No. 12 Omaha Roncalli (5-4) at No. 5 Seward (7-2)

No. 13 York (5-4) at No. 4 Elkhorn (8-1)

No. 14 Omaha Gross at No. 3 Plattsmouth (9-0)

No. 11 Norris (4-5) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3)

No. 10 Beatrice (6-3) at No. 7 Scottsbluff (7-2)

No. 15 Lexington (4-5) at No. 2 Aurora (7-2)

Class C-1

No. 16 Adams Central (6-3) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)

No. 9 Pierce (7-2) at No. 8 Broken Bow (7-2)

No. 12 Battle Creek (6-3) at No. 5 Chadron (9-0)

No. 13 Fort Calhoun (7-2) at No. 4 Columbus Scotus (8-1)

No. 14 Wayne (5-4) at No. 3 Boone Central (8-1)

No. 10 Wahoo (6-3) at No. 7 Auburn (7-2)

No. 15 Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Kearney Catholic (9-0)

Class C-2

No. 16 Crofton (5-4) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (8-1)

No. 9 Hartington CC (7-2) at No. 8 North Platte St. Pat's (8-1)

No. 12 Bishop Neumann (5-4) at No. 5 Hastings SC (8-1)

No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) at No. 4 Yutan (8-1)

No. 14 Centennial (5-4) at No. 3 Ord (8-1)

No. 11 Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (7-2)

No. 10 Sutton (6-3) at No. 7 Aquinas (7-2)

No. 15 Oakland-Craig (6-4) at No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (9-0)

Six-man

No. 16 Sioux County (4-4) at No. 1 Potter-Dix (8-0)

No. 9 Silver Lake (5-3) at No. 8 Parkview Christian (6-2)

No. 12 McCool Junction (7-1) at No. 5 Franklin (7-1)

No. 13 Spalding Academy (7-1) at No. 4 Sterling (8-0)

No. 14 Pawnee City (5-3) at No. 3 Red Cloud (8-0)

No. 11 Hay Springs (5-3) at No. 6 Wallace (7-1)

No. 10 S-E-M (5-3) at No. 7 Arthur County (6-2)

No. 15 Stuart at No. 2 Cody-Kilgore (8-0)

High school football Week 9 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot

Week 9! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.

Friday Night Rewind: A regular-season wrap and the Class A projected first-round pairings
High School Football
Friday Night Rewind: A regular-season wrap and the Class A projected first-round pairings
  • Clark Grell

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Well, that's a wrap. A wrap for all but 16 teams in Class A, that is.

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 9 schedule and scores
High School Football
Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 9 schedule and scores
  • Lincoln Journal Star

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

The regular season wraps up this week.

+2
Not one big rally, but two, and 'tears of joy' as No. 6 Waverly fights back for 3OT win at No. 10 Norris
High School Football

Not one big rally, but two, and 'tears of joy' as No. 6 Waverly fights back for 3OT win at No. 10 Norris
  • RON POWELL For the Lincoln Journal Star

  • RON POWELL For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

The Vikings trailed by as many as 21 points in the second quarter and 14 in the fourth, but it left Norris High School a triple-OT winner.

+2
'Physically, they beat up on us': No. 4 Creighton Prep smothers Noah Walters, dominates during 52-7 win over No. 9 Lincoln East
High School Football

'Physically, they beat up on us': No. 4 Creighton Prep smothers Noah Walters, dominates during 52-7 win over No. 9 Lincoln East
  • Luke Mullin

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

No single opponent has been able to stop Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters this season. Then came Creighton Prep in Week 9.

Fremont, Pius X empty the tank in season finale as Tigers sneak out of Aldrich with OT win
High School Football
Fremont, Pius X empty the tank in season finale as Tigers sneak out of Aldrich with OT win

  • KEN HAMBLETON For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Sintek threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores.

With 10-7 win over Wilber-Clatonia, Lincoln Lutheran in position to host first-round playoff game
High School Football
With 10-7 win over Wilber-Clatonia, Lincoln Lutheran in position to host first-round playoff game
  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star

  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Lutheran went into a Class C-2 road football game against Wilber-Clatonia on Friday night with two specific goals in mind. 

Late interception ices Wahoo's 22-16 win over Malcolm: 'You just want to win and advance'
High School Football

Late interception ices Wahoo's 22-16 win over Malcolm: 'You just want to win and advance'
  • Lincoln Journal Star

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Zach Fox brought down the big interception in the fourth quarter, and added a key snag on an onside kick attempt for good measure.

+2
Elkhorn South QB Skradis picks up slack in shorthanded Elkhorn South's win over Lincoln Southeast
High School Football

Elkhorn South QB Skradis picks up slack in shorthanded Elkhorn South's win over Lincoln Southeast
  • SHAWN EKWALL For the Lincoln Journal Star

  • SHAWN EKWALL For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

With Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South banged up at running back, the Storm turned to senior quarterback Will Skradis to carry the offensive burden.

'It just felt good': Behind Easton Weber's six-touchdown first half, defending D-2 champion BDS rolls in playoff opener
High School Football

'It just felt good': Behind Easton Weber's six-touchdown first half, defending D-2 champion BDS rolls in playoff opener
  • Luke Mullin

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Rolling in the first round of the playoffs is nothing new for BDS, and it was business as usual even after a few early-season stumbles.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

