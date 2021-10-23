The state playoffs are a full go! Here's a look at the first-round pairings for 11-man and 6-man

All first-round games are Friday.
Class A
No. 16-seeded Omaha North (4-5) at No. 1 Millard South (9-0)
No. 9 Columbus (7-2) at No. 8 North Platte (6-3)
No. 12 Lincoln East (6-3) at No. 5 Gretna (8-1)
No. 13 Kearney (4-5) at No. 4 Elkhorn South (8-1)
No. 14 Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at No. 3 Bellevue East (8-1)
No. 11 Grand Island (6-3) at No. 6 Creighton Prep (7-2)
No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at No. 7 Omaha Burke (7-2)
No. 15 Papillion-La Vista South (4-5) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (9-0)
Class B
No. 16 McCook (4-5) at No. 1 Bennington (9-0)
No. 9 Northwest (5-4) at No. 8 Waverly (6-3)
No. 12 Omaha Roncalli (5-4) at No. 5 Seward (7-2)
No. 13 York (5-4) at No. 4 Elkhorn (8-1)
No. 14 Omaha Gross at No. 3 Plattsmouth (9-0)
No. 11 Norris (4-5) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3)
No. 10 Beatrice (6-3) at No. 7 Scottsbluff (7-2)
No. 15 Lexington (4-5) at No. 2 Aurora (7-2)
Class C-1
No. 16 Adams Central (6-3) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)
No. 9 Pierce (7-2) at No. 8 Broken Bow (7-2)
No. 12 Battle Creek (6-3) at No. 5 Chadron (9-0)
No. 13 Fort Calhoun (7-2) at No. 4 Columbus Scotus (8-1)
No. 14 Wayne (5-4) at No. 3 Boone Central (8-1)
No. 10 Wahoo (6-3) at No. 7 Auburn (7-2)
No. 15 Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Kearney Catholic (9-0)
Class C-2
No. 16 Crofton (5-4) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (8-1)
No. 9 Hartington CC (7-2) at No. 8 North Platte St. Pat's (8-1)
No. 12 Bishop Neumann (5-4) at No. 5 Hastings SC (8-1)
No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) at No. 4 Yutan (8-1)
No. 14 Centennial (5-4) at No. 3 Ord (8-1)
No. 11 Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (7-2)
No. 10 Sutton (6-3) at No. 7 Aquinas (7-2)
No. 15 Oakland-Craig (6-4) at No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (9-0)
Six-man
No. 16 Sioux County (4-4) at No. 1 Potter-Dix (8-0)
No. 9 Silver Lake (5-3) at No. 8 Parkview Christian (6-2)
No. 12 McCool Junction (7-1) at No. 5 Franklin (7-1)
No. 13 Spalding Academy (7-1) at No. 4 Sterling (8-0)
No. 14 Pawnee City (5-3) at No. 3 Red Cloud (8-0)
No. 11 Hay Springs (5-3) at No. 6 Wallace (7-1)
No. 10 S-E-M (5-3) at No. 7 Arthur County (6-2)
No. 15 Stuart at No. 2 Cody-Kilgore (8-0)
