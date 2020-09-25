The sideline quarterback: Thoughts from field level at Aldrich Field, where Pius X outlasted North Star

Lincoln Pius X defeated Lincoln North Star 16-13 in a well-played, grind-it-out intracity high school football game Friday at Aldrich Field.
Here's what I gathered from the game as I wandered the sidelines:
Using the QR code: This was cool. A sign-of-the-times way to distribute programs that promotes social distancing and coronavirus safety. Bonus points for helping save the environment — high school football roster sheets are usual suspects for cleanup crews after the game.
Let's stand here: It's not fun (nothing about the virus is pleasant), but it is at least interesting to see the way athletic departments around the city are handling the health crisis. Masks, distanced seating and hand sanitizer can be found at all places, but it seems each school has its quirks within their strategy plans.
Pius X students — you couldn't miss them — all piled onto the track that envelopes the field. It's unclear whether or not this kind of arrangement is actually safer than sitting in the bleachers, but it was an interesting touch regardless, and it made for an exciting second half, when the game cranked up the intensity in part because the fiery students were just 10-12 feet away from the playing field.
Just how we drew it up: The football coach in North Star coach Tony Kobza will appreciate this one when he watches the tape Monday morning (or late Friday night). Pius X, playing with a three-point lead, appeared to be massaging the time clock with runs.
Then the Bolts went for the kill. Pius X quarterback Colby Chapelle appeared to be running another read-option, holding the ball in his running back's chest for an extra second to draw in the unsuspecting North Star secondary, which allowed Drew Easley to sneak behind enemy lines for a wide-open, 30-yard pass to put the Bolts up two scores with less than five minutes remaining in the game.
A nice design by Pius X coach Ryan Kearney and company.
Parking probs: Well, I feel like I wasn’t cheated in my first-ever trip to Aldrich Field. A result of my own clumsiness, I joined the parade of cars circling the cramped parking lot as kickoff loomed minutes away. I was warned of this very thing — and I still ended up parking my car several blocks down the street, and panic-walking to the stadium to try and sneak in before kickoff.
The worst part? I originally had a spot. I arrived more than 45 minutes before 7 p.m. My pick of the lot, literally. But, of course, I decided peanut M&M’s and Reese’s weren’t going to cut it for dinner (the concession stand an apparent COVID-19 casualty) and made an ill-advised beeline to McDonald’s. Whoever ended up in my spot, I hope you appreciate it more than I did.
McGarvie returns to action: North Star quarterback DJ McGarvie played the entire game after suffering a concussion two weeks ago against Columbus, which also forced him to miss the majority of last week's game, too.
He certainly wasn't playing scared. He has a live arm and isn't afraid of firing the ball downfield, but McGarvie couldn't connect with his receivers consistently enough to sustain any sense of momentum for the Gators.
Another thing to like about McGarvie? His team was rushing onto the field to receive a punt in the second half. McGarvie, from the sideline, quickly realized the Gators had too many players on the field, a message he helped relay — and one that could have prevented the Bolts from gaining free yards, and a potential shot at moving the chains in backbreaking fashion.
Sneaking on by: North Star's late score that cut the deficit to three points made an otherwise innocent field goal in the fourth quarter loom that much larger.
It needed every ounce of force applied by the leg of Bolts kicker Thomas McCabe.
Check it out here:
A trip to the film room:
* Ron Powell wrote about North Star wide receiver Jace Elliott's ability to use his long, basketball-ready frame to make catches.
He turned in another one Friday with this touchdown grab in traffic:
* Some 20-yard nabs are prettier than others. Take this one, for example. Pius X wide receiver Cole Skorupa contorts his body and makes an overhead catch as a North Star defensive back comes crashing in:
* Chapelle played a clean game under center for Pius X, but Justin Gruber made him pay on an underthrown ball that the North Star defender tracked the whole way to haul in an interception, which eventually set up the Gators' first touchdown of the game:
