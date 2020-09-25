The sideline quarterback: Thoughts from field level at Aldrich Field, where Pius X outlasted North Star

Just how we drew it up: The football coach in North Star coach Tony Kobza will appreciate this one when he watches the tape Monday morning (or late Friday night). Pius X, playing with a three-point lead, appeared to be massaging the time clock with runs.

Then the Bolts went for the kill. Pius X quarterback Colby Chapelle appeared to be running another read-option, holding the ball in his running back's chest for an extra second to draw in the unsuspecting North Star secondary, which allowed Drew Easley to sneak behind enemy lines for a wide-open, 30-yard pass to put the Bolts up two scores with less than five minutes remaining in the game.

A nice design by Pius X coach Ryan Kearney and company.

Parking probs: Well, I feel like I wasn’t cheated in my first-ever trip to Aldrich Field. A result of my own clumsiness, I joined the parade of cars circling the cramped parking lot as kickoff loomed minutes away. I was warned of this very thing — and I still ended up parking my car several blocks down the street, and panic-walking to the stadium to try and sneak in before kickoff.