The sideline QB: Highlights, observations from Lincoln East's win against North Platte

Lincoln East continued its impressive season, this time against Class A contender North Platte, a straightforward affair that produced one of the most pure football scores out there: 21-7.
The No. 8 Spartans carried a 21-0 lead into halftime, and despite the offense sticking in neutral in the second half, the defense kept North Platte's triple-option at bay to move to 5-2 this season.
Below are some observations from wandering the sideline at Seacrest Field.
Early bird special: A blinding sun paired with near-90-degree weather doesn't exactly scream high school football. But those were the conditions at Seacrest for the first leg of the doubleheader Friday afternoon — not like we are complaining about a comfortable 88-degree day on Oct. 9.
East wide receiver Cooper Erikson admitted it's "different" coming out at 4:30 p.m., but said he felt his team was prepared. He added the routine on early gamedays is to leave school early, grab a bite to eat and return to the field.
Opposites attract: One would be hard-pressed to find two Class A offenses with more contrasting styles. Lincoln East's spread style seems like it belongs in the Big 12. Meanwhile, North Platte is devoted to its deliberate triple-option run package.
The pace is different, too. It's clear East likes to push the tempo. When a play is complete, Spartan QB Noah Walters can often be seen rounding up the offense, quickly relaying the play call, and lining back up to try and rip off a chunk of yardage against a defense that might not be entirely set before the snap.
On the other hand, the Bulldogs are slow. In several cases, members of the North Platte offense would line up in their pre-play stances, only for QB Caleb Tonkinson to halt the action, scanning the sideline for coaches' commands.
Like this, for example:
A word on Adams: East linebacker Quinton Adams is one of the best football players in the area that has yet to commit to a college. He told the Journal Star in July that he was waiting to gather more content for his highlight reel to ship off to coaches in a recruiting landscape that has largely turned virtual. I have one that he can add.
Watch Adams, 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, shed his blocker and get to the ball carrier. I even went to the liberty of zooming in on Adams.
The film room:
The play: Lincoln East's Billie Stephenson rushes for a 5-yard touchdown
Analysis: A good read by quarterback Walters, handing to Stephenson, who follows the lead of backfield mate Grant Springer and offensive lineman Jacob Rien, who delivers the touchdown-sealing block. Always nice to see a lineman making a play down the field.
The play: North Platte's Kaden Foote fumbles, recovered by Luke Greisen for a 18-yard return
Analysis: It's hard to tell exactly who (if anyone) punched this ball from Foote's grasp, but it sure looks like Adams (remember, he's No. 5), who dives in and pokes it free. Kudos to Greisen for not quitting on the play, and having the fortitude to make a key return.
The play: Cooper Erikson hauls in a 8-yard touchdown catch
Analysis: Well, let's leave this one to Erikson, who breaks down what he and Walters saw on the scoring play. Watch below:
