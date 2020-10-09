The sideline QB: Highlights, observations from Lincoln East's win against North Platte

Lincoln East continued its impressive season, this time against Class A contender North Platte, a straightforward affair that produced one of the most pure football scores out there: 21-7.

The No. 8 Spartans carried a 21-0 lead into halftime, and despite the offense sticking in neutral in the second half, the defense kept North Platte's triple-option at bay to move to 5-2 this season.

Below are some observations from wandering the sideline at Seacrest Field.

Early bird special: A blinding sun paired with near-90-degree weather doesn't exactly scream high school football. But those were the conditions at Seacrest for the first leg of the doubleheader Friday afternoon — not like we are complaining about a comfortable 88-degree day on Oct. 9.

East wide receiver Cooper Erikson admitted it's "different" coming out at 4:30 p.m., but said he felt his team was prepared. He added the routine on early gamedays is to leave school early, grab a bite to eat and return to the field.

Opposites attract: One would be hard-pressed to find two Class A offenses with more contrasting styles. Lincoln East's spread style seems like it belongs in the Big 12. Meanwhile, North Platte is devoted to its deliberate triple-option run package.