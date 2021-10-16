The playoffs are here! Here's a look at the Class D-1 and D-2 football brackets

The state's 11-man teams have one more week left in the regular season.

The eight-man squads are ready for some playoff football.

The brackets for Classes D-1 and D-2 were announced Saturday. Thirty-two teams in each class will aim for four tickets to Memorial Stadium and the state championship games.

The sixteen first-round winners in each class will be reseeded Nos. 1 through 16 on a statewide bracket using regular-season wild card points and a point system tiebreaker.

The 11-man and six-man brackets will be announced next Saturday.

Class D-1

All games Thursday

East

No. 16-seeded Thayer Central (4-4) at No. 1 Lourdes CC (8-0)

No. 9 EMF (7-1) at No. 8 Laurel-C-C (6-2)

No. 12 Heartland (6-2) at No. 5 Stanton (7-1)

No. 13 Humphrey/LHF (5-3) at No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast (8-0)

No. 14 Wisner-Pilger (4-4) at No. 3 Weeping Water (8-0)

No. 11 Clarkson/Leigh (5-3) at No. 6 Cross County (7-1)