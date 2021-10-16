The playoffs are here! Here's a look at the Class D-1 and D-2 football brackets

The state's 11-man teams have one more week left in the regular season.
The eight-man squads are ready for some playoff football.
The brackets for Classes D-1 and D-2 were announced Saturday. Thirty-two teams in each class will aim for four tickets to Memorial Stadium and the state championship games.
The sixteen first-round winners in each class will be reseeded Nos. 1 through 16 on a statewide bracket using regular-season wild card points and a point system tiebreaker.
The 11-man and six-man brackets will be announced next Saturday.
Class D-1
All games Thursday
East
No. 16-seeded Thayer Central (4-4) at No. 1 Lourdes CC (8-0)
No. 9 EMF (7-1) at No. 8 Laurel-C-C (6-2)
No. 12 Heartland (6-2) at No. 5 Stanton (7-1)
No. 13 Humphrey/LHF (5-3) at No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast (8-0)
No. 14 Wisner-Pilger (4-4) at No. 3 Weeping Water (8-0)
No. 11 Clarkson/Leigh (5-3) at No. 6 Cross County (7-1)
No. 10 Tri County (5-3) at No. 7 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1)
No. 15 Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at No. 2 Howells-Dodge (8-0)
West
No. 16-seeded Amherst (3-5) at No. 1 Burwell (8-0)
No. 9 Arcardia-Loup City (6-2) at No. 8 Nebraska Christian (5-3)
No. 12 Summerland (5-3) at No. 5 Anselmo-Merna (7-1)
No. 13 West Holt (4-4) at No. 4 Hitchcock County (7-1)
No. 14 Cambridge (4-4) at No. 3 Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-1)
No. 11 Sutherland (5-3) at No. 6 Hi-Line (5-3)
No. 10 Perkins County (6-2) at No. 7 Bertrand (6-2)
No. 15 Alma (3-5) at No. 2 Arapahoe (8-0)
Class D-2
All games Thursday
East
No. 16 Allen (3-5) at No. 1 Humphrey SF (8-0)
No. 9 Fullerton (5-3) at No. 8 BDS (5-3)
No. 12 Osmond at No. 5 Falls City SH (7-1), 4 p.m.
No. 13 Homer (3-5) at No. 4 Osceola (7-1)
No. 14 Wausa (4-4) at No. 3 Bloomfield (7-1)
No. 11 Mead (4-4) at No. 6 Wynot (6-2)
No. 10 Winside (5-3) at No. 7 Johnson-Brock (6-2)
No. 15 Creighton (4-4) at No. 2 Pender (8-0)
West
No. 16 Lawrence-Nelson (3-5) at No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)
No. 9 Elgin/PJ at No. 8 St. Mary's (7-1)
No. 12 Hyannis (4-4) at No. 5 Leyton (6-2)
No. 13 Medicine Valley (6-2) at No. 4 Kenesaw (8-0)
No. 14 Loomis (5-3) at No. 3 Mullen (7-1)
No. 11 Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 6 Garden County (6-2)
No. 10 Pleasanton (6-2) at No. 7 Ansley-Litchfield (6-2)
No. 15 Sandhills Valley (3-5) at No. 2 Riverside (7-1)
High school football Week 8 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 8! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
Ja Reese Lott-Buzby threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as Lincoln High rolled to a 34-0 win over Omaha Northwest, plus other scores and highlights from Friday night.
Lincoln Southeast battles, but can't overcome momentum-shifting kick return in 42-14 loss to No. 6 Gretna
Just went it felt like the Knights swiped some momentum on a wild TD, Gretna returned a kick return for a touchdown to wipe that away.
The Bluejays led 33-0 at halftime and never looked back.
Cam Kozeal showed no early game jitters in his promotion to the big stage. The junior guided the Patriots to a 43-0 halftime lead by throwing four touchdowns.
Here's a look at the top performers in the Heartland Athletic Conference and area through Week 7:
Millard South defeated Lincoln North Star 50-14 behind Cam Kozeal on Friday at Seacrest Field. Journal Star photos by Justin Wan
Lincoln East and Lincoln Northeast played a high school football game Friday at Seacrest Field.