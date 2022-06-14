The last 10 months have been 'really crazy' for Kade McIntyre. Here's why he picked Oklahoma

It’s been everything Kade McIntyre ever wanted from his junior year — and then some.

Around this time last year, McIntyre told the Journal Star he was working toward his first Division I offer. He had the frame, athletic ability and drive to be a Division I football player, but would schools take notice of the Archbishop Bergan standout?

Ten months, one state championship and six scholarship offers from Power Five schools later, the answer is a resounding "yes."

McIntyre announced his commitment to college football powerhouse Oklahoma on Monday, choosing the Sooners over offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Tennessee.

“It’s been really crazy because I set some goals and by the time I got to the season I surpassed all those, and then when I started getting some offers it was crazy,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre produced in all aspects of the game for C-2 state champions Archbishop Bergan, which went 13-0 and won every game by 20 points or more. With the help of his older brother and quarterback, Koa McIntyre, he totaled 873 yards and 14 touchdowns in the air.

McIntyre was an all-state selection at wide receiver, but he just as easily could have been a defensive selection with 63 tackles and six sacks.

With skills on both side of the ball, the plan is to start his college football journey as a tight end. McIntyre’s strengths as a receiver include his long arms, ability to high-point the ball and physicality at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds.

That’ll be key for an Oklahoma team that features one of the top-scoring offenses in college football. That excites McIntyre, as does the Sooners’ ability to compete for conference and national championships. But even more than that, he was impressed with the people around the program on his June 8 visit to Norman, Oklahoma.

“When I got there, the people were just great from top to bottom; they were so welcoming and personal,” McIntyre. “That really spoke volumes to me, because when people do that it just gives more of a homey vibe. It just felt like home.”

Monday was a big day for McIntyre as he accomplished what he had been working toward for the past two years. Now, he can turn his attention toward keeping the winning tradition going at Archbishop Bergan.

The Knights have gone 25-1 the last two seasons, and with McIntyre leading the way as a potential Super-State talent, Archbishop Bergan will again be a team to watch in Class C-2.

“With all those seniors leaving, I’ll be taking on a leadership role so I have work cut out for me getting those boys rallied up,” McIntyre said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and exciting to be out there again.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.