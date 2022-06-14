The last 10 months have been 'really crazy' for Kade McIntyre. Here's why he picked Oklahoma

It’s been everything Kade McIntyre ever wanted from his junior year — and then some.
Around this time last year, McIntyre told the Journal Star he was working toward his first Division I offer. He had the frame, athletic ability and drive to be a Division I football player, but would schools take notice of the Archbishop Bergan standout?
Ten months, one state championship and six scholarship offers from Power Five schools later, the answer is a resounding "yes."
McIntyre announced his commitment to college football powerhouse Oklahoma on Monday, choosing the Sooners over offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Tennessee.
“It’s been really crazy because I set some goals and by the time I got to the season I surpassed all those, and then when I started getting some offers it was crazy,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre produced in all aspects of the game for C-2 state champions Archbishop Bergan, which went 13-0 and won every game by 20 points or more. With the help of his older brother and quarterback, Koa McIntyre, he totaled 873 yards and 14 touchdowns in the air.
McIntyre was an all-state selection at wide receiver, but he just as easily could have been a defensive selection with 63 tackles and six sacks.
With skills on both side of the ball, the plan is to start his college football journey as a tight end. McIntyre’s strengths as a receiver include his long arms, ability to high-point the ball and physicality at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds.
That’ll be key for an Oklahoma team that features one of the top-scoring offenses in college football. That excites McIntyre, as does the Sooners’ ability to compete for conference and national championships. But even more than that, he was impressed with the people around the program on his June 8 visit to Norman, Oklahoma.
“When I got there, the people were just great from top to bottom; they were so welcoming and personal,” McIntyre. “That really spoke volumes to me, because when people do that it just gives more of a homey vibe. It just felt like home.”
Monday was a big day for McIntyre as he accomplished what he had been working toward for the past two years. Now, he can turn his attention toward keeping the winning tradition going at Archbishop Bergan.
The Knights have gone 25-1 the last two seasons, and with McIntyre leading the way as a potential Super-State talent, Archbishop Bergan will again be a team to watch in Class C-2.
“With all those seniors leaving, I’ll be taking on a leadership role so I have work cut out for me getting those boys rallied up,” McIntyre said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and exciting to be out there again.”
Introducing the winners of 26 Journal Star Prep Sports Awards categories
𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🌟 𝗡𝗢𝗔𝗛 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦
School: Lincoln East. Year: Senior. College: North Alabama.
Walters had an all-time great performance as a senior, with his 3,402 passing yards standing as the all-time Class A state record. Walters was named the Super-State team captain after completing 187 of 281 attempts for 44 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions. He led Lincoln East to a playoff appearance, and earned a Division I opportunity with North Alabama.
𝗩𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘆𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🌟 𝗕𝗘𝗞𝗞𝗔 𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗞
School: Waverly. Year: Senior. College: Nebraska.
The first-team Super-Stater and Class B all-state honorary captain piled up 442 kills despite missing the first part of the season to compete for Team USA 18U. She had a 37-kill game against Omaha Skutt in the state semifinals. Allick, recruited as a middle blocker, slid over to outside hitter to help power Waverly to another state tourney berth.
𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🌟 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗔𝗡 𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗦
School: Lincoln East. Year: Senior. College: Fla. International.
Adams had a remarkable junior year and yet was able to top that as a senior, finishing with a Class A-record 24 homer runs. She hit .532 while keying the Spartans' charge to the Class A state championship game. The first baseman knocked in 65 runs from the lead spot and scored 60 runs while being named a first-team Super-Stater and the Journal Star's All-City honorary captain.
𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 🌟 𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗟 𝗥𝗢𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗬
School: Lincoln Northeast. Year: Senior. College: Iowa State.
Romary had an outstanding season, winning five times. He finished in first or second place in eight of his 10 races, including a second-place finish at the Class A state meet. When he won the Heartland Conference meet he gave Northeast its first individual champion at the conference meet in at least 30 years.
𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 🌟 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗔 𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗡
School: Lincoln Southwest. Year: Senior. College: Utah.
With a four-place finish at the state meet, Rinn was the top Lincoln runner at state, capping a great career where she finished in the top 14 at state all four years. This season she finished in the top seven at all seven races, including two wins and a second-place finish at the LPS Championships. She’s the school-record holder for cross country. In track she has the school record in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗴𝗼𝗹𝗳 🌟 𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗘 𝗞𝗢𝗟𝗕𝗔𝗦
School: Lincoln Pius X. Year: Junior. College: Undecided.
Kolbas wowed the state with a two-day course record (140) as a sophomore in 2020. She followed that with another state two-round record (136) to win her second Class A title in as many seasons. The All-City honorary captain shot rounds of 67 and 69 at Norfolk Country Club. Kolbas' list of wins included the HAC meet and Lincoln Golf Classic.
𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗶𝘀 🌟 𝗞𝗜𝗥𝗕𝗬 𝗟𝗘
School: Lincoln East. Year: Junior. College: Undecided.
Le lost just two matches at No. 1 singles during the season on his way to finishing as state runner-up in Class A. He finished 37-2 and was the catalyst in the Spartans' run to the team state title. Le also won titles in the Pius X, Lincoln East and Omaha Westside invites, as well as the HAC No. 1 singles crown. He was named the All-City honorary captain.
𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🌟 𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗢𝗕𝗦𝗘𝗡
School: Ashland-Greenwood. Year: Senior. College: Nebraska.
A second-team Super-State selection, Jacobsen averaged 16.8 points per game while showing off his passing skills that made him one of the state's top guards. Jacobsen set a C-1 state tournament record with a jaw-dropping 43-point game in the state semifinals, followed by a victory over Auburn for Ashland-Greenwood's first-ever boys basketball state title. Jacobsen will be walking on at Nebraska.
𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🌟 𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗔𝗗𝗜 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗔𝗠𝗦
School: Lincoln Southwest. Year: Sophomore. College: Undecided.
Battling a finger injury midway through the season, Williams showed a lot of grit in leading the Silver Hawks to a runner-up finish in Class A. She averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.7 rebounds per contest, and was one of the state's top on-ball defenders. She scored 24 points against Omaha Central and 19 against Millard South in the state tournament, and was named the Journal Star's All-City honorary captain.
𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝘄𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 🌟 𝗞𝗘𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗦𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗛
School: Lincoln East. Year: Senior. College: Undecided.
After winning a state title as a sophomore, Smith returned to the top two years later, rolling through the 132-pound Class A bracket at CenturyLink Center Omaha. At state, Smith pinned three of his four opponents and won the other match by major decision. He finished 34-2 and was named the Journal Star's All-City honorary captain.
𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝘄𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 🌟 𝗞𝗔𝗬𝗟𝗘𝗘 𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗦
School: Wahoo. Year: Junior. College: Undecided.
After winning an NSWCA championship a season before, Ricketts dominated on her way to a 165-pound state title in the first year of girls wrestling being sanctioned by the NSAA. She pinned her first two opponents at state and won the final 12-5 to finish at 50-0. Ricketts won 48 of her matches by pinfall.
𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴/𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 🌟 𝗞𝗔𝗘𝗟 𝗠𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗞
School: Lincoln Southwest. Year: Senior. College: Princeton.
Mlinek was named the Journal Star's All-City honorary captain after winning two individual titles at the state meet in helping the Silver Hawks capture a second straight team crown. Mlinek won the 100-yard breaststroke for a third straight season and added gold in the 100 freestyle. He also was part of two winning relay teams and won four golds at the HAC meet.
𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴/𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 🌟 𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗔 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗡
School: Lincoln Southwest. Year: Junior. College: Undecided.
Livingston won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, and her momentum carried over into state where she won the 50 free gold — her first state title — in 23.72 seconds. The All-City honorary captain also swam a career-best time in the 100 free, finishing second at :51.74 while helping the Southwest girls wrap up a state championship.
𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🌟 𝗝𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗡 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗬
School: Lincoln East. Year: Senior. College: San Jose State.
One of the most dominant pitchers in the entire state this year, Worthley was a first-team Super-State selection after compiling a 7-0 record and 0.84 ERA. Most impressively, he didn't lose a single game in his Lincoln East career (14-0). Almost no one was better than Worthley in keeping runners off the bases and earning strikeouts in pressure situations, attributes that will serve him well as a Division I pitcher.
𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗿 🌟 𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗬𝗔 𝗛𝗢𝗚𝗚
School: Lincoln Southeast. Year: Junior. College: Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
She was outstanding during the state tournament while helping Southeast finish as state runner-up. In a 1-0 overtime win against Omaha Westside in the first round she made 12 saves. After that match, Southeast coach Liz Kremer said Hogg had played the "game of her life." Then in a 1-0 shootout win against Omaha Marian in the semifinals she made a diving save to end the match. During one stretch of the season, Hogg had a stretch of 731 minutes without conceding a goal. She was the honorary captain of the Journal Star Super-State soccer team.
𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗿 🌟 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗬𝗗𝗘𝗡 𝗞𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥
School: Lincoln Southwest. Year: Senior. College: Omaha.
Kramer played a big part in Southwest getting back to the state tournament despite graduating 10 seniors from the previous season. He had a goal or assist during most of the Silver Hawks’ matches. His 17 goals were just three off the school record, and he missed two matches due to injury. He had seven game-winning goals, and he earned second-team Super-State honors from the Journal Star.
𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 🌟 𝗠𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗜 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗡
School: Lincoln East. Year: Junior. College: Undecided.
Coleman emerged as one of the top sprinters in the state while also contributing in the jumps. Considered the top football recruit in the 2023 class, Coleman ran the 200 meters in 21.31 seconds at district to land at No. 10 on the all-time charts. He also had the state's fastest time (:10.43) in the 100. At state, Coleman placed second in each the 100 and 200, losing those races by a combined .05 seconds. He also was third in the triple jump.
𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 🌟 𝗗𝗔𝗝𝗔𝗭 𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗
School: Lincoln High. Year: Senior. College: Florida State.
Not only did DeFrand sweep all-class gold medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes for a second straight season, she cemented her place in state history. At districts, she ran the 100 in 11.6 seconds, which tied for the all-class state record and is the fastest electronic time in state history. Then at state, DeFrand set a state record in the 200, winning the final in :23.74.
𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝗴𝗼𝗹𝗳 🌟 𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗔𝗦 𝗕𝗥𝗬𝗦𝗢𝗡
School: Lincoln Southeast. Year: Freshman. College: Undecided.
Bryson fought through a crowded leaderboard and the cool conditions to become the first Southeast golfer to win a state championship since 2005. After shooting a bogey-free 69 in the opening round, Bryson followed with an even-par 72 to win the Class A state title by three strokes. Bryson was the Knights' No. 1 golfer all season, won the Grand Island Invitational and was named the Journal Star's All-City honorary captain.
𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗶𝘀 🌟 𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗔 𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗥
School: Lincoln East. Year: Freshman. College: Undecided.
Rademacher finished her first high school season atop Class A, defeating Lincoln Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles final at Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha. She finished 34-6, won a title at the Papillion-La Vista Invite and was named the All-City honorary captain.
𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 🌟 𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗢𝗕 𝗠𝗢𝗛𝗦
School: Ashland-Greenwood. Sport: Basketball.
The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team had only made two state tournaments prior to Mohs' arrival in 2012, and he oversaw an all-time great effort in 2022. The Bluejays posted a record of 27-1, with their only loss coming to eventual Class B champion Omaha Roncalli by two points early in the year. The Bluejays' C-1 crown was the first basketball state title won by Ashland or Greenwood since the 1920s.
𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 🌟 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗞𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗞
School: Lincoln East. Sport: Cross country.
Kabourek, who also serves as a track assistant at East, led the Spartans to their fourth straight state championship last fall. East became the first Class A team to win at least four straight since Omaha Marian (2003-07). The Spartans had three top-10 finishers — Peyton Svehla (seventh), Mia Murphy (eighth) and Izzy Apel (ninth) — at the state meet, and they rolled to a HAC meet title while not losing a team race all season.
𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿 🌟 𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗔𝗗𝗜 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗔𝗠𝗦
School: Lincoln Southwest. Year: Sophomore. College: Undecided.
Williams played critical roles for three state-bound Silver Hawk teams. In basketball, she averaged 11.9 points, 3.2 steals and 3.0 steals per contest while earning second-team Super-State honors for the state runner-up Silver Hawks. In softball, Williams was the starting shortstop for Southwest, which won Class A. Williams hit .362 with six home runs, seven doubles and 29 RBIs. In soccer, Williams heled the Silver Hawks reach the state semis. She earned all-state honorable-mention honors in softball and soccer.
𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿 🌟 𝗠𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗜 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗡
School: Lincoln East. Year: Junior. College: Undecided.
A three-sport varsity athlete at Lincoln East, Coleman earned over a dozen Power Five scholarship offers following a jaw-dropping football season where he caught 10 touchdowns and recorded 7½ sacks. Coleman also contributed on East's basketball team before earning himself several medals at the state track and field tournament. Coleman finished second in both the 100- and 200-meter races, in addition to a third-place finish in the triple jump.
𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 🌟 𝗖𝗢𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗦
School: Lincoln Pius X. Year: Senior. College: Midland (tennis).
Nichols bowled a four-game 956 (239 average) at the state tournament to grab the top seed for bracket play. He played eighth at districts in helping lead the Thunderbolts to a district championship and a spot in the team portion of the state tournament. Nichols bowled a 196.50 average heading into state, with a high game of 247.
𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 🌟 𝗘𝗩𝗘 𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗠
School: Seward. Year: Junior. College: Undecided.
Brumm, who was an area girls bowling finalist in 2021, rolled a 493 at the A-5 district meet to place second, and her score helped the Bluejays secure the district title. She bowled a 152 average heading into state, with a high game of 246.
