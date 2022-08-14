The Journal Star's preseason prep football ratings, 8/15

A dozen teams, from Omaha to Bridgeport, will kick off the season Friday with Week 0 games while the rest of the state waits for next week. The Journal Star's Chris Basnett offers his preseason ratings.

Class A

School (2021 rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Westside (12-1) | 2

2. Gretna (12-1) | 1

3. Bellevue West (10-2) | 4

4. Creighton Prep (6-3) | 8

5. Elkhorn South (9-2) | 5

6. Omaha North (6-6) | 6

7. Lincoln Southeast (5-5) | -

8. Millard South (9-1) | 3

9. Grand Island (7-4) | -

10. North Platte (7-4) | 9

Contenders: Kearney, Omaha Burke, Millard West, Lincoln East.

Case for No. 1: Three straight finals appearances and no signs of slowing down for Omaha Westside, which welcomed in a slew of transfers this offseason and will likely have the most depth of talent in Class A. But, don't forget about Gretna. Oklahoma State commit Zane Flores is poised to break a bunch of Class A passing marks during his senior season, and you can bet there's motivation there after last season's title game victory over Westside was vacated by an NSAA ruling.

Comments: How about this opening stretch for Creighton Prep: No. 3 Bellevue West in Week 0, No. 1 Omaha Westside in Week 1, and No. 2 Gretna in Week 3 with a road game at Millard North thrown in there in Week 2 for good measure. The title favorite is probably among those first four teams, but don't rule out Elkhorn South, which has turned into a consistent contender, and Omaha North, which made a run to the state semifinals last season.

Class B

School (2021 rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bennington (13-0) | 1

2. Scottsbluff (8-3) | 7

3. Omaha Skutt (8-4) | 4

4. Elkhorn (10-2) | 8

5. Waverly (7-4) | 6

6. Omaha Gross (4-6) | -

7. Grand Island Northwest (5-5) | 9

8. Lincoln Pius X (2-7 in Class A) | -

9. Beatrice (6-3) | -

10. Norris (4-6) | 10

Contenders: York, Seward, Blair, Plattsmouth.

Case for No. 1: Bennington probably won't run roughshod over Class B like last season, when it won every game by double digits, but the Badgers have proven themselves to be a mainstay near the top of the Class B heap. Last year's dominance means Bennington stays on top for now. However, the top spot could have very well gone to Scottsbluff, too. The Bearcats will have two of Class B's best in running back Sebastian Boyle and lineman Brock Knutson, a Husker commit.

Comments: Returning to Class B after a two-year stint in Class A should help Pius X, though the schedule is far from a cakewalk. The Thunderbolts open with Scottsbluff, follow that with a road game at ratings contender Seward, and also play Bennington, Skutt, Waverly, Beatrice, and Norris. In fact, all four Lincoln-area schools in the preseason top 10 play each other this season.

Class C-1

School (2021 rec.) | Pvs.

1. Aurora (10-3 Class B) | 2 (Class B)

2. Pierce (10-3) | 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) | 3

4. McCook (4-6 Class B) | -

5. Boone Central (9-2) | 5

6. Columbus Scotus (9-2) | 6

7. Columbus Lakeview (11-2) | 1

8. Adams Central (6-4) | -

9. Omaha Roncalli (5-5) | -

10. Wahoo (7-4) | 10

Contenders: Broken Bow, Nebraska City, St. Paul

Case for No. 1: A return to Class C-1 makes Aurora the prohibitive favorite here. The Huskies return 16 starters from a team that made the Class B title game last season, including 2,000-yard rusher Carlos Collazo. This year feels reminiscent of 2018, when Aurora blasted through C-1 on the way to the title, though Pierce will have plenty to say about that after a title game appearance last season.

Comments: Just four returning starters for Columbus Lakeview as it tries to back up last season's surprising run to its first state championship. How will the Vikings handle their new role as the hunted rather than the hunter? McCook, long a power in Class B, drops to C-1 for the first time and provides another interesting subplot. Can Ashland-Greenwood continue to build on an excellent four-year run?

Class C-2

School (2021 rec.) | Pvs.

1. Norfolk Catholic (11-2) | 2

2. Ord (10-2) | 3

3. Archbishop Bergan (13-0) | 1

4. Battle Creek (8-4 Class C-1) | 7 (C-1)

5. Hastings St. Cecilia (9-2) | 9

6. Wilber-Clatonia (7-5) | 7

7. Yutan (8-2) | 5

8. Lincoln Lutheran (8-3) | 6

9. Aquinas (8-3) | 4

10. Oakland Craig (5-5) | 10

Contenders: Hartington Cedar Catholic, Kearney Catholic, Mitchell, Gordon-Rushville, Centennial.

Case for No. 1: Norfolk Catholic gets the preseason nod in one of the more top-heavy classes in the state thanks to 16 returning starters from last year's state runner-up. A case could be made for any of the top three here, with Ord firmly entrenched as a contender and Archbishop Bergan needing to replace some experience, but also having Oklahoma commit Kade McIntyre.

Comments: Battle Creek, a top-10 team in Class C-1 last season, could upset the apple cart here with a ton of experience on the offensive and defensive lines. Yutan will have a say as well, with 13 starters back from an 8-2 team last year. Wilber-Clatonia overcame a rash of injuries to reach the state semifinals in 2021, and many of those young players who had to fill in are back.

Class D-1

School (2021 rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Platte St. Pat's (8-2 Class C-2) | 10 (C-2)

2. Cross County (11-2) | 2

3. Sutton (6-4 Class C-2) | -

4. Neligh-Oakdale (8-2) | -

5. Stanton (8-2) | 9

6. Clarkson-Leigh (5-4) | -

7. Crofton (5-5) | -

8. Lutheran High Northeast (8-1) | -

9. Elmwood-Murdock (5-4) | -

10. Pender (9-1 in D-2) | 10 (D-2)

Contenders: Weeping Water, Arcadia-Loup City, Riverside, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

Case for No. 1: In eight-man for the first time in program history, North Platte St. Pat's will start the season as Class D-1's No. 1 team. The Irish were 8-2 in Class C-2 last season, and return enough starters — 16 — to be a threat in that class again had they stayed up. Instead, 24-year head coach Kevin Dodson, his staff, and his players, will make the adjustment to the eight-man game. It says here that the adjustment should go smoothly.

Comments: Major upheaval, with so many schools moving either into or out of D-1, make this top 10 a hard one to peg. St. Pat's is the favorite, but it could be any number of teams making a push in October and November to get to Memorial Stadium. That includes Sutton which, like St. Pat's is moving to D-1 from C-2. If you like unpredictability, this is the class for you.

Class D-2

School (2021 rec.) | Pvs.

1. Howells-Dodge (13-0 Class D-1) | 1 (D-1)

2. Elgin-Pope John (8-4) | 6

3. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-2) | 3

4. Sandhills-Thedford (12-1) | 2

5. Kenesaw (13-0) | 1

6. Hitchock Co. (10-2 Class D-1) | 6 (D-1)

7. Osceola (9-2) | 8

8. BDS (8-4) | 5

9. Burwell (11-1 Class D-1) | 3 (D-1)

10. Humphrey SF (10-1) | 4

Contenders: Dundy Co.-Stratton, Bloomfield, Johnson-Brock

Case for No. 1: Coming off an unbeaten state championship season in Class D-1, Howells-Dodge starts the year No. 1 in the most loaded class in the state. It's truly not a stretch to say any of the teams in the top 10 could hoist the big trophy in November, but we have to start somewhere. There is power from top to bottom here, and from east to west across the state.

Comments: Holy smokes. Every weekend is going to be a battle in D-2. You have six teams that made semifinal appearances in either D-1 or D-2 last season dotting the top 10. Osceola was a quarterfinalist last year and might have the most explosive player in the class. Traditional powers Falls City Sacred Heart and Humphrey St. Francis will always be in the conversation. Just a ridiculous collection of talent here.

Class D-6

School (2021 rec.) | Pvs.

1. Potter-Dix (10-1) | 2

2. Cody-Kilgore (11-0) | 1

3. Wallace (9-2) | 6

4. Parkview Christian (7-3) | 8

5. Arthur Co. (7-3) | 7

6. S-E-M (5-4) | -

7. Sterling (8-1) | 4

8. Red Cloud (8-1) | 9

9. Pawnee City (6-4) | -

10. Hay Springs (5-4) | -

Contenders: Franklin, Crawford, Sioux Co., Wilcox-Hildreth.

Case for No. 1: Potter-Dix lost to Cody-Kilgore in last year's state title game, but we'll give the edge to the Coyotes to get over the top this season. Four returning starters on each side of the ball, led by 6-foot-3, 190-pound Luke Kasten. Asked to name Kasten's position, Potter-Dix coach Dale Frerichs responded with "all of them". That's a pretty good piece to build around with just six players on the field.

Comments: Really good depth at the top of this class, with Wallace knocking on the door after making the state semifinals last season, and Parkview Christian poised to take another step forward. One interesting note here: Shelton is playing six-man for the first time ever after splitting from its co-op with Wood River. When the Bulldogs' season ends, their seniors will have played 11-man, eight-man, and six-man football in their careers.