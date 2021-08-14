The Journal Star's preseason prep football ratings, 8/15

Case for No. 1: Pierce has played in the Class C-1 title game each of the past two seasons, and the Bluejays are favorites to make it three in a row. While Pierce does lose several all-state defenders, junior quarterback Abram Scholting is among the best in the class, as is Nebraska commit Ben Brahmer. Pierce is 34-2 over the past three seasons combined, and will be hard to beat once again.