The season begins Friday in what will likely be scorching heat, maybe a good metaphor for the season ahead. The Journal Star's Chris Basnett offers his preseason ratings.

Class A

School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Westside (12-1) | 1

2. Bellevue West (7-4) | 6

3. Elkhorn South (10-1) | 4

4. Millard North (4-5) | NR

5. Millard South (6-5) | 7

6. Omaha North (6-4) | NR

7. Gretna (12-1) | 2

8. Creighton Prep (8-4) | 3

9. Grand Island (9-3) | 5

10. Kearney (7-3) | 9

Contenders: Millard West, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast, North Platte.

Case for No. 1: Omaha Westside is the king until someone knocks the Warriors off. There’s plenty of firepower back from the team that won last season’s state title in the program’s fourth straight championship appearance, including Notre Dame commit Teddy Rezac and his twin brother Anthony, who might be the best dual-threat quarterback in the state. Power Five recruit Caleb Benning gives Westside another elite athlete, and there’s good experience and depth all over the field. Could this be the best Westside team in this run?

Comments: A bumper crop of Division I recruits means Class A has the best depth it’s had in a while. Bellevue West’s Husker commit trio of Daniel Kaelin, Dae’Vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris will be extremely hard to stop on offense. Millard North has a ton of young talent and is primed for a breakout year. Elkhorn South should reload again, and Omaha North could play spoiler as well. Should be a fun year in the state’s largest class.

Class B

School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bennington (13-0) | 1

2. Elkhorn North (7-3) | 8

3. Omaha Skutt (7-4) | 7

4. Waverly (9-3) | 4

5. Blair (5-5) | NR

6. Scottsbluff (10-2) | 3

7. Elkhorn (7-3) | 6

8. York (7-4) | 5

9. Lincoln Pius X (5-5) | 9

10. Norris (4-6) | NR

Contenders: Plattsmouth, Grand Island Northwest, Beatrice, Omaha Gross.

Case for No. 1: Twenty-six wins in a row for Bennington, and no signs of slowing down any time soon. The Badgers have to replace some critical pieces, including quarterback Trey Bird, who went unbeaten in two seasons as a starter, but this program is so far ahead of everyone else in the class that it has earned the benefit of the doubt. Will the domination continue as it has for the past two seasons? Maybe not, but the gap between Bennington and the rest of the class remains until someone proves they can close it.

Comments: In just its fourth season, Elkhorn North already has the look of a state title contender. All-stater Josh Basilevac has graduated, but this roster is still loaded, perhaps enough to take a run at Bennington. The Wolves will face their stiffest tests in the second half of the year with games against Elkhorn, Bennington, and Blair. Speaking of the Bears, there might not be a more experienced team in Class B. Multi-year starters, critical returners — look out for the Bears.

Class C-1

School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Boone Central (9-3) | 4

2. Aurora (12-1) | 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (9-2) | 6

4. Omaha Roncalli (7-3) | 9

5. Pierce (13-0) | 1

6. McCook (10-1) | 5

7. Wahoo (6-4) | 10

8. Adams Central (9-3) | 3

9. Scotus Central Catholic (6-4) | NR

10. Columbus Lakeview (8-3) | 7

Contenders: Lincoln Christian, Broken Bow, Cozad, Platteview, Central City.

Case for No. 1: In 2022 it was Pierce and Aurora who ran away from everyone else. To start 2023, a team whose only losses came to those programs last year starts at No. 1. Boone Central gets the nod in a class that will likely see some volatility at the top as the year moves on. But the Cardinals have good playmakers, including 1,200-yard rusher Parker Borer, and all-state linebacker Hank Hudson, coming back among their 15 returning starters. Coach Mark Hudson needs to find a quarterback to replace 1,600-yard passer Alex Christo, but enough pieces are there for this team to be at the top.

Comments: Pierce, the defending champion, returns just one starter from what was perhaps the best offense in the state last season, and replaces legendary coach Mark Brahmer, who stepped down after last season so that he can follow his son, Ben’s college career. Darin Suckstorf, a Pierce alum, takes over at the helm, so he knows the culture inside and out. Don’t be surprised to see the Bluejays in the hunt again. Aurora and Ashland-Greenwood are two more programs who have proven they can reload, and Omaha Roncalli’s offense is going to be a load all season.

Class C-2

School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Norfolk Catholic (13-0) | 1

2. Ord (10-2) | 3

3. Oakland-Craig (8-3) | 7

4. Bishop Neumann (8-2) | 9

5. Battle Creek (9-3) | 4

6. Yutan (6-4) | NR

7. Hastings SC (10-1) | 6

8. Fillmore Central (7-3) | NR

9. Malcolm (10-1) | 5

10. Mitchell (8-2) | NR

Contenders: Cedar Catholic, Wilber-Clatonia, Chase County, Archbishop Bergan, Valentine.

Case for No. 1: Norfolk Catholic was a wire-to-wire No. 1 last season, and the Knights start there again in 2023. They probably – probably – won’t have the separation from the rest of the field that they had last year, but the success of Jeff Bellar’s program speaks for itself. A massive tilt against No. 2 Ord in the second week of the season will be a major landmark for both teams. The Knights will have to work to stay on top this season.

Comments: An absolutely loaded class all the way through. Norfolk Catholic returns 11 starters from an undefeated state champion that mostly rolled through the competition. Ord might have the best team in its current run of success. Oakland-Craig, Bishop Neumann, and Battle Creek are all packed to the gills with talent. There are going to be some serious battles every Friday night here, all the way to the end of the season.

Class D-1

School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Platte St. Pat’s (11-1) | 3

2. Cross County (8-1) | 7

3. Stanton (11-1) | 4

4. Clarkson-Leigh (12-1) | 1

5. Neligh-Oakdale (11-2) | 2

6. Riverside (9-2) | 6

7. Elmwood-Murdock (9-2) | 7

8. Hi-Line (8-2) | NR

9. Thayer Central (8-2) | NR

10. Weeping Water (6-5) | NR

Contenders: Plainview, Exeter-Milligan-Friend, Freeman, Sandy Creek, Crofton.

Case for No. 1: North Platte St. Pat’s spent most of the season at No. 1 before a late-season injury to all-state running back Jackson Roberts ultimately spelled the end of the Irish season in the state semifinals. Roberts is back this year, along with Brecken Erickson, an unblockable force on the defensive line. In all the Irish return 12 starters from an 11-1 program, and plenty of motivation after the way last season ended.

Comments: Another loaded class. No. 2 Cross County has a pair of Power 5 commits on the roster, and plenty of talent around them. Stanton made a deep run last season with a very young team, and has a punishing run game that will hold up well when the weather turns cold. Clarkson-Leigh has to replace some major offensive production, but returns its entire starting offensive line from last year’s state championship team. Watch out for Hi-Line, too, with Air Force commit Ryker Evans.

Class D-2

School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Howells-Dodge (12-1) | 2

2. Bloomfield (10-2) | NR

3. South Loup (6-4) | NR

4. Ainsworth (9-1) | 10

5. Wynot (9-2) | 9

6. Dundy County-Stratton (9-2) | 6

7. Central Valley (10-2) | NR

8. BDS (10-1) | 3

9. Hitchcock County (13-0) | 1

10. Lourdes CC (4-5) | NR

Contenders: Osceola, Elgin Public/Pope John, Humphrey St. Francis, Falls City Sacred Heart, Axtell, Loomis.

Case for No. 1: Howells-Dodge gets the nod in what should be a wide-open class. The Jaguars return just five total starters, but three of those come at offensive line and tight end for a team that loves to pound the rock more than anyone. In a field full of upstart programs and the top player in the state, we’ll go with the old reliable at the top to kick things off.

Comments: Carter Nelson’s Ainsworth team is ranked fourth, to give you an idea of the depth here. The Bulldogs, without much football history, won’t see many tests in the regular season with the best eight-man player in the country on their roster and a slew of skilled players around him. Bloomfield, with its 35 consecutive playoff appearances, and South Loup, which took a big jump as last season went along, will be right there as well. There are tons of fun players to watch in this class, which should mean a fun season.

Class D-6

School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (11-1) | 1

2. Potter-Dix (9-1) | 5

3. Cody-Kilgore (6-3) | 9

4. Pawnee City (9-3) | 2

5. Red Cloud (8-2) | 6

6. Arthur County (10-1) | 4

7. Shelton (7-3) | 7

8. Hay Springs (6-4) | 8

9. S-E-M (10-1) | 3

10. Wilcox-Hildreth (4-5) | NR

Contenders: Sterling, Wallace, Southwest.

Case for No. 1: It was a dream season for Parkview Christian last year, which won the school’s first football title to cap an 11-1 season. The Patriots must replace six-man player of the year Chandler Page at running back, along with veteran quarterback Elijah Colbert. But plenty of experience returns, including five starters from six-man’s top defense, and three linemen offensively. The culture is set now in coach PJ Book’s fifth season. Now it’s time to see how Parkview handles the role of favorite.

Comments: Pawnee City, which made a surprise run to last season’s title game, will be in the mix once again, as will the western powers Potter-Dix and Cody-Kilgore. Potter-Dix was a prohibitive favorite until an upset loss in the playoffs last season, and Cody-Kilgore won a title just two years ago. Red Cloud has a player with FCS interest in Caden Frey, and Arthur County’s first loss last season came in the state semifinals. Plenty of title candidates here.