Super-State first-team offense
QB | Cole Payton, Omaha Westside | 6-3 | 215 | Sr.
QB | Noah Walters, Lincoln East | 6-0 | 185 | Jr.
RB | LJ Richardson, Bellevue West | 6-1 | 220 | Jr.
RB | Aiden Young, Elkhorn | 5-9 | 180 | Sr.
WR | Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West | 6-1 | 195 | Sr.
WR | Carter Glenn, Lincoln East | 5-11 | 175 | Sr.
TE/WR | James Carnie, Norris | 6-5 | 225 | Sr.
OL | Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South | 6-9 | 300 | Sr.
OL | Kekoa Chai, Bellevue West | 6-0 | 305 | Sr.
OL | Jack Nickolisen, Millard South | 6-3 | 280 | Sr.
OL | Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South | 6-4 | 270 | Sr.
OL | Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli | 6-6 | 285 | Sr.
Ath. | TJ Urban, Millard South | 6-1 | 190 | Sr.
Ath. | Preston Pearson, Kearney | 6-2 | 195 | Sr.
K | Trenton Brehm, Papillion-LV South | 5-9 | 170 | Sr.
Super-State first-team defense
DL | Trevor Brown, Waverly | 6-3 | 265 | Jr.
DL | Maddox Burton, Lincoln Southeast | 6-5 | 290 | Sr.
DL | Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside | 6-3 | 280 | Sr.
LB | James Conway, Millard West | 6-3 | 215 | Sr.
LB | Jake Appleget, Lincoln Southeast | 6-5 | 210 | Jr.
LB | Ben Radicia, Omaha Westside | 5-10 | 195 | Sr.
LB | Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West | 5-10 | 175 | Sr.
DB | Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside | 6-0 | 165 | Sr.
DB | Derek Branch, Lincoln Southeast | 5-11 | 175 | Sr.
DB | Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside | 6-2 | 200 | Sr.
DB | Alex Bullock, Creighton Prep | 6-2 | 180 | Sr.
Ath. | Drew Christo, Elkhorn | 6-5 | 230 | Sr.
Ath. | Eli Larson, St. Paul | 6-0 | 220 | Sr.
Ath. | Sam Scott, Omaha Skutt | 6-2 | 220 | Sr.
P | Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn | 6-4 | 215 | Sr.
Honorary captains: Johnson, Bellevue West, and Payton, Omaha Westside.
Super-State second-team offense
QB | Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic | 6-5 | 185 | Sr.
QB | Jarrett Synek, Hastings | 6-2 | 200 | Sr.
RB | Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside | 6-1 | 175 | Jr.
RB | Cody Wright, North Platte | 6-0 | 190 | Sr.
WR | Micah Riley, Bellevue West | 6-6 | 230 | Jr.
WR | Carson Shoemaker, Hastings | 5-7 | 155 | Sr.
OL | Gage Griffith, Aurora | 6-1 | 275 | Jr.
OL | Henry Rickels, Bellevue West | 6-4 | 275 | Jr.
OL | Gabe Van Winkle, Kearney | 6-3 | 240 | Sr.
OL | Tyler Taylor, Millard North | 6-3 | 315 | Sr.
OL | Cooper Taylor, Elkhorn South | 6-2 | 280 | Sr.
Ath. | Mack Owens, Aurora | 6-3 | 205 | Jr.
Ath. | AJ Rollins, Creighton Prep | 6-6 | 220 | Sr.
Ath. | Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan | 6-0 | 200 | Jr.
K | Cole Lammel, Millard South | 5-11 | 165 | Sr.
Super-State second-team defense
DL | Daylon Keolavone, Grand Island | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
DL | Will Hurtado, Omaha Westside | 6-0 | 240 | Sr.
DL | Beau Wendt, Millard South | 6-1 | 290 | Sr.
LB | Quinton Adams, Lincoln East | 6-3 | 215 | Sr.
LB | Dylan Meyer, Norris | 6-1 | 225 | Sr.
LB | Barrett Liebentritt, Omaha Skutt | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
LB | Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South | 6-2 | 200 | Sr.
DB | Tommy Wroblewski, St. Paul | 6-2 | 190 | Sr.
DB | Tyler LeClair, Bennington | 6-1 | 210 | Sr.
DB | Blake Closman, Millard North | 6-0 | 190 | Sr.
DB | Hayden Stec, Elkhorn | 6-2 | 205 | Jr.
Ath. | Ernest Hausmann, Columbus | 6-3 | 210 | Jr.
Ath. | Tate Hinrichs, Millard South | 6-2 | 205 | Sr.
Ath. | Will Hubert, Papillion-La Vista | 6-4 | 225 | Jr.
P | Trevor Marshall, Gretna | 6-2 | 200 | Sr.
All-state teams
Class A first-team offense
QB | Cole Payton, Omaha Westside | 6-3 | 215 | Sr.
QB | Noah Walters, Lincoln East | 6-0 | 185 | Jr.
RB | LJ Richardson, Bellevue West | 6-1 | 220 | Jr.
RB | Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside | 6-1 | 175 | Jr.
WR | Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West | 6-1 | 195 | Sr.
WR | Carter Glenn, Lincoln East | 5-11 | 175 | Sr.
WR | Micah Riley, Bellevue West | 6-6 | 230 | Jr.
OL | Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South | 6-9 | 300 | Sr.
OL | Kekoa Chai, Bellevue West | 6-0 | 305 | Sr.
OL | Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South | 6-4 | 270 | Sr.
OL | Jack Nickolisen, Millard South | 6-3 | 280 | Sr.
OL | Gabe Van Winkle, Kearney | 6-3 | 240 | Sr.
Ath. | TJ Urban, Millard South | 6-1 | 190 | Sr.
Ath. | Preston Pearson, Kearney | 6-2 | 195 | Sr.
K | Trenton Brehm, Papillion-LV South | 5-9 | 170 | Sr.
Class A first-team defense
DL | Maddox Burton, Lincoln Southeast | 6-5 | 290 | Sr.
DL | Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside | 6-3 | 280 | Sr.
DL | Daylon Keolavone, Grand Island | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
LB | James Conway, Millard West |6-3 | 215 | Sr.
LB | Jake Appleget, Lincoln Southeast | 6-5 | 210 | Jr.
LB | Ben Radicia, Omaha Westside | 5-10 | 195 | Sr.
LB | Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West | 5-10 | 175 | Sr.
DB | Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside | 6-0 | 165 | Sr.
DB | Derek Branch, Lincoln Southeast | 5-11 | 175 | Sr.
DB | Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside | 6-2 | 200 | Sr.
DB | Alex Bullock, Creighton Prep | 6-2 | 180 | Sr.
Ath. | Ernest Hausmann, Columbus | 6-3 | 210 | Jr.
Ath. | Tate Hinrichs, Millard South | 6-2 | 205 | Sr.
Ath. | Will Hubert, Papillion-La Vista | 6-4 | 225 | Jr.
P | Trevor Marshall, Gretna | 6-2 | 200 | Sr.
Honorary captains: Payton, Omaha Westside, and Johnson, Bellevue West.
Class B first-team offense
QB | Jarrett Synek, Hastings | 6-2 | 200 | Sr.
QB | Kale Bird, Bennington | 5-10 | 165 | Sr.
RB | Aiden Young, Elkhorn | 5-9 | 180 | Sr.
RB | Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth | 5-9 | 190 | Jr.
RB | Rashad Madden, Ralston | 5-9 | 170 | Jr.
TE/WR | James Carnie, Norris | 6-5 | 225 | Sr.
WR | Carson Shoemaker, Hastings | 5-7 | 155 | Sr.
OL | Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli | 6-6 | 285 | Sr.
OL | Gage Griffith, Aurora | 6-1 | 275 | Jr.
OL | Mario Garzo, Alliance | 6-3 | 300 | Sr.
OL | Torrington Ford, McCook | 6-2 | 225 | Sr.
OL | Brody Stutzman, Northwest | 6-2 | 240 | Sr.
Ath. | Dexter Larsen, Blair | 5-10 | 200 | Sr.
Ath. | Zane Schawang, Waverly | 5-10 | 160 | Sr.
K | Parker Janky, Northwest | 5-11 | 170 | Sr.
Class B first-team defense
DL | Trevor Brown, Waverly | 6-3 | 265 | Jr.
DL | Nick Maag, Scottsbluff | 6-5 | 240 | Sr.
DL | Aiden Betz, Elkhorn | 6-3 | 280 | So.
LB | Dylan Meyer, Norris | 6-1 | 225 | Sr.
LB | Alex Langan, McCook | 6-2 | 220 | Sr.
LB | Barrett Liebentritt, Omaha Skutt | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
LB | Drew Christo, Elkhorn | 6-5 | 230 | Sr.
DB | Tyler LeClair, Bennington | 6-1 | 210 | Sr.
DB | Gavin Sukup, Seward | 6-2 | 185 | Jr.
DB | CJ Hood, Norris | 6-5 | 195 | Sr.
DB | Hayden Stec, Elkhorn | 6-2 | 205 | Jr.
Ath. | Mack Owens, Aurora | 6-3 | 205 | Jr.
Ath. | Evan Canoyer, Waverly | 5-9 | 185 | Sr.
P | Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn | 6-4 | 215 | Sr.
Honorary captains: Carnie, Norris, and Brown, Waverly.
Class C-1 first-team offense
QB | Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic | 6-5 | 185 | Sr.
QB | Kale Jensen, Central City | 6-1 | 185 | Jr.
RB | Eli Larson, St. Paul | 6-0 | 220 | Sr.
RB | Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood | 5-10 | 185 | Sr.
WR | Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City | 5-9 | 170 | Sr.
WR | Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce | 6-5 | 185 | So.
OL | Shawn Rinkel, Pierce | 6-3 | 215 | Sr.
OL | Nick Beel, Milford | 6-4 | 255 | Sr.
OL | Nathan Scheer, St. Paul | 6-2 | 255 | Sr.
OL | Josh Free, Lincoln Christian | 6-2 | 200 | Sr.
OL | Cameron Binder, Auburn | 6-1 | 195 | Sr.
Ath. | Colin Ludvik, Wahoo | 5-6 | 150 | Jr.
Ath. | Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell | 5-8 | 195 | Sr.
Ath. | Reid Korth, Wayne | 5-11 | 185 | Sr.
K | Spencer Hogeland, Kearney Catholic | 6-1 | 170 | Sr.
Class C-1 first-team defense
DL | Derrick Kolterman, Pierce | 5-11 | 190 | Sr.
DL | Kaleb Pedersen, St. Paul | 6-3 | 330 | Sr.
DL | Sam Hemberger, Adams Central | 6-2 | 200 | Sr.
LB | Grant Kolterman, Wahoo | 5-11 | 210 | Sr.
LB | Slate Smith, Adams Central | 6-0 | 175 | Jr.
LB | Owen Geiken, Gothenburg | 6-0 | 180 | Sr.
LB | Garret Meier, Pierce | 6-0 | 185 | Sr.
DB | Tommy Wroblewski, St. Paul | 6-2 | 190 | Sr.
DB | Logan Moeller, Pierce | 6-0 | 155 | Sr.
DB | Reece Bode, Battle Creek | 5-9 | 145 | Sr.
DB | Jesus Barragan, West Point-Beemer | 5-9 | 170 | Sr.
Ath. | Tyler Slechta, Adams Central | 6-0 | 165 | Sr.
Ath. | Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood | 6-4 | 190 | Jr.
Ath. | Colton Fritz, Pierce | 6-1 | 190 | Jr.
P | Brody Darnell, Auburn | 6-0 | 170 | Sr.
Honorary captains: Larson, St. Paul, and Haarberg, Kearney Catholic.
Class C-2 first-team offense
QB | Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan | 6-0 | 200 | Jr.
QB | Brady Timm, Yutan | 5-10 | 185 | Sr.
RB | Tommy Stevens, Ord | 5-9 | 205 | Sr.
RB | Jimmy Allen, Crofton | 5-8 | 180 | Jr.
WR | Max Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran | 6-2 | 170 | Jr.
WR | Jake Bargen, Centennial | 6-3 | 200 | Jr.
OL | Wyatt Marr, Lincoln Lutheran | 6-6 | 255 | Sr.
OL | Josh Uhrmacher, Aquinas | 6-1 | 205 | Sr.
OL | Mike Maline, Oakland-Craig | 6-3 | 260 | Sr.
OL | Riley Setlik, Ord | 6-4 | 290 | Sr.
OL | Adam Kotas, Wilber-Clatonia | 6-0 | 210 | Jr.
Ath. | Cooper Gierhan, Centennial | 6-1 | 215 | Sr.
Ath. | Cayden Cunningham, Norfolk Catholic | 6-2 | 185 | Sr.
Ath. | Gavin Logemann, Archbishop Bergan | 6-3 | 170 | Jr.
K | Kelen Meyer, Ord |6-2 | 195 | Sr.
Class C-2 first-team defense
DL | Rowdy Truksa, Aquinas | 6-1 | 200 | Jr.
DL | Joe Hinrichs, Sutton | 5-11 | 195 | Sr.
DL | Trey Warner, Ord | 6-0 | 225 | Jr.
LB | Matt Davis, Sutton | 6-1 | 235 | Jr.
LB | Mike Brands, Oakland-Craig | 6-2 | 220 | Sr.
LB | Caden Egr, Yutan | 5-11 | 190 | Sr.
LB | Jarett Boggs, Archbishop Bergan | 5-10 | 175 | Jr.
DB | Kyle Napier, Aquinas | 5-10 | 165 | Sr.
DB | Zach Smith, Ord | 5-11 | 190 | Sr.
DB | Myles Thoene, Hartington CC | 5-10 | 160 | Sr.
DB | Quinton Ries, Ord | 6-3 | 195 | Sr.
Ath. | Mitchell Thompson, Wilber-Clatonia | 6-2 | 190 | Sr.
Ath. | Kade McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan | 6-3 | 180 | So.
Ath. | Easton Becker, Hartington CC | 5-10 | 200 | Jr.
P | Coulter Thiele, Oakland-Craig | 6-1 | 175 | Sr.
Honorary captains: Koa McIntyre, Bergan, and Stevens, Ord.
Class D-1 first-team offense
QB | Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale | 6-0 | 190 | So.
RB | Serbando Diaz, Dundy Co.-Stratton | 5-7 | 150 | Sr.
RB | Caleb Busch, Burwell | 6-0 | 180 | Jr.
RB | Carter Seim, Cross County | 6-2 | 190 | Jr.
WR | Andrew Waltke, Palmyra | 6-4 | 195 | Jr.
WR | Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale | 5-9 | 165 | Sr.
OL | Weston Reiman, Weeping Water | 6-3 | 285 | Sr.
OL | Carter Mann, Burwell | 6-4 | 230 | Jr.
OL | Keegan Krutsinger, Dundy Co.-Stratton | 6-4 | 290 | Sr.
Ath. | Isaac Noyd, Cross County | 5-8 | 145 | Sr.
Ath. | Jack Holsing, Tri County | 5-10 | 165 | Sr.
Class D-1 first-team defense
DL | Cory Hollinger, Cross County | 6-6 | 220 | Jr.
DL | Delton Haines, Dundy Co.-Stratton | 5-11 | 240 | Sr.
DL | Hunter Mayfield, Burwell | 6-4 | 240 | Sr.
LB | Justin Erb, Wakefield | 6-2 | 205 | Sr.
LB | Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge | 6-1 | 170 | Jr.
LB | Cash Gurney, Burwell | 6-0 | 180 | Jr.
DB | Cole Siems, Tri County | 6-0 | 165 | Sr.
DB | Eli Hays, Clarkson-Leigh | 5-7 | 135 | Jr.
DB | Quade Myers, Dundy Co.-Stratton | 5-10 | 185 | Jr.
Ath. | Evan Haisch, Laurel-C-C | 6-1 | 195 | Jr.
Ath. | Brandon Beeson, Tri County | 6-3 | 200 | Sr.
Honorary captains: Diaz, Dundy County-Stratton, and Busch, Burwell.
Class D-2 first-team offense
QB | Jakob Jordan, Falls City Sacred Heart | 5-11 | 165 | Jr.
RB | Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw | 5-10 | 180 | Jr.
RB | Bryce Reed, Osceola | 5-11 | 180 | Sr.
RB | Dane Pokorny, Sandhills/Thedford | 6-3 | 200 | Jr.
WR | Tyce Westland, Pleasanton | 6-5 | 225 | Sr.
WR | Dalton Kleinschmidt, BDS | 5-11 | 155 | Sr.
OL | Kyle Bauman, Falls City Sacred Heart | 6-1 | 205 | Sr.
OL | Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford | 6-0 | 270 | Sr.
OL | Eric Schroeder, BDS | 6-4 | 220 | Sr.
Ath. | Jack Fiegener, Falls City Sacred Heart | 6-2 | 200 | Sr.
Ath. | Dominic Philippi, BDS | 5-8 | 150 | Sr.
Class D-2 first-team defense
DL | Kyle Ardissono, BDS | 6-4 | 220 | Sr.
DL | Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart | 6-3 | 215 | Jr.
DL | Kyle Sterup, Osceola | 6-3 | 220 | Sr.
LB | Del Casteel, Falls City Sacred Heart | 6-0 | 200 | Sr.
LB | Easton Weber, BDS | 5-11 | 210 | So.
LB | Jackson McIntyre, Central Valley | 5-10 | 180 | Sr.
DB | Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis | 6-2 | 180 | Jr.
DB | Ty Nekoliczak, Central Valley | 5-8 | 140 | Sr.
DB | Reece Zatavern, Sandhills/Thedford | 5-9 | 190 | Sr.
Ath. | Morgan Behnk, Central Valley | 6-1 | 165 | Sr.
Ath. | Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford | 6-1 | 210 | Sr.
Honorary captains: Westland, Pleasanton, and Casteel, Falls City SH.
Six-man first-team offense
(Chosen by Six-Man Coaches Association)
QB | Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy | 5-9 | 145 | Sr.
RB | Sam Boldt, Sterling | 6-2 | 160 | Sr.
RB/K | Owen McDonald, McCool Junction | 5-10 | 160 | Sr.
RB | Alex Worthing, Arthur County | 5-10 | 155 | Sr.
E | Javon Coyle, Potter-Dix | 6-2 | 180 | Sr.
E | Tucker Ravenscroft, Cody-Kilgore | 6-2 | 180 | Jr.
C/P | Kaleb Masur, Sterling | 5-10 | 175 | Sr.
Six-man first-team defense
DL | Tanner McDonald, Sterling | 6-3 | 210 | Jr.
DL | Andrew Richardson, Sterling | 5-9 | 190 | Jr.
DL | Kaden Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction | 6-4 | 280 | Sr.
DL | Patrick Dietz, McCool Junction | 6-2 | 275 | Sr.
DB | Garrett Hier, Sterling | 5-11 | 160 | Jr.
DB | Ben Okraska, Harvard | 6-2 | 175 | Sr.
DB | Cactus Millar, Cody-Kilgore | 6-0 | 180 | Jr.
Honorary captains: McDonald and Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction.
