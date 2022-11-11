The highlights from Friday's state football semifinal games

Class B No. 3 Omaha Gross held off a late comeback by No. 2 Scottsbluff to win 49-35 and reach its first championship appearance in 10 years.

After going down 42-21 with one minute left in the third quarter, two rushing touchdowns by Jackson Allen gave the Bearcats a chance to tie the game. Scottsbluff's comeback hopes were spoiled after Owen Brennan returned a pick-six 60 yards.

Jake Garcia led Omaha Gross on the ground with 260 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.

Jackson Drake and Brennan each recorded a rushing touchdown for the Cougars, and Westin Miller hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Colby Duncan.

C-1 No. 1 Aurora 40, No. 5 Boone Central 19: The Huskies are headed to their third straight title game where they will look to pick up their first championship since 2018.

C-1 No. 2 Pierce 45, No. 7 Adams Central 26: For the straight year, the Bluejays find themselves in the C-1 championship game after an impressive offensive showing in which the team never trailed.

C-2 No. 2 Hartington CC 6, No. 6 Battle Creek 0: With 11:25 left in the second quarter, the Trojans scored the lone points of the game. It’s Cedar Catholic’s first trip to the state championship game since 2014.

C-2 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic 38, No. 3 Ord 6: It was all Knights as they clinched their second straight trip to the state championship game; they were the runner-up in 2021.

D-1 No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh 54, No. 2 Stanton 12: For the first time in the co-op's history, the Patriots are in the championship. Clarkson/Leigh scored all seven of its touchdowns on the ground.

D-1 No. 9 Neligh-Oakdale 50, No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick 28: In an upset, the Warriors took down the top team in the class to advance to their first state championship game. Neligh-Oakdale QB Aiden Kuester threw five touchdown passes and ran for three more scores, plus he picked off an Irish pass at the 2-yard line.

D-2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge 50, Central Valley 12: Lance Brester rushed 28 times for 245 yards and four touchdowns to propel the Jaguars. Howells-Dodge will be playing in its second straight title game and their first D-2 championship appearance.

D-2 No. 2 Hitchcock County 48, No. 10 Bloomfield 0: The Falcons' defense held stout, forcing their fifth shutout of the season. On offense, Drew Scott had three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown on a pass from Keynan Gaston, who also finished with two rushing scores.

D-6 No. 8 Pawnee City 66, No. 2 Arthur County 54: After upsetting No. 1 Potter-Dix last week, the Indians pulled off yet another upset to reach its first championship appearance in school history.