The Class A and eight-man football brackets are out. Here is how they look

The revamped road to Memorial Stadium in Class A will run through the defending champions' backyard.

Bellevue West earned the No. 1 seed for the state playoffs, which will begin Friday. The playoff brackets for Classes A, D-1 and D-2 were released Saturday.

Because Omaha Public Schools canceled fall sports, the NSAA reconfigured the Class A playoff format, allowing all 24 remaining teams to advance to the postseason.

The 24-team bracket was pieced together by a Class A playoff committee (it included five athletic directors), which gave the nod to Bellevue West (5-0). Omaha Westside (6-0) is the second seed, Millard South (6-1) is the third seed and Lincoln Southeast (6-0) is the fourth seed.

The top eight seeds will receive byes. Elkhorn South, Creighton Prep, Lincoln East and Gretna also received first-round byes.

Two Lincoln teams in the top eight will guarantee a Seacrest doubleheader on Oct. 30.

CLASS A

Friday's games

No. 17 Lincoln Southwest at No. 16 Lincoln North Star

No. 24 Lincoln Northeast at No. 9 Kearney

No. 23 Lincoln High at No. 10 North Platte