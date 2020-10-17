The Class A and eight-man football brackets are out. Here is how they look

The revamped road to Memorial Stadium in Class A will run through the defending champions' backyard.
Bellevue West earned the No. 1 seed for the state playoffs, which will begin Friday. The playoff brackets for Classes A, D-1 and D-2 were released Saturday.
Because Omaha Public Schools canceled fall sports, the NSAA reconfigured the Class A playoff format, allowing all 24 remaining teams to advance to the postseason.
The 24-team bracket was pieced together by a Class A playoff committee (it included five athletic directors), which gave the nod to Bellevue West (5-0). Omaha Westside (6-0) is the second seed, Millard South (6-1) is the third seed and Lincoln Southeast (6-0) is the fourth seed.
The top eight seeds will receive byes. Elkhorn South, Creighton Prep, Lincoln East and Gretna also received first-round byes.
Two Lincoln teams in the top eight will guarantee a Seacrest doubleheader on Oct. 30.
CLASS A
Friday's games
No. 17 Lincoln Southwest at No. 16 Lincoln North Star
No. 24 Lincoln Northeast at No. 9 Kearney
No. 23 Lincoln High at No. 10 North Platte
No. 18 Lincoln Pius X at No. 15 Grand Island
No. 19 Bellevue East at No. 14 Millard West
No. 22 Norfolk at No. 11 Millard North
No. 21 Papillion-La Vista South at No. 12 Fremont
No. 20 Papillion-La Vista at No. 13 Columbus
Oct. 30 second-round games
Lincoln Southwest/Lincoln North Star winner at No. 1 Bellevue West
Lincoln Northeast/Kearney winner at No. 8 Gretna
Lincoln High/North Platte winner at No. 7 Lincoln East
Lincoln Pius X/Grand Island winner at No. 2 Omaha Westside
Bellevue East/Millard West winner at No. 3 Millard South
Norfolk/Millard North winner at No. 6 Creighton Prep
Papillion-La Vista South/Fremont winner at No. 5 Elkhorn South
Papillion-La Vista/Columbus winner at No. 4 Lincoln Southeast
CLASS D-1
Note: Class D-1 will be reseeded following the opening round, combining teams from the East and West brackets. Seedings below reflect overall seeds and not geographical seeding.
Thursday's games
East bracket
No. 32 Southern (3-4) at No. 1 Tri County (7-0)
No. 18 Lourdes CC (5-2) at No. 16 Humphrey/LHF (4-2)
No. 23 Freeman (5-2) at No. 9 Weeping Water (6-1)
No. 26 Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at No. 8 Lutheran Northeast (7-1)
No. 28 EMF (4-3) at No. 5 Stanton (6-1)
No. 22 Laurel-Concordi-Coleridge (5-3) at No. 11 Thayer Central (6-2)
No. 19 Howells-Dodge (6-2) at No. 17 Guardian Angels CC (3-4)
No. 30 Clarkson/Leigh (4-4) at No. 2 Cross County (8-0)
West bracket
No. 29 North Central (4-4) at No. 3 Burwell (8-0)
No. 15 Arcardia-Loup City (5-3) at No. 14 Amherst (5-3)
No. 25 Heminford (6-2) at No. 10 Nebraska Christian (4-2)
No. 24 Hitchcock County (6-2) at No. 7 Elm Creek (7-1)
No. 27 Elkhorn Valley (5-3) at No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1)
No. 21 Southern Valley (5-3) at No. 12 Hi-Line (4-3)
No. 20 Cambridge (3-3) at No. 13 Sutherland (5-3)
No. 31 Anselmo-Merna (4-4) at No. 4 Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-0)
CLASS D-2
Note: Class D-2 will be reseeded following the opening round, combining teams from the East and West brackets. Seedings below reflect overall seeds and not geographical seeding.
Thursday's games
East bracket
No. 31 Fullerton (2-4) at No. 1 Falls City SH (6-1)
No. 19 Creighton (6-2) at No. 18 Osmond (5-2)
No. 25 Niobrara/Verdigre (2-3) at No. 8 Humphrey SF (7-1)
No. 26 Johnson-Brock (3-5) at No. 7 Allen (6-0)
No. 27 Winside (5-3) at No. 4 Wynot (5-1)
No. 23 Pender (5-3) at No. 9 Osceola (7-0)
No. 21 Mead (4-4) at No. 11 Bloomfield (4-3)
No. 29 Elgin/PJ (3-5) at No. 2 BDS (7-0)
West bracket
No. 32 Blue Hill (1-6) at No. 3 Central Valley (6-0)
No. 16 Medicine Valley (7-1) at No. 14 Garden County (6-2)
No. 22 Leyton (5-3) at No. 13 Loomis (7-1)
No. 24 Palmer (3-5) at No. 10 Kenesaw (6-1)
No. 28 Sandhills Valley (4-4) at No. 6 St. Mary's (8-0)
No. 20 Mullen (6-2) at No. 12 Pleasanton (7-1)
No. 17 Ansley/Litchfield (5-3) at No. 15 Riverside (3-3)
No. 30 Axtell (3-5) at No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)
