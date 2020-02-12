The 2020-21 prep football schedules are out: A look at some first-glance notes

Here are some other notes:

* The defending Class A state champion, Bellevue West, appears on one Lincoln schedule. The Thunderbirds will play at Lincoln High in Week 9.

* Week 1 will feature two city clashes: Lincoln High at North Star and Pius X at Lincoln East.

* Lincoln Southwest has a tough start. The Silver Hawks will see playoff teams in Weeks 2, 3, 4 and 5. They also host Omaha Burke in Week 8.

* Pius X's two-year cycle includes a game against Class B Norris late in the season. Other A-B matchups include North Platte-Aurora, Gretna-Omaha Skutt, Omaha Bryan-Ralston, Omaha Bryan-South Sioux City, Omaha Northwest-South Sioux City and Bellevue East-Plattsmouth.

* Lincoln North Star will play an eight-game schedule, receiving a bye in Week 7. The Navigators are the only Class A team with an eight-game schedule.

* Bellevue West will open at Omaha Burke in a matchup of the previous two state champions. Semifinalists Millard South (Week 4) and Millard West (Week 7) also dot Bellevue West's schedule.

* Check this start out for Omaha North: Lincoln Southeast, at Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southwest, at Omaha Burke, at Omaha South.