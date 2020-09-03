'That’s a lot': Walters' 400-yard, five touchdown night leads Lincoln East past Papio South

The Spartans drove to the Titan 9 on their next possession, but on fourth down, Walters threw under pressure over the middle, and sophomore Broden Bahl picked it off and returned it 95 yards to put the Titans up 15-14 with four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Another interception by Bahl gave the Titans possession at the East 30, and Jones scored his second TD on a 4-yard run to make it 22-14 with 1:07 left in the half.

Walters was 15-of-29 for 206 yards through the air in the first half.

“Our mistakes have given away points the first two weeks, and we have to quit doing that,” Gingery said.

The Titans finished with 250 yards on the ground, an effort led by junior Jaden Quelette’s 124 yards on 19 carries. Jones had three touchdown runs, the final one from 2 yards out with 1:58 left in the game to produce the final score.

“We have to do a better job up front in stopping the run,” Gingery said. “We have some guys (linemen) playing both ways and that started wearing on them in the fourth quarter. We’ve got to get some other guys to step up.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.