'That’s a lot': Walters' 400-yard, five touchdown night leads Lincoln East past Papio South

When Noah Walters was told after the football game Thursday night that he’d thrown 50 passes, even the Lincoln East junior quarterback was a little surprised.
“That’s a lot,” Walters said after completing 25 of those throws for 427 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Spartans to a 37-32 win over Papillion-La Vista South before a crowd of 934 at Seacrest Field.
East moves to 2-0 with the win, while the Titans fall to 0-2.
“I’ve got a lot of trust in my receivers (nine different receivers caught passes), those guys just go out and make plays,” Walters added. “If I throw a bad ball or they don’t catch it, we don’t bash each other. We just move to the next play.”
A pair of third-quarter touchdown passes from Walters to 6-foot-4 junior wide receiver Cooper Erikson helped East wipe out a 25-14 deficit and propel the Spartans to 23 unanswered points.
Erikson, who had seven catches for 116 yards, used his height advantage for a 31-yard TD reception with 7:23 left in the period and a 27-yarder on the next possession to put East in front to stay 28-25 just over three minutes later.
“That’s practice right there,” Walters said. “We’re always staying after practice running those routes over and over, so we’ve got those in our heads.”
The Spartans increased the margin to 30-25 early in the final quarter after defensive lineman Jacob Rien tackled Papillion-La Vista South quarterback Brady Fitzgerald in the end zone for a safety. A 44-yard TD connection from Walters to Carter Glenn then sealed it, giving East a 37-25 edge with 9:24 left in the game.
“Noah just keeps throwing, I believe in the kid, and for him it’s a matter of making good choices,” East coach John Gingery said. “He’s young, and he’s still learning, but he’s got a great group of receivers to throw to.”
East scored the first 14 points of the game, only to see the Titans answer with the next 22 and an 8-point lead at halftime.
A 61-yard run around right end by Billie Stephenson on the first play from scrimmage set up a 10-yard jet sweep around left end by DeKendrick McCray to give East a 7-0 lead 30 seconds into the game.
A 75-yard pass on a rollout from Walters to Glenn made it 14-0 with 8:01 left in the opening period, but it was all Titans the rest of the first half.
A 22-yard field goal later in the first quarter from Trent Brehm started the Papillion-La Vista South scoring. Then, Devin Jones scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 8:07 left in the first half after an East personal foul penalty on a fourth down punt kept Papillion-La Vista South’s drive alive.
The Spartans drove to the Titan 9 on their next possession, but on fourth down, Walters threw under pressure over the middle, and sophomore Broden Bahl picked it off and returned it 95 yards to put the Titans up 15-14 with four minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Another interception by Bahl gave the Titans possession at the East 30, and Jones scored his second TD on a 4-yard run to make it 22-14 with 1:07 left in the half.
Walters was 15-of-29 for 206 yards through the air in the first half.
“Our mistakes have given away points the first two weeks, and we have to quit doing that,” Gingery said.
The Titans finished with 250 yards on the ground, an effort led by junior Jaden Quelette’s 124 yards on 19 carries. Jones had three touchdown runs, the final one from 2 yards out with 1:58 left in the game to produce the final score.
“We have to do a better job up front in stopping the run,” Gingery said. “We have some guys (linemen) playing both ways and that started wearing on them in the fourth quarter. We’ve got to get some other guys to step up.”
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!