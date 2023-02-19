Ten Lincoln football players will represent their schools one more time this summer.

The Shrine Bowl announced its rosters Sunday for the June all-star game, with all 10 city players on the South team.

The list is led by Lincoln Southwest running back Cal Newell, who led Class A in rushing yards this season. He is joined by former Silver Hawk teammate Jack Baptista.

Lincoln East and Lincoln Lutheran will also send two representatives to the game. Will Potratz and Aiden Planer will rep the Spartans, while Garret Hoefs and Cole Reilly will don Lutheran's colors.

Other city players on the South team are Lincoln High's Adonis Hutchinson, North Star's Kade Seip, Southeast's Nate McCashland, and Pius X's Tyler Castle.

Platteview's Mark McLaughlin is the head coach for the South team. York's Matt Brackham is an assistant coach.

The Waverly duo of Cooper Skrobecki and Charlie Johnson will also play for the South team, along with Ashland-Greenwood's Luke Lambert, Malcolm's Hayden Frank, and York's Dalton Snodgrass and Kadence Velde.

Wahoo's Zach Fox will play for the North team, which will be coached by Bellevue West's Michael Huffman.

The 65th version of the Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.