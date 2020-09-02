Tall receivers like Thompson makes the transition to QB easier for Southeast's Schneider

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seniors McGinness Schneider and Taveon Thompson have been classmates since sixth grade at Irving Middle School, and football teammates at Lincoln Southeast since their freshman year.

Between playing football and basketball together, that quarterback-wide receiver connection has grown closer and closer over the past three years, even in the middle of COVID-19 shutdowns last spring that had students finishing the semester remotely from home as the pandemic shuttered athletic facilities and sidelined sports for three months.

“We’d go over to the turf at Pius X and throw a lot of routes when we could,” said Thompson, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver who turned a quick pass from Schneider in the flat into a 27-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the sixth-ranked Knights’ 14-10 season-opening win at No. 10 Kearney last Friday.