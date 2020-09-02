Tall receivers like Thompson makes the transition to QB easier for Southeast's Schneider

Seniors McGinness Schneider and Taveon Thompson have been classmates since sixth grade at Irving Middle School, and football teammates at Lincoln Southeast since their freshman year.
Between playing football and basketball together, that quarterback-wide receiver connection has grown closer and closer over the past three years, even in the middle of COVID-19 shutdowns last spring that had students finishing the semester remotely from home as the pandemic shuttered athletic facilities and sidelined sports for three months.
“We’d go over to the turf at Pius X and throw a lot of routes when we could,” said Thompson, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver who turned a quick pass from Schneider in the flat into a 27-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the sixth-ranked Knights’ 14-10 season-opening win at No. 10 Kearney last Friday.
Fellow receivers Derek Branch and Jake Appleget would also join in sometimes, “and we’d do a lot of cone drills, trying to get the connection down so it will be there on gameday like it was Friday night,” said Thompson, who is getting a lot of recruiting attention from NCAA Division II programs, including Minnesota State, last year’s national runner-up. “Everything around here (at Southeast) was locked up, but whenever we could, we’d get together and throw a couple routes getting ready for the season.”
The 6-2, 180-pound Schneider is a veteran of the Southeast football program, playing in the secondary as a sophomore and serving as a starting cornerback a year ago while waiting his turn to take control of the offense.
Schneider and Thompson have one more thing in common — game-clinching interceptions in the end zone to nail down wins over rated opponents. Thompson, an outside linebacker, intercepted a Kearney pass on the game’s final play to seal the Southeast comeback from a 10-point first-half deficit.
Last season, Schneider intercepted a Cole Payton pass in the end zone in the waning seconds of the Knights’ 22-17 win regular-season win over eventual Class A state runner-up Omaha Westside.
Thompson says he and the rest of the Knights were ready for Schneider to make the transition from defense to starting quarterback.
“He’s (Schneider) always been athletic, and I believe in him,” said Thompson, a three-sport athlete himself who went 6 feet, 5 inches in the high jump at the 2019 Class A state meet to place fourth as a sophomore.
“He can really play whatever position he wants to, but he’s perfect at the quarterback spot for us right now.”
The Bearcat defense made things difficult for Schneider in his first start at QB, surrendering just 173 total yards. Schneider threw for 75 yards and picked up another 44 rushing on 11 carries.
While Schneider will take the victory in his first outing, he’s looking for more offensive production and better execution when the Knights take on rival Lincoln Southwest (0-1) at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Seacrest Field.
Having tall targets like Thompson and Appleget, a 6-4 junior, as well as quick game breakers like Branch, makes that task a little easier.
“We know we have a lot of things we need to improve on, a lot of things we need to sharpen up for Week 2,” Schneider said. “I’m fortunate to be throwing to guys with great verticals, basketball players who go up and get the ball. They’re great playmakers.”
Southeast coach Ryan Gottula calls Thompson “one of the most versatile players we have.
“He’s a big target for us at wide receiver, and defensively he has the size where we can put him in the box but also has the athleticism to play safety for us if we need him there,” Gottula said. “He had a tremendous first game for us, and we’re looking forward to him having a great season.”
