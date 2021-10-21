'Talk about a roller coaster ride:' Tairen Rahe, Silver Hawks fight to the finish to end season on high note

Tairen Rahe made an interception along the sideline earlier in the night.
His second chance at a pick didn’t quite stick to his hands, but it may have been the biggest play of Thursday’s game at Seacrest Field.
Rahe knocked away a fourth-down pass in the end zone with less than a minute remaining to help Lincoln Southwest hold on for a 24-20 win against an Omaha Central team that was still fighting for a playoff spot.
“Seen the ball right in the lights,” the Silver Hawk junior cornerback said. “I was hoping for another interception, but with what I got, I’m happy with that.”
After a tough season that included four losses to Class A rated teams, the Silver Hawks were happy for a positive outcome, too.
They arrived Thursday evening at 2-6 and already eliminated from the state playoff picture. But they remained quite motivated to send the seniors out with a win.
“We’ve had a hard season, hard schedule, but we go out there and fight every game,” Rahe said.
Southwest had to show some extra fight in the final minutes Thursday after a sequence in which the Eagles cut the deficit to 24-20 on a scramble-throw touchdown of 29 yards, and then a recovered a Southwest fumble on the Hawks’ next offensive play.
Omaha Central (3-6) had 3 minutes, 40 seconds to work with. The Eagles were eating clock and moving the ball and reached the LSW 29 before Rahe’s deflection got the heart rate of the Southwest sideline back to normal.
“We’ve seen that play a couple times this year,” Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. “We’ve been on the good end and bad end of that thing. They’re run, run, run and then they take a couple shots, and it was good to have Tairen on their good receiver because he’s a good cornerback.”
After trading scores in the first half, Southwest (3-6) took some control in the second half behind its running game. Junior Cal Newell began to rip off longer runs between the tackles and senior Ashton Wright helped move the chains.
Newell scored on a 9-yard touchdown on Southwest’s first drive of the second half. It was the junior’s second score of the game.
“We were just running plays that we knew would work and our O-line really opened up solid holes and we had a lot to work with in the second half,” said Newell, who had 108 yards on 22 carries. “We’ve been doing some of that stuff since the summer workouts so it all came together.”
Sherman noted that this was only the second time in program history that Southwest ended the season with a win. The Silver Hawks have missed the state playoffs only three times in the school’s existence.
No playoffs this year, but Sherman still talked to his players this week about making memories they can talk about later in life.
“Talk about a roller coaster ride,” the coach said. “But you know what? That’s kind of what this team has done all year. We look great in flashes and then we do something silly. Tonight we were able to stick together and pull it out.”
Other city games
Omaha North 42, Lincoln North Star 7: Te'Shaun Porter rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Vikings to a win at Kinnick Stadium in Omaha.
Porter scored on runs of 20, 1, 57 and 18 yards, and teammate Zyon Knox broke free for an 81-yard score in the third quarter.
Jace Elliott hauled in a fourth-quarter touchdown catch for the Navigators.
