'Talk about a roller coaster ride:' Tairen Rahe, Silver Hawks fight to the finish to end season on high note

Omaha Central (3-6) had 3 minutes, 40 seconds to work with. The Eagles were eating clock and moving the ball and reached the LSW 29 before Rahe’s deflection got the heart rate of the Southwest sideline back to normal.

“We’ve seen that play a couple times this year,” Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. “We’ve been on the good end and bad end of that thing. They’re run, run, run and then they take a couple shots, and it was good to have Tairen on their good receiver because he’s a good cornerback.”

After trading scores in the first half, Southwest (3-6) took some control in the second half behind its running game. Junior Cal Newell began to rip off longer runs between the tackles and senior Ashton Wright helped move the chains.

Newell scored on a 9-yard touchdown on Southwest’s first drive of the second half. It was the junior’s second score of the game.

“We were just running plays that we knew would work and our O-line really opened up solid holes and we had a lot to work with in the second half,” said Newell, who had 108 yards on 22 carries. “We’ve been doing some of that stuff since the summer workouts so it all came together.”