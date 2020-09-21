Talent is overcoming youth and inexperience for Bellevue West's football team

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Top-ranked Bellevue West entered last Friday short on game experience and with some looming question marks about young players in key spots after major graduation hits from last year’s Class A state championship team.

The Thunderbirds’ 49-29 win against third-ranked Millard South — their 15th straight victory after going 13-0 last season — put all of those doubts to rest while making their case as one of the favorites to reach Memorial Stadium in November.

“Millard South had beaten three good opponents and we really hadn’t been tested in a game situation before Friday, so that was a huge concern,” said Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman, whose 2-0 Thunderbirds were idle both Weeks 1 and 3 because of different COVID-19 issues concerning their opponents and just had a 55-0 win over Bellevue East under their belts coming in against the Patriots.

“One of the things we do here on Tuesdays is we play our No. 1 offense against our No. 1 defense for about 20 minutes, and our guys really get after it during that time,” added Huffman, whose team hosts Kearney on Friday. "We feel like we have one of the top three defenses in the state and one of the three top offenses in the state, so it’s time well spent for our guys.”