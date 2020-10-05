Taking advantage of an opportunity, Paul's emergence at fullback key to Christian's 5-1 start

“Ian has been our guy and has stepped in and done an amazing job,” said Christian coach Kurt Earl, whose team hosts Fairbury on Friday (7 p.m. kickoff). “It’s been cool to see how that opportunity has shown a side of Ian I didn’t necessarily know was there and I don’t know if he knew exactly either.”

It was all possible in the first place because of persistence from his friends on the football team urging him to come out last year as a junior, one of whom was senior quarterback Alex Koch.

“I’m very thankful for Ian, he’s really stepped up,” said Koch, a 5-10, 165-pounder who ignites the option attack and has rushed for 503 yards this season.

“If you would’ve seen where he was last year and seen the development from the end of last year to the beginning of this season, it was just crazy,” Koch said. “His work ethic is just unbelievable.

“Ian hits the line hard and he runs fast when he breaks away. He’s always been pretty fast, but this year, wow,” Koch added. “He does everything our offense needs.”

Paul wasn’t really sure what he was getting himself into when Earl moved him to offense to take over for the injured Berrier. He thought he’d found a home at middle linebacker, a spot he liked “because I get to hit people,” he said.