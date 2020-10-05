Taking advantage of an opportunity, Paul's emergence at fullback key to Christian's 5-1 start

Everything appeared to be secure at the fullback (B-back) position in Lincoln Christian’s flexbone attack entering the football season with the return of Ethan Berrier.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior was already starting to assert himself late in his sophomore season with some 100-yard rushing games, including 168 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against Auburn.
It’s been a nightmare season, however, for Berrier, who has seen very little time on the field between a hamstring injury and a concussion.
But what could’ve been a devastating blow for the Crusaders has turned into an opportunity for Ian Paul to show what he can do running the ball.
Paul, a 5-foot-11, 220-pound senior playing just his second year of high school and first season in the Crusader backfield, has emerged as the workhorse in Christian’s run-oriented offense — and his performances become more impressive by the week.
Paul rushed for 256 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns to lead Christian to a 42-21 home win over Falls City this past Friday, a victory that puts Christian at 5-1 on the season and No. 9 in this week’s Class C-1 ratings.
Paul has now rolled up 724 yards and six touchdowns in five games. Not bad for someone who played football in seventh grade, took the next three seasons off until returning to the game as a junior and was almost exclusively a linebacker a year ago.
“Ian has been our guy and has stepped in and done an amazing job,” said Christian coach Kurt Earl, whose team hosts Fairbury on Friday (7 p.m. kickoff). “It’s been cool to see how that opportunity has shown a side of Ian I didn’t necessarily know was there and I don’t know if he knew exactly either.”
It was all possible in the first place because of persistence from his friends on the football team urging him to come out last year as a junior, one of whom was senior quarterback Alex Koch.
“I’m very thankful for Ian, he’s really stepped up,” said Koch, a 5-10, 165-pounder who ignites the option attack and has rushed for 503 yards this season.
“If you would’ve seen where he was last year and seen the development from the end of last year to the beginning of this season, it was just crazy,” Koch said. “His work ethic is just unbelievable.
“Ian hits the line hard and he runs fast when he breaks away. He’s always been pretty fast, but this year, wow,” Koch added. “He does everything our offense needs.”
Paul wasn’t really sure what he was getting himself into when Earl moved him to offense to take over for the injured Berrier. He thought he’d found a home at middle linebacker, a spot he liked “because I get to hit people,” he said.
“But this (fullback) is where the team needs me, and I’m just trying to do the best I can to fill Ethan’s shoes,” Paul said. “I miss linebacker a little bit, but I really enjoy running the ball and I still get to hit people.”
Paul’s running between the tackles opens up the perimeter for Koch and the other speed backs on the edge like seniors Jonas Burgher (6-1, 175) and Gunner Dworak (5-11, 185). The running game is also a testament to the work upfront by the offensive line — tackles Henry Smith (6-3, 205, sr.) and Josh Free (6-2, 190, sr.), guards Anthony Roth (6-2, 210, jr.) and Jackson Emanuel (6-0, 220, sr.), center Sam Driewer (6-0, 200, sr.) and tight end Carter Sitzman (6-2, 200, jr.).
Koch says the development of the offensive line is a major factor in the Crusaders improvement to 5-1 and a playoff contender this season from the 1-8 (2019) and 0-9 (2018) teams the last two years when he was a sophomore and junior.
“Our O-line is tremendous this year, those guys have gotten a lot better this year, and I know as a quarterback, I appreciate that,” Koch said. “The goal since the beginning of the season has been the playoffs, and we’re working hard every single day in practice and every drill we do with that in mind.”
