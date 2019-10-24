There is no shortage of rivalry between South Dakota State and North Dakota State.
A rivalry separated by 188 miles down Interstate 29 and 7-foot-10 red quartzite monuments called Dakota Markers that mark the states' 366-mile border. A rivalry so big, the two schools created a 78-pound replica trophy awarded to the winner in 2004.
Right now that trophy stands with FCS No. 1 North Dakota State (7-0), and that does not sit well with Syracuse native and Jackrabbit starting center Matt Clark.
It's a big enough game that South Dakota State will host "College Gameday" on Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.
“We play for that rock,” Clark said. “I know a lot of guys that would give a lot to get that rock back. It's the marker where the North Dakota and South Dakota border meet. We just want to let the whole world know that's our rock and we are going to take it back.
No. 3 South Dakota State (6-1) has not claimed the Dakota Marker since 2017, when the Jackrabbits handed the Bison a 33-21 defeat at Dykhouse Stadium. North Dakota State has won 28 consecutive games and two FCS national titles since that loss.
"It's always a fun week when we get to play NDSU," Clark said. "They're our rivals up north. It's always fun for them to come down and have a good game. We practiced like it was a regular week this week, but we all knew it was a big game. Sunday when we learned 'College Gameday' was going to be here, it made the stakes even higher."
You have free articles remaining.
Clark, a three-time Class C wrestling state champion and the Journal Star's 2015 Boys Athlete of the Year, sat out that entire season in 2017 for SDSU, and in 2018 was not a part of the Jackrabbit's football program. But he still had something he needed to prove.
“I've had a great time this year,” Clark said. “I wanted to come back for all my teammates. I just feel I needed to prove I could still play and still give them everything I've got.
“My mentality this year is just go out and have the best time of your life every day. It's been really fun and it's been a blast.”
The Jackrabbits have excelled on offense with Clark anchoring the offensive line at center.
SDSU averages 6.2 yards per rush and running back Pierre Strong is on the verge of a 1,000-yard season with 772 yards on 91 carries in seven games. Add in the man behind Clark, J'Bore Gibbs, and the Jackrabbits are as potent as anyone in the country.
"(Gibbs) is a special player, and we've seen that since the Minnesota game," Clark said. "He knows how to read defenses and knows where to throw the ball — he's just a special player and we know we have to protect him. We have to protect all our playmakers, really, and give them a chance on gameday.
"Every week we go into the week saying we want to be the most physical team in the (Missouri) Valley (Football Conference). We really take pride in that and the whole offensive line is ready to get down to business."