Sutton graduated a pair of all-staters from a Mustang football team a year ago that ran past and through opponents all the way to the semifinals of the Class C-2 playoffs.
Replacing seven starters on both sides of the ball, however, hasn’t been an issue for the No. 5 Mustangs (4-0), who once again combine size up front and speed in the backfield as well as any team in C-2.
“We probably had as good a summer in the weight room as we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Sutton coach Steve Ramer, who is in his 10th season at the helm.
“We needed some linemen to develop during the offseason, and those guys did a great job getting themselves ready to play. All they needed was experience.”
The skill positions in an offense that averages 304 yards per game on the ground were never in question.
Senior Jackson Perrien, the team's returning all-state selection, is in a slightly different role this fall, sliding over from quarterback to running back to fill the void left by graduated all-stater Brett Simonsen. The 6-foot, 200-pounder is well on his way to another 1,000-yard rushing season with 442 and six touchdowns so far this year after gaining 1,172 yards and throwing for another 926 in 2018.
Perrian suffered an ankle injury late last season, forcing Cade Wiseman into duty during the playoffs. Wiseman, a 5-11, 160-pound junior, is now the full-time quarterback with 374 yards rushing and five TDs and 142 yards passing with another score.
Wiseman had 164 yards on the ground and three TDs in the 43-35 win over defending state champion, No. 9 Centennial on Friday, while Perrian chipped in 115 and one more score.
A third back, junior Wyatt Bergen (5-11, 175), has started to emerge as another threat for the Mustangs. Bergen, who has 218 yards this fall, scored the last touchdown for the Mustangs against Centennial with 2½ minutes left in the game.
That trio runs behind an offensive front that graduated all-stater Garrett Nuss (a Nebraska walk-on), but brought back another all-state caliber lineman in 6-4, 310-pound senior Braden Peterworth, who is being recruited by a number of area Division II programs. Peterworth has a 26-inch vertical jump, bench presses 340 pounds, squats 425 and runs the 40-yard dash right around 5.0.
“He’s very athletic for his size,” Ramer said.
Another senior, Jarvis Smith (6-1, 255) started a year ago, while senior Hunter Wiseman (6-1, 245) and juniors Joe Hinrichs (5-11, 180) and Hayden Switzer (6-3, 310) have stepped in and solidified things.
“When you have some speed and size up front like we do, good things are going to happen,” Ramer said.
Sutton’s defense surrendered just seven points in the first three games combined before surviving the Centennial onslaught on Friday when the Broncos’ Davon Brees rushed for 216 yards and three TDs and quarterback Cooper Gierhan threw for 207 yards.
A pair of all-district players last season – senior safety Maury Bautista (6-0 180) and senior linebacker Cody Carlson (5-9, 180) – lead the team in tackles this fall with 30 and 28, respectively. The duo has a combined 15 stops behind the line of scrimmage.
The Sutton defense will be severely tested again this week, facing a Doniphan-Trumbull (4-0) team that piled up 190 points in wins over Wood River, Centura and Hershey to start the season before prevailing by forfeit last week over Southern Valley.
The Cardinals’ versatile attack is led by senior running back Keithan Stafford who has 471 yards and six TDs in three games while averaging 12.4 yards per carry. Quarterback Griffin Hendricks is completing 60 percent of his passes to numerous targets for 524 yards and eight touchdowns. Six different receivers have caught at least two passes and all six have a touchdown grab this season.
“These two weeks with Centennial and Doniphan-Trumbull back-to-back are like the playoffs,” Ramer said. “Every time we play Doniphan-Trumbull, it’s always a tough, physical game with a lot of emotion on both sides. I’m sure it will be the same on Friday.”