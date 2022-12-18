Super-State football: Memories aplenty for Flores, Noonan after spectacular senior seasons

Flores
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Life moves fast at the highest levels of high school football in Nebraska. Maybe faster than ever.
That's true in both a metaphorical and a physical sense with the Journal Star's 2022 Super-State team, loaded like few teams have been with Power Five talent and high ceilings.
It starts with the team's honorary captains — players who are well-versed in dominating their opponents, and well-known across the state and nation for their abilities.
"Life just keeps going on, no pausing," said Gretna quarterback Zane Flores, the captain of the Super State offensive team. "It's kind of weird, thinking my high school career ended not that long ago, and I've already got to be thinking about college."
Flores is already in his final days walking the halls at Gretna High School. He'll graduate early and matriculate to Oklahoma State in January to begin his college career with the Cowboys as Nebraska fans look on and wonder what might have been had the local university made more than a passing effort and won his services.
Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023
Facing felony charge, Mickey Joseph no longer part of Nebraska football program
Building that housed iconic Lincoln restaurant being torn down
Two Lincoln Taco Bell employees arrested after fighting customer, police say
As the portal turns: Transfer season just starting as early Nebraska trends emerge
Omaha man, 18, identified as motorist killed in crash near Waverly
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer parts of Nebraska with snow, rain
Former Nebraska players Akana, Caffey talk return to Omaha with Texas
Former Huskers Wong-Orantes, Cook sign with new U.S. pro league
The Journal Star's 2022 Super-State, all-state volleyball teams and honorable mentions
Hickman child care employee arrested for felony child abuse
Lincoln man, 36, charged with child sex assault
Leading Off: Yahtzee! Lincoln duo rolls the dice with city's first board game cafe
New truck stop planned for Crete
Nebraska reduces football season ticket prices for 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Flores will cross state lines having built a career that ranks among the best in state history for a quarterback.
Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan is the captain of the Journal Star's first-team Super-State defense.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
His 9,163 passing yards are a state record. His impeccable touch on deep throws, his arm strength and accuracy on the intermediate routes, and his ability to will his team back from seemingly impossible odds created a legend that few players at any position in Nebraska prep football can match, much less surpass.
Even in a loss in his final high school game — that epic 43-41 defeat at the hands of Omaha Westside, which has more Super-State selections than anyone else this year — Flores left an indelible mark.
His 414 passing yards were a state title game record. And his final drive as a Dragon encapsulated his brilliance: a perfectly thrown long ball to Blayke Moore for 54 yards on the drive's second play to set up a go-ahead scoring run one snap later that put the Dragons up 41-40 with 1:55 left.
It was as stunning as it was predictable for a quarterback that led his team back from a 40-27 deficit with less than six minutes to play.
"I'd say my biggest takeaway from our season is, our guys kept fighting no matter what," Flores said. "We had a lot of injuries happen throughout the season; a lot of small things that didn't go our way. But our guys kept battling through it all."
The battles between Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan, the Super-State defensive captain, and the state's top lineman rate near the top of the Husker recruit's high school memory list.
A matchup with fellow Husker recruit Sam Sledge in the state quarterfinals. Knocking heads with another Husker, Gunnar Gottula, in the first round of the playoffs.
That kind of competition fueled the fire for a 6-foot-4, 240-pound wrecking ball whose motor never turned off when he was between the lines.
"It's cool," Noonan said of the crush of Power Five talent in the state, both in the trenches and at the skill positions. "There's a lot more Power Five guys than there has been in the past, so it's cool to see all the people that are going (that route)."
Noonan finished the season with nine sacks and tied for the Elkhorn South lead in tackles despite being at the top of every opposing offense's game plan.
Noonan and his Storm teammates fell short of the ultimate goal — playing for a state title after a quarterfinal loss to Creighton Prep.
That loss burns, certainly. But it also provided perspective for a player that will make the next step in his football career soon enough.
"Individually, there’s some things I could have done better, but I felt like throughout the year I tried as hard as I could, and that’s all you can really do at the end of the day," Noonan said. "So I was pretty happy with how I played."
How each member of the 2022 Super-State first-team offense earned their spot
𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩-𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧-𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚
Offense football Super-State. Front row from left, Isaiah McMorris (Bellevue West), Te’Shaun Porter (Omaha North), Jaylen Lloyd (Omaha Westside), Marty Brown (Creighton Prep), Cole Ballard (Elkhorn South). Back row from left, Zane Flores (Gretna), Tristan Alvano (Omaha Westside), Mason Goldman (Gretna), Sam Sledge (Creighton Prep), Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) and Anthony Rezac Omaha Westside). Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
𝙌𝘽 𝙕𝙖𝙣𝙚 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙨
Gretna | 6-3 | 195 | Sr. | College: Oklahoma State
A four-year starter, Flores was thrown into the fire as a freshman before developing into one of the top quarterback prospects the state has ever seen. He threw for a state-record 9,163 career yards, and wowed nearly everyone who watched him with his arm strength and accuracy. And despite a loss in his final game, Flores went out with a flourish — he threw for 414 yards, a state championship game record, in Gretna's 43-41 loss to Omaha Westside.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝙍𝘽 𝙏𝙚’𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙪𝙣 𝙋𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧
Omaha North | 5-11 | 200 | Sr. | College: Northwest Missouri State
Porter's 1,532 yards and 22 touchdowns were second in Class A, while his 153.2-yards per game average led Nebraska's largest class. He also threw a 45-yard touchdown pass against Millard West for good measure. The latest in a long line of great Omaha North running backs.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝙍𝘽 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙚 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙
Elkhorn South | 6-0 | 190 | Sr. | College: Nebraska
The touchdown machine scored 38 times in 2022, with his 32 rushing scores far and away the most in Class A. Ballard averaged nearly 10 yards per carry while leading the Storm to the state quarterfinals, and he showed his versatility by catching 14 passes for 275 yards and four more scores. Tied with teammate Maverick Noonan for the most all-state nominations from Class A coaches in the Journal Star's balloting.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝙍𝘽 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙮 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙣
Creighton Prep | 6-1 | 210 | Sr. | College: North Dakota State
If Creighton Prep's offensive line was the best in the state, then Brown was perhaps the most punishing back. Despite missing a game due to injury, Brown ran for 1,408 yards and 15 touchdowns while powering the Junior Jays to the state semifinals against the toughest schedule in the state. Brown will play at the top FCS program in the nation at North Dakota State alongside his brother Ahmar, who will be a linebacker for the Bison.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝙒𝙍 𝙄𝙨𝙖𝙞𝙖𝙝 𝙈𝙘𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙨
Bellevue West | 6-0 | 170 | Jr. | College: Undecided
McMorris' 90 catches shattered the Class A record by 11, while his 1,297 yards were 67 shy of the Class A mark. In a program rich with talented pass catchers in its history, McMorris stands out. The junior holds offers from six Power 5 programs, including Nebraska.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝙒𝙍 𝙅𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙚𝙣 𝙇𝙡𝙤𝙮𝙙
Omaha Westside | 5-11 | 160 | Sr. | College: Nebraska
Unmatched speed made Lloyd one of the top deep threats in the state, with 44 catches for 784 yards and five touchdowns, and turned him into a top-end football recruit in addition to one of the top high school sprinters in the country.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝙊𝙇 𝙎𝙖𝙢 𝙎𝙡𝙚𝙙𝙜𝙚
Creighton Prep | 6-4 | 280 | Sr. | College: Nebraska
A two-time Super-State pick, Sledge was the anchor on a road-grading Creighton Prep line considered among the best in the state. He'll follow his father, Bob, a Nebraska Football Hall of Fame inductee, and play at Nebraska.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝙊𝙇 𝙂𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙧 𝙂𝙤𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙡𝙖
Lincoln Southeast | 6-6 | 290 | Sr. | College: Nebraska
A recent photo on social media tells the story: In it, Gottula is standing between new Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and assistant Ed Foley. Behind Gottula you can see, just barely, a full-sized Christmas tree. Gottula's frame makes him a tantalizing college prospect, and he put it to good use during Southeast's playoff season.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝙊𝙇 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙢𝙖𝙣
Gretna | 6-6 | 255 | Sr. | College: Undecided
Another repeat selection to the Super-State team, Goldman holds offers from six Power 5 programs and a host of others. He added an offer from Nebraska in October.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝙊𝙇 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙘𝙠 𝙆𝙣𝙪𝙩𝙨𝙤𝙣
Scottsbluff | 6-7 | 295 | Sr. | College: Nebraska
The massive (6-foot-7, 295-pound) Knutson paved the way for a Scottsbluff offense that rushed for 314 yards per game on the way to a Class B state semifinal appearance. Nebraska's new coaching staff considered him an important enough addition that Matt Rhule recently flew to Scottsbluff to meet Knutson in his home.
Journal Star file photo
𝙊𝙇 𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙗 𝙋𝙮𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢
Omaha Central | 6-6 | 290 | Jr. | College: Undecided
Yet another in-state lineman with a host of Power 5 offers, Pyfrom saw his recruitment explode in 2022. The junior also plays basketball for the Eagles.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝘼𝙏𝙃 𝘼𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙣𝙮 𝙍𝙚𝙯𝙖𝙘
Omaha Westside | 6-3 | 190 | Jr. | College: Undecided
While Zane Flores and Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin got most of the headlines when it came to high school quarterbacks in Nebraska, it was Rezac who went a combined 3-0 against those two while leading Westside to the Class A title. He threw for 2,239 yards and 19 touchdowns, ran for 1,118 yards and 19 more scores, and led the game-winning drive in the final seconds of the state championship game.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝙆 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙤
Omaha Westside | 6-2 | 185 | Sr. | College: Nebraska
Alvano's performance in the state championship game will live forever — five field goals, one from 50 yards, and the game-winning 45-yarder at the final gun. His 16 field goals in 2022 are a state record. And his ability to put nearly every kickoff into the end zone meant Westside's defense almost always started with a field position advantage.
Alvano's performance in the state championship game will live forever — five field goals, one from 50 yards, and the game-winning 45-yarder at the final gun. His 16 field goals in 2022 are a state record. And his ability to put nearly every kickoff into the end zone meant Westside's defense almost always started with a field position advantage.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
How each member of the 2022 Super-State first-team defense earned their spot
𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩-𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧-𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨
Defense football Super-State. Front row from left, Colton Marsh (Grand Island), Jace Chrisman (Grand Island), Curt Cubrich (Omaha Westside), Caleb Benning (Omaha Westside), Brock Murtaugh (Millard South), Kolten Tilford (North Platte). Back row from left, Ben Brahmer (Pierce), Korver Demma (Gretna), Maverick Noonan (Elkhorn South), Lance Rucker (Millard South), Tyson Terry, (Omaha North). Photographed Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
𝘿𝙇 𝙈𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙉𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙣
Elkhorn South | 6-4 | 240 | Sr. | College: Nebraska
A Super-State honorary captain along with Zane Flores, Noonan is in the squad for the second straight year. One of the most unblockable defensive linemen in the state, Noonan had nine sacks and tied for the Elkhorn South lead in tackles.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝘿𝙇 𝙆𝙤𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝘿𝙚𝙢𝙢𝙖
Gretna | 6-2 | 225 | Sr. | College: Nebraska
Demma did a little bit of everything for Gretna's defense, piling up 14.5 sacks to go with 78 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two blocked punts, two interceptions and two touchdowns. He'll join Nebraska in January as a preferred walk-on.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝘿𝙇 𝙇𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙍𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙧
Millard South | 6-3 | 210 | Sr. | College: North Dakota
A force on both sides of the ball, Rucker wreaked havoc on the edge of Millard South's defensive line with 93 tackles, seven sacks and a whopping 20.5 tackles for loss. He made 49 catches for 624 yards and seven touchdowns on offense.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝘿𝙇 𝙏𝙮𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙮
Omaha North | 6-3 | 280 | So. | College: Undecided
The only sophomore on the Super-State team, Terry is a future Power 5 prospect in both football and wrestling. Already with seven Power 5 scholarship offers in football, Terry was an undefeated state champion at heavyweight during his freshman wrestling season in 2021.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
𝙇𝘽 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙩 𝘾𝙪𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙝
Omaha Westside | 5-11 | 190 | Sr. | College: Undecided
The quarterback of Westside's defense, Cubrich led the Warriors with 93 tackles and was one of his team's best leaders. Also rushed for 540 yards and nine touchdowns on 7.9 yards per carry on offense.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝙇𝘽 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙣
Grand Island | 6-1 | 195 | Sr. | College: Undecided
Chrisman was a two-way standout for the Islanders, making 74 tackles as a middle linebacker and rush end, and running for a team-best 989 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense to go with 220 receiving yards.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝙇𝘽 𝘽𝙚𝙣 𝘽𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙢𝙚𝙧
Pierce | 6-6 | 215 | Sr. | College: Iowa State
His star was made and his future lies on offense, where he became Class C-1's career leader in receiving yards and ended his high school career with 11 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the C-1 championship game. He finished the year with 81 catches for 1,525 yards and 21 touchdowns, and made 42 tackles on defense.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝘿𝘽 𝙆𝙤𝙡𝙩𝙚𝙣 𝙏𝙞𝙡𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙙
North Platte | 5-9 | 170 | Sr. | College: South Dakota State
The best player on the only team to beat eventual state champion Omaha Westside, Tilford made 116 tackles on defense while intercepting one pass and defending eight others as teams rarely threw his way. He also rushed for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 9.1 yards per carry.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝘿𝘽 𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙗 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜
Omaha Westside | 6-1 | 185 | Jr. | College: Undecided
Despite a broken collarbone keeping him out much of the season, Benning was still the leading vote-getter among Class A's defensive backs. He returned to the field in the state championship game and picked off two passes while making 14 catches for 103 yards on offense.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝘿𝘽 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝
Grand Island | 6-0 | 155 | Sr. | College: Undecided
Like his teammate Chrisman, Marsh was a star on both sides of the ball for Grand Island. He led the Islanders with 93 tackles, including 39 solo stops, and added eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He also returned a kick for a touchdown, and scored rushing and receiving touchdowns.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝘿𝘽 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙘𝙠 𝙈𝙪𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝
Millard South | 6-2 | 200 | Sr. | College: Colgate
Another do-it-all player. Murtaugh made 60 tackles to go with two interceptions and two forced fumbles on defense, had 27 catches for 453 yards and four touchdowns on offense, and even filled in at quarterback for a couple of games, throwing for 414 yards and three more scores.
Photo by Journal Star's Justin Wan
𝘼𝙏𝙃 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙉𝙚𝙡𝙨𝙤𝙣
Ainsworth | 6-5 | 215 | Jr. | College: Undecided
The rare eight-man first-team Super-Stater, all Nelson did was lead the remarkable turnaround of a program that went 9-1 after not having a winning season in more than 20 seasons. Simultaneously, Nelson became one of the most sought-after tight end recruits in the country, with offers from no less than 15 Power 5 programs and a stock that will only continue to rise.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD file photo
𝙋 𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙘𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙣
Millard South | 6-1 | 165 | Sr. | College: Kansas State
Class A's top kicker not named Tristan Alvano averaged 37.1 yards per punt, went 8-for-9 on field goals and 32-for-35 on extra points on his way to a second straight Super-State first-team selection. McClannan ranks as one of the top kicking and punting prospects nationally in the 2023 recruiting class.
Journal Star file photo
Contact the writer at
cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!