SUPER-STATE FOOTBALL

Super-State football: Memories aplenty for Flores, Noonan after spectacular senior seasons

102922-owh-spo-lincswgretna-em10.jpg

Gretna’s Zane Flores runs from pressure during the Dragons' first-round Class A playoff game against Lincoln Southeast in October at Gretna.

 Omaha World-Herald file photo
QB Zane Flores

Flores

Life moves fast at the highest levels of high school football in Nebraska. Maybe faster than ever.

That's true in both a metaphorical and a physical sense with the Journal Star's 2022 Super-State team, loaded like few teams have been with Power Five talent and high ceilings.

It starts with the team's honorary captains — players who are well-versed in dominating their opponents, and well-known across the state and nation for their abilities.

"Life just keeps going on, no pausing," said Gretna quarterback Zane Flores, the captain of the Super State offensive team. "It's kind of weird, thinking my high school career ended not that long ago, and I've already got to be thinking about college."

Flores is already in his final days walking the halls at Gretna High School. He'll graduate early and matriculate to Oklahoma State in January to begin his college career with the Cowboys as Nebraska fans look on and wonder what might have been had the local university made more than a passing effort and won his services.

People are also reading…

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Flores will cross state lines having built a career that ranks among the best in state history for a quarterback.

DL Maverick Noonan

Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan is the captain of the Journal Star's first-team Super-State defense.

His 9,163 passing yards are a state record. His impeccable touch on deep throws, his arm strength and accuracy on the intermediate routes, and his ability to will his team back from seemingly impossible odds created a legend that few players at any position in Nebraska prep football can match, much less surpass.

Even in a loss in his final high school game — that epic 43-41 defeat at the hands of Omaha Westside, which has more Super-State selections than anyone else this year — Flores left an indelible mark.

His 414 passing yards were a state title game record. And his final drive as a Dragon encapsulated his brilliance: a perfectly thrown long ball to Blayke Moore for 54 yards on the drive's second play to set up a go-ahead scoring run one snap later that put the Dragons up 41-40 with 1:55 left.

It was as stunning as it was predictable for a quarterback that led his team back from a 40-27 deficit with less than six minutes to play.

"I'd say my biggest takeaway from our season is, our guys kept fighting no matter what," Flores said. "We had a lot of injuries happen throughout the season; a lot of small things that didn't go our way. But our guys kept battling through it all."

The battles between Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan, the Super-State defensive captain, and the state's top lineman rate near the top of the Husker recruit's high school memory list.

A matchup with fellow Husker recruit Sam Sledge in the state quarterfinals. Knocking heads with another Husker, Gunnar Gottula, in the first round of the playoffs.

That kind of competition fueled the fire for a 6-foot-4, 240-pound wrecking ball whose motor never turned off when he was between the lines.

"It's cool," Noonan said of the crush of Power Five talent in the state, both in the trenches and at the skill positions. "There's a lot more Power Five guys than there has been in the past, so it's cool to see all the people that are going (that route)."

Noonan finished the season with nine sacks and tied for the Elkhorn South lead in tackles despite being at the top of every opposing offense's game plan.

Noonan and his Storm teammates fell short of the ultimate goal — playing for a state title after a quarterfinal loss to Creighton Prep. 

That loss burns, certainly. But it also provided perspective for a player that will make the next step in his football career soon enough.

"Individually, there’s some things I could have done better, but I felt like throughout the year I tried as hard as I could, and that’s all you can really do at the end of the day," Noonan said. "So I was pretty happy with how I played."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.

Tags

Assistant sports editor/high schools

A Ravenna native, Chris Basnett joined the Journal Star in 2016 and has more than 20 years of experience covering prep, college, and professional sports.

