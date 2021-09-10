Sukup 'opens things up,' Seward charges through to beat rival Crete

SEWARD — As expected, Gavin Sukup left his mark Friday night at Concordia's Bulldog Stadium in Seward's 46-31 football win over rival Crete.

The senior all-state quarterback rushed for four touchdowns, threw for two more and intercepted two passes as a defensive back.

But Sukup wasn't the only one who made major contributions in pushing the Bluejays to 3-0. Crete featured senior standout running back Isaac Kracl, but the Bluejays countered with another senior, Mason Bisbee, who finished with 195 yards on 15 carries and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Sukup had 407 yards of total offense last week against Omaha Gross, so that's where the Cardinal defense was focused.

"Gavin just opens things up for the rest of us," Bisbee said. "We finally got the running game going, and that was sweet. He's a team player and he knows how to get us the ball."