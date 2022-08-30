Stunning win against longtime powerhouse Sacred Heart puts Elmwood-Murdock football in the spotlight

Elmwood-Murdock figured it would have a pretty good football team in 2022.

The Knights returned 14 starters, seven on each side of the ball, from a squad that went 5-4 and made the Class D-1 playoffs in 2021. A bevy of juniors and seniors who had already played plenty of varsity football gave coach Lance Steffen ample reason to believe this season could mark one of his best at the school.

Then Elmwood-Murdock went out and scored 95 points on one of the best eight-man programs in Nebraska.

"I thought we'd win. I thought it would come down to the fourth quarter, maybe you win by a score or something like that," Steffen said of his team's stunning 95-44 victory against perennial power Falls City Sacred Heart in last week's season opener at Peru's Oak Bowl.

"But our boys came ready to play, and executed our game plan pretty close to how you draw it up. Still (have) some things to work on, but definitely proud of the way they performed on Friday."

Big scores happen in the eight-man game. Sometimes you have a massive talent or depth disparity, and things get out of control. But Elmwood-Murdock's night came against the No. 3 team in Class D-2.

Sacred Heart's sustained excellence under coach Doug Goltz is well documented — a state-record 35 straight playoff appearances. Eight state titles. Hundreds upon hundreds of wins, many of them against the best opponents in Nebraska.

The Irish will win plenty more, too, with a relatively inexperienced roster that returned just three starters each way from last season.

But this night belonged to Elmwood-Murdock, which shot to No. 3 in this week's Class D-1 ratings. And it's difficult not to imagine what it might mean for the Knights going forward in a class that doesn't appear, at least early on, to have a clear favorite.

The Knights have had success in the past as an 11-man program, with Class C-2 semifinal appearances in 2004 and 2008, and a one-point loss to eventual state champion Ponca in the 2009 Class C-2 quarterfinals.

Those deep playoff runs haven't followed Elmwood-Murdock to eight-man, at least not yet. But a tight-knit, experienced group may be poised to change that.

"I think we’re pretty grounded. We’ve got a bunch of upperclassmen that have played a lot. A lot of these guys have started since they were sophomores. Of course, Cade (Hosier) since he was a freshman," Steffen said. "So they’ve seen a lot of games, they’ve been in a lot of games. And I think they — I don’t know if it’s overconfidence so much as the fact that they know what it takes to be successful week in and week out."

Hosier, a senior halfback and one of the Knights' leaders, had 317 yards and six touchdowns on just six carries. Also one of the premier track athletes in Class D, Hosier has started since he was a freshman and last season ran for 1,626 yards in eight games.

With Friday's game tied midway through the second quarter, Elmwood-Murdock pounced. By halftime, it was 56-28. After three quarters it was 79-36.

Was that Hosier and his teammates smelling blood?

"Oh, yeah, absolutely," Hosier said. "I think the experience we have on our team is a big part of it. For me I just think it's — we just know each other so well. We hang out all the time, we talk to each other; it's not like we have many rivalries going on inside the team," Hosier said.

"We're all there together, and we're all there to play, and I think that's one of the biggest parts about it."

