YORK — Once Omaha Skutt adjusted to York's surprise defense, Tyson Gordon seemed to find all the openings.
The Omaha Skutt senior quarterback threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 137 yards and two scores, and kicked all four extra points. That was enough for Class B's top-ranked SkyHawks to earn a 28-7 victory over No. 8 York on Friday.
"After those first couple of drives, where they stuffed us pretty good, I knew we were in for a battle," Gordon said. "I just picked up my intensity and got on our linemen and everything just kind of rolled from there.
"It was a matter of getting adjusted to what they were doing. We saw a defense we haven't seen this year and it was tough at the beginning getting the right reads and getting the blocking scheme. Once we figured it out, it really took off."
After getting just one first down on their first two possessions, the SkyHawks struck quickly. Gordon hit Max Brinker in stride and the senior raced 76 yards for the first touchdown late in the first quarter.
Skutt took a 14-0 lead on its next possession when Gordon sprinted to his right, got around the end and raced 34 yards for a score.
"When we got up 14-0, I thought we could really do some damage and then I fumbled at the goal line, which I was really mad about," Gordon said.
Gordon directed an eight-play, 63-yard drive after Robbie Trout picked off a York pass on the first play of the second half. Gordon hooked up with Michael Polcyn for a 27-yard score and then capped the next Skutt drive with a 35-yard scoring scamper.
"He did everything tonight for us," said Skutt coach Matt Turman. "He dinged his shoulder last week, so we limited him on defense tonight. You saw what he did on offense. He made our offense go tonight. He made a couple of nice checks, a couple of good audibles. He showed a complete game on offense.
"We were expecting a three-man front and they came out in a four-man front and were bringing their outside linebackers up really tight so it wasn't what we practiced. The plays we had scripted and ready, they weren't working."
Jacob Diaz was the workhorse on York's scoring drive. He rushed seven times for 25 yards, including the 1-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.
Thomas Ivey gave the Dukes more hope when he recovered their onside kick, but the Skutt defense stiffened and got the ball back on a fourth-down stop.
"Skutt is probably the best defense in the state of Nebraska and I would say the best team in Nebraska," said York coach Glen Snodgrass. "I thought our defense played well. I think they have played well all year. I think we have a defense good enough to win a lot of football games.
"But Tyson Gordon is a pretty special player, for this offense especially."