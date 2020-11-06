Stevens' two big plays help Ord hold off Aquinas

DAVID CITY — Senior Tommy Stevens capped the scoring for Class C-2 No. 3 Ord with a 3-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to seal a 24-12 C-2 state quarterfinal win Friday at No. 4 Aquinas.
Stevens set up his play by making possibly an even bigger one just moments earlier.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Chanticleer running back and middle linebacker flew in on a blitz and ripped the ball away during a Monarch handoff in the backfield. Momentum and help from some teammates carried him backward to the Aquinas 3. Two plays later he took a handoff and busted over the goal line for the decisive score with 6:44 remaining in the game.
“I’ve got to give the credit to my coach. He called the blitz and I just timed the snap count," Stevens said. "I saw he was handing the ball off, and I knew I could get there. … I just went in there and ripped it.”
The Chanticleers scored the first 10 points of the game in the first quarter on Kelen Meyer’s 28-yard field goal and Meyer’s 30-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Zach Smith. Ord never trailed thanks to a defense that forced six punts, made a stop on fourth down in the red zone and came up with the one takeaway.
Aquinas scored on a 10-yard Kyle Napier run after Napier gave the Monarchs possession at the Ord 10 with an interception. It was 10-6 at the half after Aquinas missed the extra point.
Smith raced in from 7 yards to make it 17-6 on Ord's first possesseion of the second half. Napier connected with quarterback Luke Sellers on a 21-yard halfback pass to make it 17-12 following a failed two-point try with 10:50 remaining
Aquinas then forced Ord to punt, but Meyer booted a 57 yard punt to pin the Monarchs at their own 4. A few plays later, Stevens forced the fumble.
“We knew somebody was going to have to make a play, and Tommy made a play,” Ord coach Nate Wells said. “We were able to capitalize on it and put the game away there at the end.”
Ord came in averaging over 43 points per game and scoring at least 28 each time out. But early first-quarter holding calls and two first-half interceptions kept the offense off track and Aquinas in the contest.
“When it was 17-12 going into the fourth quarter, I’m not saying we were lucky to be there but we were scrapping to be there. That’s about as good as we could be,” Aquinas coach Ron Mimick said. “It was hard to get yards on them.”
The Chanticleers will return home next week to face No. 2 Oakland-Craig, the reigning C-2 state champs.
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!