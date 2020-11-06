Stevens' two big plays help Ord hold off Aquinas

DAVID CITY — Senior Tommy Stevens capped the scoring for Class C-2 No. 3 Ord with a 3-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to seal a 24-12 C-2 state quarterfinal win Friday at No. 4 Aquinas.

Stevens set up his play by making possibly an even bigger one just moments earlier.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Chanticleer running back and middle linebacker flew in on a blitz and ripped the ball away during a Monarch handoff in the backfield. Momentum and help from some teammates carried him backward to the Aquinas 3. Two plays later he took a handoff and busted over the goal line for the decisive score with 6:44 remaining in the game.

“I’ve got to give the credit to my coach. He called the blitz and I just timed the snap count," Stevens said. "I saw he was handing the ball off, and I knew I could get there. … I just went in there and ripped it.”

The Chanticleers scored the first 10 points of the game in the first quarter on Kelen Meyer’s 28-yard field goal and Meyer’s 30-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Zach Smith. Ord never trailed thanks to a defense that forced six punts, made a stop on fourth down in the red zone and came up with the one takeaway.