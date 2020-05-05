You are the owner of this article.
State's top returning high school QB Payton commits to North Dakota State
State's top returning high school QB Payton commits to North Dakota State

Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, 11.26

Bellevue West's Jayden Roberts (left) and Matthew Thompson take down  Omaha Westside's Cole Payton (9) during the second quarter of the Class A championship football game.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Omaha Westside junior quarterback Cole Payton was offered a football scholarship from North Dakota State Monday and the second-team Super-Stater accepted it on the spot.

Payton revealed on Twitter late Monday night that he committed to the three-time defending FCS national champions over offers from Dartmouth, Illinois State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota.

Payton, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound left-hander, is the top returning high school quarterback in the state this coming fall. He led Westside to the Class A state championship game a year ago by rushing for 872 yards and 15 touchdowns and completing 60 percent of his passes for 1,986 yards and 24 TDs.

