State's top returning high school QB Payton commits to North Dakota State

Omaha Westside junior quarterback Cole Payton was offered a football scholarship from North Dakota State Monday and the second-team Super-Stater accepted it on the spot.
Payton revealed on Twitter late Monday night that he committed to the three-time defending FCS national champions over offers from Dartmouth, Illinois State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota.
Payton, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound left-hander, is the top returning high school quarterback in the state this coming fall. He led Westside to the Class A state championship game a year ago by rushing for 872 yards and 15 touchdowns and completing 60 percent of his passes for 1,986 yards and 24 TDs.
