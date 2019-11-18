{{featured_button_text}}
D-2 football semifinals, 11.18

Falls City Sacred Heart's Jake Hoy celebrates scoring a touchdown Monday during a D-2 football semifinal against Humphrey St. Francis in Humphrey.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS 24, FALLS CITY SACRED HEART 16

Falls City SH--16 
Humphrey SF 12 12 --24 

FCSH--Hoy 3 run (Hoy pass from Jordan)

HSF--Ta. Pfeifer 5 pass from Tr. Pfeifer (pass failed)

HSF--Tr. Pfeifer 9 run (pass failed)

HSF--Wemhoff 71 pass from Tr. Pfeifer (pass failed)

HSF--Tr. Pfeifer 1 run (pass failed)

FCSH--Hoy 1 run (Simon pass from Jordan)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing--FCSH, Hoy 8-40, Casteel 11-43, Jordan 14-99; HSF, Tre. Pfeifer 23-168, Wemhoff 19-72.

Passing--FCSH, Jordan 10-21-2, 80; HSF, Tr. Pfeifer 4-9-0 119.

Receiving--FCSH, Hoy 5-27, Casteel 3-21, Stice 2-26; HSF, Ta. Pfeifer 2-30, Leifeld 1-18, Wemhoff 1-71.

OSCEOLA-HIGH PLAINS 34, CROSS COUNTY 30

Cross County --30 
Osceola-High Plains13 6 --34 

OHP--Soule 1 run (Zelasney run)

CC--Seim 18 run (run failed)

OHP--Soule 16 run (run failed)

OHP--Van Housen 6 run (kick good)

CC--Berck 1 run (Noyd pass)

OHP--Van Housen 55 run (run failed)

CC--Lundstrom run (Seim run)

CC--Rystrom 23 pass from Lundstrom (Rystrom run)

OHP--Van Housen 2 run (kick good)

 CCOHP 
First downs10 13 
Rushes-yards42-169 55-339 
Passing yards63 
Passing3-10-0 0-0-0 
Fumbles-lost0-0 2-1 
Penalties-yards3-23 5-37 
Return yards  

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--CC, Seim 19-77, Noyd 14-52, Rystrom 3-17, Lundstrom 3-16, Berck 3-7; OHP, Van Housen 32-248, Soule 11-48, Boden 10-38, Watts 1-4, Parsons 1-1.

PASSING--CC, Lundstrom 3-10-0 63.

RECEIVING--CC, Noyd 1-10, Rystrom 1-23.

