HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS 24, FALLS CITY SACRED HEART 16
|Falls City SH
|8
|0
|0
|8
|--
|16
|Humphrey SF
|0
|12
|12
|0
|--
|24
FCSH--Hoy 3 run (Hoy pass from Jordan)
HSF--Ta. Pfeifer 5 pass from Tr. Pfeifer (pass failed)
HSF--Tr. Pfeifer 9 run (pass failed)
HSF--Wemhoff 71 pass from Tr. Pfeifer (pass failed)
HSF--Tr. Pfeifer 1 run (pass failed)
FCSH--Hoy 1 run (Simon pass from Jordan)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing--FCSH, Hoy 8-40, Casteel 11-43, Jordan 14-99; HSF, Tre. Pfeifer 23-168, Wemhoff 19-72.
Passing--FCSH, Jordan 10-21-2, 80; HSF, Tr. Pfeifer 4-9-0 119.
Receiving--FCSH, Hoy 5-27, Casteel 3-21, Stice 2-26; HSF, Ta. Pfeifer 2-30, Leifeld 1-18, Wemhoff 1-71.
OSCEOLA-HIGH PLAINS 34, CROSS COUNTY 30
|Cross County
|6
|8
|8
|8
|
|--
|30
|Osceola-High Plains
|8
|13
|6
|7
|
|--
|34
OHP--Soule 1 run (Zelasney run)
You've been selected to receive this special offer. Log in or sign up to continue reading.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
CC--Seim 18 run (run failed)
OHP--Soule 16 run (run failed)
OHP--Van Housen 6 run (kick good)
CC--Berck 1 run (Noyd pass)
OHP--Van Housen 55 run (run failed)
CC--Lundstrom run (Seim run)
CC--Rystrom 23 pass from Lundstrom (Rystrom run)
OHP--Van Housen 2 run (kick good)
|
|CC
|OHP
|First downs
|10
|13
|Rushes-yards
|42-169
|55-339
|Passing yards
|63
|0
|Passing
|3-10-0
|0-0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|3-23
|5-37
|Return yards
|
|
RUSHING--CC, Seim 19-77, Noyd 14-52, Rystrom 3-17, Lundstrom 3-16, Berck 3-7; OHP, Van Housen 32-248, Soule 11-48, Boden 10-38, Watts 1-4, Parsons 1-1.
PASSING--CC, Lundstrom 3-10-0 63.
RECEIVING--CC, Noyd 1-10, Rystrom 1-23.
D-2 football semifinals, 11.18
D-2 football semifinals, 11.18
D-2 football semifinals, 11.18
D-2 football semifinals, 11.18
D-2 football semifinals, 11.18
D-2 football semifinals, 11.18
D-2 football semifinals, 11.18
D-2 football semifinals, 11.18
D-2 football semifinals, 11.18
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!