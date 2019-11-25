State high school football notes: Instant replay prevalent in debut; Fuller secures 300th win

This marked the first year the Nebraska state football finals at Memorial Stadium had instant replay.
The review booth got a good workout Monday.
There were a combined 10 reviews in the B, D-1 and D-2 finals, and two — both in the Omaha Skutt-Scottsbluff game — were overturned.
The Class B final had six reviews in the first half. A first-down spot for Scottsbluff was reviewed and overturned, and a second-quarter play in which a Scottsbluff runner was initially ruled down was overturned and called a fumble. What followed was Omaha Skutt's second touchdown of the game, which gave the SkyHawks a 13-7 lead.
Stormdog cooperative goes out on top: The two-year cooperative that created Osceola/High Plains is being dissolved for the next two-year classification/scheduling cycle beginning next fall. Feelings were divided in the respective communities when it was first proposed after the 2017 season.
“I was a huge supporter of it,” said Dylan Soule, who rushed for 145 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead OHP to its 40-34 win over Burwell in the D-1 title game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
“I feel like we had to jump through a few hoops to get this cooperative going, but the kids wanted it and it worked out,” said Soule, a senior at High Plains. “It’s sad to see (the cooperative break up), I wish the best of luck to both schools. I love my guys from Osecola, and of course I love my classmates from High Plains.”
So which school gets the trophy? Soule had a pretty good solution.
“The players will have it until we get copies for both schools,” he said.
Fuller picks up win No. 300: Osceola/High Plains co-head coach Bob Fuller picked up his 300th victory in the Stormdogs’ D-1 state title win. It was also his third state title and sixth school he’s been in the finals with. He coached Cambridge to a C-2 title in 1987 and his Farnam team was crowned as mythical state champions in 1972 before the playoff system was established.
“What a way to end it,” said Fuller, the Osceola athletic director who will coach Osceola’s football team next season after the two-year cooperative ends.
Bulldogs dream big: It wasn't the finish Pleasanton had hoped for, losing to Humphrey St. Francis in Monday's Class D-2 state final.
But a 70-16 loss won't take away from how far the Bulldogs have come.
Fueled by extra work in the offseason after last season's 2-6, the script was flipped, and Pleasanton wrote one of the best turn-around stories in recent memory, finishing 9-3.
"To turn things around like they did, it came on them," Pleasanton coach Ricci Westland said. "They wanted to figure out a way to get better and they brought it on themselves how to organize their weight room groups that they had, they put in the extra effort.
"Dream big. If you can dream from 2-6 last year to making it down to Memorial Stadium, you can dream and do anything."
Getting even: The Wemhoff name is a common one in the Humphrey area, and within the St. Francis football program.
Kyle Wemhoff, who was a senior on the 2015 state championship team, showed up Monday wearing a St. Francis jersey and his state championship ring. He had some final words for his younger brother before Monday's Class D-2 state final.
"He told me, 'You don't have one of these yet,'" current St. Francis senior Taylor Wemhoff said of his older brother. "I said, 'You're right, but just give me a second.'"
Taylor Wemhoff scored a touchdown in the Flyers' win against Pleasanton.
"Now (Kyle) can't have one thing up on me anymore," Taylor said.
