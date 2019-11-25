State high school football notes: Instant replay prevalent in debut; Fuller secures 300th win

So which school gets the trophy? Soule had a pretty good solution.

“The players will have it until we get copies for both schools,” he said.

Fuller picks up win No. 300: Osceola/High Plains co-head coach Bob Fuller picked up his 300th victory in the Stormdogs’ D-1 state title win. It was also his third state title and sixth school he’s been in the finals with. He coached Cambridge to a C-2 title in 1987 and his Farnam team was crowned as mythical state champions in 1972 before the playoff system was established.

“What a way to end it,” said Fuller, the Osceola athletic director who will coach Osceola’s football team next season after the two-year cooperative ends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bulldogs dream big: It wasn't the finish Pleasanton had hoped for, losing to Humphrey St. Francis in Monday's Class D-2 state final.

But a 70-16 loss won't take away from how far the Bulldogs have come.

Fueled by extra work in the offseason after last season's 2-6, the script was flipped, and Pleasanton wrote one of the best turn-around stories in recent memory, finishing 9-3.