 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State football scores and schedule
0 Comments
agate

State football scores and schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

Football

STATE PLAYOFFS

Class A

Friday's quarterfinals

Omaha North (5-5) at North Platte (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Gretna (9-1) at Elkhorn South (9-1)

Grand Island (7-3) at Bellevue West (9-1), 7 p.m.

Omaha Burke (8-2) at Omaha Westside (10-0)

Oct. 29 first-round results

Omaha North 49, Millard South 42

North Platte 24, Columbus 17

Gretna 59, Lincoln East 42

Elkhorn South 35, Kearney 20

Bellevue West 63, Papillion-La Vista 26

Grand Island 30, Creighton Prep 28

Omaha Burke 21, Lincoln Southeast 3

Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-La Vista South 0

Class B

Friday's quarterfinals

Waverly (7-3) at Bennington (10-0)

Seward (8-2) at Elkhorn (9-1)

Omaha Skutt (7-3) at Plattsmouth (10-0), 7 p.m.

Scottsbluff (8-2) at Aurora (8-2), 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 first-round results

Bennington 51, McCook 13

Waverly 59, Northwest 13

Seward 21, Omaha Roncalli 19

Plattsmouth 19, Omaha Gross 13

Omaha Skutt 31, Norris 10

Elkhorn 36, York 0

Scottsbluff 54, Beatrice 21

Aurora 49, Lexington 7

Class C-1

Friday's quarterfinals

Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at Pierce (8-2), 7 p.m.

Columbus Scotus (9-1) at Battle Creek (7-3)

Boone Central (9-1) at Columbus Lakeview (8-2), 7 p.m.

Kearney Catholic (10-0) at Wahoo (7-3), 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 first-round results

Ashland-Greenwood 23, Adams Central 12

Pierce 27, Broken Bow 14

Battle Creek 28, Chadron 20

Columbus Scotus 35, Fort Calhoun 16

Boone Central 42, Wayne 35

Columbus Lakeview 42, Milford 20

Wahoo 24, Auburn 13

Kearney Catholic 26, Boys Town 0

Class C-2

Friday's quarterfinals

Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at Hartington CC (8-2), 7 p.m.

Hastings SC (9-1) at Wilber-Clatonia (6-4)

Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) at Ord (9-1), 6 p.m.

Aquinas (8-2) at Archbishop Bergan (10-0)

Oct. 29 first-round results

Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 6

Hartington CC 20, No. 8 North Platte St. Pat's 7

Hastings SC 21, Bishop Neumann 14

Wilber-Clatonia 27, Yutan 26

Ord 62, Centennial 21

Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gordon-Rushville 15

Aquinas 37, Sutton 15

Archbishop Bergan 45, Oakland-Craig 20

Class D-1

Friday's quarterfinals

Anselmo-Merna (9-1) at Burwell (10-0), 6 p.m.

Howells-Dodge (10-0) at Dundy Co.-Stratton (9-1), 4 p.m. MT, Benkelman

Hitchcock County (9-1) at Perkins County (8-2), 6 p.m. MT, Grant

Lourdes CC (10-0) at Cross County (9-1), 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 second-round results

Burwell 59, Humphrey/LHF 12

Anselmo-Merna 26, Stanton 20

Howells-Dodge 54, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20

Dundy Co.-Stratton 68, Nebraska Christian 34

Perkins County 37, Arapahoe 28

Hitchcock County 30, Neligh-Oakdale 20

Cross County 67, Weeping Water 36

Lourdes CC 53, Sutherland 20

Class D-2

Friday's quarterfinals

Osceola (9-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (10-0), 5:30 p.m., Thedford

Elgin/PJ (7-3) at Johnson-Brock (8-2)

BDS (7-3) at Ansley-Litchfield (8-2), 5:30 p.m., Ansley

Kenesaw (10-0) at Humphrey SF (10-0), 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 second-round results

Osceola 54, Leyton 28

Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6

Johnson-Brock 40, Riverside 22

Elgin/PJ 70, Bloomfield 40

BDS 36, Pender 28

Ansley-Litchfield 50, Mullen 42, OT

Kenesaw 62, Falls City SH 50

Humphrey SF 30, Blue Hill 0

Six-man

Friday's quarterfinals

Parkview Christian (7-2) at Potter Dix (9-0), 1 p.m. MT

Spalding Academy (8-1) at McCool Junction (8-1), 6 p.m.

Wallace (8-1) at Pawnee City (6-3)

Arthur County (7-2) at Cody-Kilgore (9-0)

Oct. 29 first-round results

Potter-Dix 54, Sioux County 0

Parkview Christian 50, Silver Lake 38

McCool Junction 28, Franklin 20

Spalding Academy 45, Sterling 44 

Pawnee City 54, Red Cloud 46

Wallace 64, Hay Springs 44 

Arthur County 45, S-E-M 38

Cody-Kilgore 55, Stuart 19

High school football logo 2021

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Scott Frost says Adrian Martinez is healthy going into Purdue game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News