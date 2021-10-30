State football scores and schedule

Football
STATE PLAYOFFS
Class A
Friday's quarterfinals
Omaha North (5-5) at North Platte (7-3), 6:30 p.m.
Gretna (9-1) at Elkhorn South (9-1)
Grand Island (7-3) at Bellevue West (9-1), 7 p.m.
Omaha Burke (8-2) at Omaha Westside (10-0)
Oct. 29 first-round results
Omaha North 49, Millard South 42
North Platte 24, Columbus 17
Gretna 59, Lincoln East 42
Elkhorn South 35, Kearney 20
Bellevue West 63, Papillion-La Vista 26
Grand Island 30, Creighton Prep 28
Omaha Burke 21, Lincoln Southeast 3
Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Class B
Friday's quarterfinals
Waverly (7-3) at Bennington (10-0)
Seward (8-2) at Elkhorn (9-1)
Omaha Skutt (7-3) at Plattsmouth (10-0), 7 p.m.
Scottsbluff (8-2) at Aurora (8-2), 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 first-round results
Bennington 51, McCook 13
Waverly 59, Northwest 13
Seward 21, Omaha Roncalli 19
Plattsmouth 19, Omaha Gross 13
Omaha Skutt 31, Norris 10
Elkhorn 36, York 0
Scottsbluff 54, Beatrice 21
Aurora 49, Lexington 7
Class C-1
Friday's quarterfinals
Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at Pierce (8-2), 7 p.m.
Columbus Scotus (9-1) at Battle Creek (7-3)
Boone Central (9-1) at Columbus Lakeview (8-2), 7 p.m.
Kearney Catholic (10-0) at Wahoo (7-3), 6 p.m.
Oct. 29 first-round results
Ashland-Greenwood 23, Adams Central 12
Pierce 27, Broken Bow 14
Battle Creek 28, Chadron 20
Columbus Scotus 35, Fort Calhoun 16
Boone Central 42, Wayne 35
Columbus Lakeview 42, Milford 20
Wahoo 24, Auburn 13
Kearney Catholic 26, Boys Town 0
Class C-2
Friday's quarterfinals
Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at Hartington CC (8-2), 7 p.m.
Hastings SC (9-1) at Wilber-Clatonia (6-4)
Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) at Ord (9-1), 6 p.m.
Aquinas (8-2) at Archbishop Bergan (10-0)
Oct. 29 first-round results
Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 6
Hartington CC 20, No. 8 North Platte St. Pat's 7
Hastings SC 21, Bishop Neumann 14
Wilber-Clatonia 27, Yutan 26
Ord 62, Centennial 21
Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gordon-Rushville 15
Aquinas 37, Sutton 15
Archbishop Bergan 45, Oakland-Craig 20
Class D-1
Friday's quarterfinals
Anselmo-Merna (9-1) at Burwell (10-0), 6 p.m.
Howells-Dodge (10-0) at Dundy Co.-Stratton (9-1), 4 p.m. MT, Benkelman
Hitchcock County (9-1) at Perkins County (8-2), 6 p.m. MT, Grant
Lourdes CC (10-0) at Cross County (9-1), 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 second-round results
Burwell 59, Humphrey/LHF 12
Anselmo-Merna 26, Stanton 20
Howells-Dodge 54, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20
Dundy Co.-Stratton 68, Nebraska Christian 34
Perkins County 37, Arapahoe 28
Hitchcock County 30, Neligh-Oakdale 20
Cross County 67, Weeping Water 36
Lourdes CC 53, Sutherland 20
Class D-2
Friday's quarterfinals
Osceola (9-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (10-0), 5:30 p.m., Thedford
Elgin/PJ (7-3) at Johnson-Brock (8-2)
BDS (7-3) at Ansley-Litchfield (8-2), 5:30 p.m., Ansley
Kenesaw (10-0) at Humphrey SF (10-0), 6 p.m.
Oct. 29 second-round results
Osceola 54, Leyton 28
Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6
Johnson-Brock 40, Riverside 22
Elgin/PJ 70, Bloomfield 40
BDS 36, Pender 28
Ansley-Litchfield 50, Mullen 42, OT
Kenesaw 62, Falls City SH 50
Humphrey SF 30, Blue Hill 0
Six-man
Friday's quarterfinals
Parkview Christian (7-2) at Potter Dix (9-0), 1 p.m. MT
Spalding Academy (8-1) at McCool Junction (8-1), 6 p.m.
Wallace (8-1) at Pawnee City (6-3)
Arthur County (7-2) at Cody-Kilgore (9-0)