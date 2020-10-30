State football playoff glance: Thompson carries Wilber-Clatonia to C-2 first-round win

Mitchell Thompson rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries as No. 6 Wilber-Clatonia held off Grand Island Central Catholic 46-33 in a Class C-2 playoff opener Friday in Wilber.
Thompson also added an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Tyson Kreshel rushed 11 times for 122 yards and a touchdown for Wilber-Clatonia, as well.
The Wolverines' stout rush defense held the Crusaders to negative rushing yards, forcing Grand Island CC to rely on Russell Martinez on offense. The senior threw 55 times, completing 27 of his attempts for 339 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.
CLASS B
Bennington 52, Seward 26: Seward had a promising start against the Class B No. 2 Badgers after a Gavin Sukup 4-yard touchdown run, but Bennington scored 42 unanswered points as the Badgers rolled at home.
Quarterback Kale Bird was the star for Bennington, throwing for three touchdowns while rushing for one. Sukup had four rushing touchdowns — accounting for all but two of the Bluejays points.
CLASS C-1
Ashland-Greenwood 24, Logan View/SS 7: Matthew Schuster returned and ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 3 Bluejays advanced to the second round in Ashland.
Cale Jacobsen and Nick Carroll each threw for 93 yards, with Carroll adding a touchdown.
Riley Hotfelker threw for 159 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders.
Wahoo 34, Mitchell 14: The defending state champion took control on Grant Kolterman's 51-yard touchdown, giving the No. 7 and host Warriors a 27-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
Kolterman later added a 1-yard score to put the game out of reach.
Colin Ludvik rushed 22 times for 126 yards, and Tatem Nelson and Gavin Pokorny added scores for the Warriors (7-2).
CLASS C-2
Ord 38, Bishop Neumann 14: The Chanticleers' offense gained 411 yards, 280 on the ground. Tommy Stevens led host and No. 3 Ord, rushing for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 27 attempts, while Zach Smith threw for two touchdowns and 131 yards on nine passes.
The Cavaliers' leading rusher was Andrew Wyllie, who rushed 15 times for 90 yards and a touchdown.
CLASS D-1
Cross County 54, Cambridge 16: Isaac Noyd rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns to lead top-ranked Cross County to the victory in Cambridge.
Noyd opened the scoring with a 72-yard touchdown run and followed with a 43-yard score. Carter Seim broke free for a 61-yard touchdown to help Cross County pull away.
Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12: Quarterback Cole Siems threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 167 yards for another score to lead the No. 4 Trojans on the road.
Jack Holsing ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns with Grant Lewandowski hauled in two TD passes.
Dundy Co.-Stratton 48, Lourdes CC 30: The No. 3 Tigers trailed 30-24 entering the fourth quarter before ripping off 24 straight points in Nebraska City.
Serbando Diaz put Dundy Co.-Stratton ahead to stay with a 4-yard TD run, followed by a run for the two-point conversion and a 32-30 lead. Quade Myers next added a 15-yard TD and, after an interception, Diaz added his third TD run of the game and a two-point conversion for the final score.
Dundy Co. Stratton (9-0) moves on to face Stanton (8-1) in the next round. Lourdes CC ends the season 6-3.
CLASS D-2
Falls City SH 54, Creighton 28: Jakob Jordan threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 45 yards and a pair of scores to lead the Irish.
Host Creighton kept it close, but No. 3 Falls City SH would put the pressure on with two quick touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Creighton's Sam Vortherms combined for 180 yards and three touchdowns.
BDS 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28: Dalton Kleinschmidt scored three first-half touchdowns on the ground to help lift the No. 1 Eagles into the next round.
Host Ansley-Litchfield (6-4) took an early 8-0 lead, but BDS (9-0) responded by scoring the next 34 points to take command.
SIX-MAN
McCool Junction 83, Parkview Christian 24: The No. 1 Mustangs' offense kept rolling behind Owen McDonald as he ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns, while also returning a kick and catching a pass for scores, in McCool Junction.
The Patriots outgained the Mustangs, however, with 329 yards of total offense.
Sterling 54, Southwest 6: Sterling continued its undefeated season led by Sam Bouldt's 204 all-purpose yards for five touchdowns in the home win.
The Jets' Derek Buss scored touchdowns on all three of his touches for 150 yards.
Red Cloud 50, Dorchester 36: Carson McClearly ran for 287 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors in Dorchester.
With the game tied 20-20 late in the second quarter, Red Cloud scored 22 straight to put the game out of reach.
Blake Hansen threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Longhorns.
