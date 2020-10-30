State football playoff glance: Thompson carries Wilber-Clatonia to C-2 first-round win

Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12: Quarterback Cole Siems threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 167 yards for another score to lead the No. 4 Trojans on the road.

Jack Holsing ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns with Grant Lewandowski hauled in two TD passes.

Dundy Co.-Stratton 48, Lourdes CC 30: The No. 3 Tigers trailed 30-24 entering the fourth quarter before ripping off 24 straight points in Nebraska City.

Serbando Diaz put Dundy Co.-Stratton ahead to stay with a 4-yard TD run, followed by a run for the two-point conversion and a 32-30 lead. Quade Myers next added a 15-yard TD and, after an interception, Diaz added his third TD run of the game and a two-point conversion for the final score.

Dundy Co. Stratton (9-0) moves on to face Stanton (8-1) in the next round. Lourdes CC ends the season 6-3.

CLASS D-2

Falls City SH 54, Creighton 28: Jakob Jordan threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 45 yards and a pair of scores to lead the Irish.

Host Creighton kept it close, but No. 3 Falls City SH would put the pressure on with two quick touchdowns in the fourth quarter.