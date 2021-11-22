State football notes: With his father in the crowd, Craig Schnitzler adds to family legacy

Long journey: When Hayden DeLano first took over at Cross County five years ago, the idea of playing for a state championship seemed far in the future.

The Cougars went 1-8 in Class C-2 during the 2017 season, ushering in a new era of football with the 2022 senior class the next season. Haiden Hild, Carter Seim and Cory Hollinger all saw varsity playing time during a 4-5 season as freshmen before making it to the semifinals in 2019 and 2020.

The Cougars finally broke through in 2021 with a playoff run that included a thrilling 58-51 win over Lourdes CC in the quarterfinals, and even if their Memorial Stadium trip didn’t end with a state title, it was still a fitting celebration of a talented senior class.

“When I got here five years ago, we went 1-8 in (Class) C-2 and were losing by 50, 60, 70 points a night,” DeLano said. “We got these guys and most of them have been starting since day one as freshmen. They just kept getting better and better, and we’re looking to build off them in the future.”

Two feature backs: Bennington senior Dylan Mostek gets a lot of attention, and rightfully so, but he wasn't the only workhorse in Monday's Class B state championship final.