State football notes: With his father in the crowd, Craig Schnitzler adds to family legacy

Monday's Class D-2 state championship trophy was special for coach Craig Schnitzler for many reasons, beginning with his five seniors.
It also was special to have his father, Bob, in the crowd watching him.
Bob Schnitzler, of course, is a legendary football coach in the state. He led Battle Creek to four state championships and five runner-up finishes in football and had great success coaching girls basketball.
Craig and his older brother were on one of those football state title teams 40 years ago when Battle Creek beat Aquinas.
Forty years later, another state title is in the Schnitzler family.
"It's awesome to have him here," Craig Schnitzler said after his Kenesaw team beat Sandhills/Thedford 46-40 at Memorial Stadium. "His coaching career is second to none."
Bob Schnitzler retired from coaching long ago, but he still has it in him, said Craig, who just wrapped up his 21st season leading the Blue Devils.
"I even had him film study for me, give some different looks throughout the week and throughout the playoffs," Craig Schnitzler said. "He and I have been in contact on what he sees, what I see."
Adding with a smile, "He's out of coaching, but he's not done coaching."
Long journey: When Hayden DeLano first took over at Cross County five years ago, the idea of playing for a state championship seemed far in the future.
The Cougars went 1-8 in Class C-2 during the 2017 season, ushering in a new era of football with the 2022 senior class the next season. Haiden Hild, Carter Seim and Cory Hollinger all saw varsity playing time during a 4-5 season as freshmen before making it to the semifinals in 2019 and 2020.
The Cougars finally broke through in 2021 with a playoff run that included a thrilling 58-51 win over Lourdes CC in the quarterfinals, and even if their Memorial Stadium trip didn’t end with a state title, it was still a fitting celebration of a talented senior class.
“When I got here five years ago, we went 1-8 in (Class) C-2 and were losing by 50, 60, 70 points a night,” DeLano said. “We got these guys and most of them have been starting since day one as freshmen. They just kept getting better and better, and we’re looking to build off them in the future.”
Two feature backs: Bennington senior Dylan Mostek gets a lot of attention, and rightfully so, but he wasn't the only workhorse in Monday's Class B state championship final.
Carlos Collazo was a bright spot for Aurora. The bruising, 5-foot-9, 200-pound junior rushed 36 times for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the Huskies' 42-14 loss to the Badgers.
Mostek, a senior, was electric, carrying the ball 20 times for 218 yards and four scores, including a backbreaking 89-yard touchdown to give the Badgers a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.
Changing Class B landscape: Bennington and Aurora likely won't get too comfortable in the Class B state finals setting.
Aurora, the second-smallest school in Class B, is in position to drop to Class C-1 for the second time in less than five years.
Bennington is the seventh-largest school in Class B, but the school continues to grow at a fast rate and could make its way to Class A down the road.
Repeat performances: Two of Monday's three finals were rematches of regular-season meetings.
Bennington and Aurora met in Week 2 with Bennington winning 55-44. Howells-Dodge and Cross County met in Week 3 with the Jaguars holding on 40-38 after leading 40-14.
There is one rematch Tuesday and it comes in Class C-1 where Pierce will meet Columbus Lakeview. Pierce won the Week 2 matchup 28-27.
