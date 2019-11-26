State football notes: Inclement weather affects all 3 state finals; Wahoo coach shares father-son moment

"This is like when you're 5 years old, out there playing with family and just having fun," Bellevue West quarterback Nate Glantz said. "Your neighbors are out there playing snow football and that's what it was like. We took in the snow and we wanted to play in it."

Snow accumulated on the field between the Class C-2 and A championship games, and Nebraska School Activities Association staff and other NSAA workers grabbed shovels to clear snow off the sidelines, yard lines and hash marks before the 7:15 contest and again at halftime.

Father-son moment: Wahoo coach Chad Fox got the opportunity Tuesday that few fathers get to experience — putting a high school gold medal around the neck of his son after their final football game together as player-coach. Fox’s son, Nate, is part of the Warriors’ talented senior class as a starting tight end.

“You think about that stuff, and not that it’s the driving force for any of this, but it’s been a special journey and a great ride this season for us,” coach Fox said. “These are lifetime family memories that we’ll always cherish.”