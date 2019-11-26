State football notes: Inclement weather affects all 3 state finals; Wahoo coach shares father-son moment

Weather played a major factor in Tuesday's state football championships at Memorial Stadium.
In the C-1 championship between Wahoo and Pierce, the Warriors and Bluejays experienced a morning snowfall. By the time Oakland-Craig and Sutton took the field midafternoon, a fog loomed over the stadium as the Knights and Mustangs played in a rainy drizzle.
Then there was the wind.
As Oakland-Craig warmed up before taking a 19-0 win over Sutton, coaches were chasing a play-call poster across the field. The swirling wind also caught a punt by Sutton's Quenton Jones that traveled 3 yards near the end of the first half.
The weather was no help in the passing game as Sutton quarterback Cade Wiseman (0-for-4) and Knight signal caller Colton Thomsen (1-for-5) combined for a 1-for-9 passing effort.
“We like to pass a little bit more, but it doesn't really matter,” Thomsen said. “As long we get the win — in these conditions — defense is what matters most.”
After the Knights' victory, a dusting of snow covered Memorial Stadium ahead of Tuesday's Class A championship -- and it never stopped.
Bellevue West and Omaha Westside played beneath a steady stream of snow that was whipped around the stadium by snarling gusts of wind. The poor conditions were illustrated by several dropped passes, botched snaps and fumbles, with the Thunderbirds adapting to the unfavorable environment better than their opponent en route to a 35-0 victory.
"This is like when you're 5 years old, out there playing with family and just having fun," Bellevue West quarterback Nate Glantz said. "Your neighbors are out there playing snow football and that's what it was like. We took in the snow and we wanted to play in it."
Snow accumulated on the field between the Class C-2 and A championship games, and Nebraska School Activities Association staff and other NSAA workers grabbed shovels to clear snow off the sidelines, yard lines and hash marks before the 7:15 contest and again at halftime.
Father-son moment: Wahoo coach Chad Fox got the opportunity Tuesday that few fathers get to experience — putting a high school gold medal around the neck of his son after their final football game together as player-coach. Fox’s son, Nate, is part of the Warriors’ talented senior class as a starting tight end.
“You think about that stuff, and not that it’s the driving force for any of this, but it’s been a special journey and a great ride this season for us,” coach Fox said. “These are lifetime family memories that we’ll always cherish.”
Valverde injures neck: Pierce linebacker Seth Valverde suffered what appeared to be a serious neck injury during the third quarter of the Class C-1 state title game. The contest was delayed for a considerable amount of time to get the senior immobilized and put on a stretcher.
After the game, Pierce coach Mark Brahmer was hopeful Valverde was going to be OK.
“I think everything is going to be all right,” Brahmer said. “He was complaining a little bit of neck pain, but he was moving everything and he was coherent. I think it might be a little bit of whiplash from hitting his head on the turf pretty hard. He’s a great young man, and hopefully God will bless us here.”
