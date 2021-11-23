State football notes: Gretna fans show up in force for A final; a lot of new champions in '21

Bergan climbed the mountain after finishing runner-up last season.

"We just knew that we had an opportunity to be here junior year, and senior year and we just took it," Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre said. "It was a great opportunity."

Passion in Pierce: The Bluejays fell short of defending their Class C-1 state title, but the football-crazy town of Pierce still showed up in large numbers at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

Official attendance for the C-1 championship was 2,375, and Pierce did its best to make sure admission was worth the price of the ticket.

Junior quarterback Abram Scholting’s 263 passing yards were the most any quarterback had thrown for in this year's state finals until the last game in Class A, with 113 of that total going to Nebraska football commit Ben Brahmer on his future college field. Pierce moved the ball well throughout the game as it outgained Columbus Lakeview 433-289 in the yardage column and possessed the ball for more time than the Vikings despite the 37-25 final score.

The Bluejays’ undoing, according to coach Mark Brahmer, was turning the ball over of each of their first three drives, including a fumble recovery that Columbus Lakeview returned for a touchdown.