State football notes: Gretna fans show up in force for A final; a lot of new champions in '21
Gretna vs. Omaha Westside, 11.23

Gretna takes the field before its game against Omaha Westside for the Class A championship on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

There is a first time for everything in Gretna. The Dragons' first appearance in a state championship football game gave their fans a chance to pack inside Memorial Stadium for a game.

And boy, did they travel.

More than 8,600 fans attended the Class A final between Gretna and Omaha Westside, with a strong majority coming from the Omaha suburb.

“I love Gretna. Gretna is awesome,” Dragons quarterback Zane Flores said. “They are so supportive and they are just awesome.”

The crowd was loud all night and provided some juice down the stretch as the No. 6 Dragons held on for a 7-3 victory.

“I’m sure the crowd is satisfied with that game because that was a hell of a ballgame,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said. “They have supported us all season at home and on the road, so we knew we were going to get a lot of people. We can’t thank them enough.”

Welcome to the party: This year's championships shined a spotlight on new faces. Of the seven winners, five of them — Gretna (Class A), Columbus Lakeview (C-1), Howells-Dodge (D-1), Kenesaw (D-2) and Cody-Kilgore (six-man) — were first-time champions. 

The other two? Well, it's been a while. In Class B, Bennington lifted the trophy for the first time since 1989. The wait was longer for C-2 Archbishop Bergan, which won its first championship since 1979. 

Bergan climbed the mountain after finishing runner-up last season.

"We just knew that we had an opportunity to be here junior year, and senior year and we just took it," Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre said. "It was a great opportunity."

Passion in Pierce: The Bluejays fell short of defending their Class C-1 state title, but the football-crazy town of Pierce still showed up in large numbers at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

Official attendance for the C-1 championship was 2,375, and Pierce did its best to make sure admission was worth the price of the ticket.

Junior quarterback Abram Scholting’s 263 passing yards were the most any quarterback had thrown for in this year's state finals until the last game in Class A, with 113 of that total going to Nebraska football commit Ben Brahmer on his future college field. Pierce moved the ball well throughout the game as it outgained Columbus Lakeview 433-289 in the yardage column and possessed the ball for more time than the Vikings despite the 37-25 final score.

The Bluejays’ undoing, according to coach Mark Brahmer, was turning the ball over of each of their first three drives, including a fumble recovery that Columbus Lakeview returned for a touchdown.

“Everything that could have went against us in the first half went against us,” Brahmer said. “The kids here kept fighting for every inch to the end, and I’m really proud of them.”

Despite a furious comeback attempt in the second half, Columbus Lakeview’s first-half lead held for the remainder of the contest. In an emotional postgame huddle afterward, Brahmer reminded his group that they are in the midst of a three-year stretch any program would be proud of.

Pierce’s graduating senior class also finished as the C-1 runner-up in 2019 in addition to last year’s state championship, meaning the Bluejays have played for a state title each of the past three years.

“My senior class, these 11 guys, they never won a game in seventh or eighth grade,” Brahmer said. “They stayed with it, stayed with it and stayed with it; the work ethic of that group and the character of that group is almost like no other I’ve ever had.”

Yo, Adrian! Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez made an appearance in Memorial Stadium during the fourth quarter of the C-1 title game.

After being shown on the video board, a contingent of fans chanted “Go Big Red” while a long line of Pierce students and fans quickly formed to grab a photo with Martinez. He obliged for several minutes before finding a nearby seat with a few of his Husker teammates.

Martinez (shoulder) was ruled out of Nebraska's regular-season finale Friday vs. Iowa.

