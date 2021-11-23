State football notes: Gretna fans show up in force for A final; a lot of new champions in '21

Despite a furious comeback attempt in the second half, Columbus Lakeview’s first-half lead held for the remainder of the contest. In an emotional postgame huddle afterward, Brahmer reminded his group that they are in the midst of a three-year stretch any program would be proud of.
Pierce’s graduating senior class also finished as the C-1 runner-up in 2019 in addition to last year’s state championship, meaning the Bluejays have played for a state title each of the past three years.
“My senior class, these 11 guys, they never won a game in seventh or eighth grade,” Brahmer said. “They stayed with it, stayed with it and stayed with it; the work ethic of that group and the character of that group is almost like no other I’ve ever had.”
Yo, Adrian! Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez made an appearance in Memorial Stadium during the fourth quarter of the C-1 title game.
After being shown on the video board, a contingent of fans chanted “Go Big Red” while a long line of Pierce students and fans quickly formed to grab a photo with Martinez. He obliged for several minutes before finding a nearby seat with a few of his Husker teammates.
Martinez (shoulder) was ruled out of Nebraska's regular-season finale Friday vs. Iowa.
Photos: Gretna holds off Omaha Westside in Class A championship
Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac tries to escape the tackle of Gretna's Ethan Stuhr after making a second-quarter catch during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Mason Goldman (58) celebrates Gretna's fourth-quarter touchdown against Omaha Westside during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Brayden Chaney (7) celebrates an interception by Blayke Moore (not pictured) in the first quarter against Omaha Westside during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Grant Guyett (3) can't quite reach a pass while being defended by Gretna's Brayden Chaney (7) in the first quarter during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna players lift the Class A championship trophy after defeating Omaha Westside 7-3 on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Gretna players celebrate after defeating Omaha Westside 7-3 to win the Class A state championship Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Omaha Westside players lift the runner-up trophy after a 7-3 loss to Gretna in the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Jayden Sobotka (28) hugs his coach Mike Kayl while getting his medal after defeating Omaha Westside 7-3 in the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Michael Zimmerman absorbs the Warriors' loss to Gretna in the Class A championship game after receiving his runner-up medal Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Tyson Boganowski (1) can't quite catch a pass while under pressure by Omaha Westside's Teddy Rezac (25) in the third quarter during the Class A state championship game Tuesda at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna players celebrate their win over Omaha Westside in the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Joseph Roll pulls in a catch against Omaha Westside in the third quarter during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Jake Lukis smiles before Gretna accepts the trophy following their 7-3 win over Omaha Westside to win the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) and Cameron Bothwell (99) celebrate after defeating Omaha Westside 7-3 to win the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Tyson Boganowski (1) can't quite catch a pass while under pressure by Omaha Westside's Teddy Rezac (25) in the third quarter during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) evades tackle by Omaha Westside's Curt Cubrich (34) in the third quarter during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Marcus Rhoades throws a ball back onto the field after a field goal practice kick at halftime during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning gets tackled by Gretna's Blayke Moore (5) in the third quarter during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's TJ Silliman (2) celebrates Joseph Roll's (not pictured) catch against Omaha Westside in the third quarter during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna quarterback Zane Flores prepares to receive a snap against Omaha Westside in the first quarter of the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) gets pushed out of bounds by Omaha Westside's Teddy Rezac (25) in the second quarter during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna takes the field before its game against Omaha Westside for the Class A championship on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Brayden Chaney (7) almost blocks a second-quarter field goal attempt by Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano (74) and held by Kolby Brown during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Tyson Boganowski can't quite catch a pass against Omaha Westside in the second quarter during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) looks to pass against Omaha Westside in the second quarter of the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac gets tackled by Gretna's Ethan Stuhr (80) after making a second-quarter catch during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna coaches talk with their players after a turnover by Omaha Westside in the fourth quarter of the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) throws a pass against Omaha Westside in the second quarter during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Joe Roll (26) gets tackled by several Omaha Westside players in the first quarter during the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Connor Edwards (21) celebrates a failed touchdown attempt by Omaha Westside in the second quarter during the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Joseph Roll (26) gets tackled by Omaha Westside's Isaac Richard (6) in the second quarter during the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (9) gets tackled by Gretna's Mick Huber (22) in the second quarter during the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Brayden Chaney (7) gets tackled by Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning in the first quarter during the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Officials stand on the field during the national anthem before the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's RJ Eckhardt runs onto the field before the Class A championship game against Gretna on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Mason Sutton (71) celebrates after the Dragons defeated Omaha Westside 7-3 to win the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac throws a pass in the second quarter against Gretna during the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Photos: Norfolk Catholic, Archbishop Bergan meet in Class C-2 final
Archbishop Bergan players pose for the cameras after they defeated Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday during the Class C-2 championship final at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan's Cal Janke (left) dives into the end zone as Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper attempts tackles him in the second quarter of the Class C-2 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan's Cooper Weitzel (8) pounces on the Knights' onside kick against Norfolk Catholic's Mason Timmerman in the first quarter Tuesday during the Class C-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium. Archbishop Bergan recovered the ball.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman (6) opens the Knights' scoring with a touchdown and celebrates with teammate Kanyon Talton in the first quarter against Archbishop Bergan during the Class C-2 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre (6) unleashes a pass that would be caught for an 80-yard touchdown on the team's first play from scrimmage against Norfolk Catholic during the Class C-2 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan's Cal Janke (left) dives into the end zone as Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper tackles in the second quarter of the Class C-2 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman scores a touchdown in the first quarter against Archbishop Bergan during the Class C-2 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Norfolk Catholic's Brennen Kelley catches a touchdown pass while being defended by Archbishop Bergan's Max Nosal in the second quarter during the Class C-2 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Jarett Boggs (3) gets tripped out of bounds by Norfolk Catholic's Mason Timmerman (1) in the second quarter during the Class C-2 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Brennen Kelley gets tripped up by Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre (6) and Isaac Herink in the second quarter during the Class C-2 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman (6) is tackled by Archbishop Bergan's Max Nosal (4) in the second quarter during the Class C-2 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre gains a first down on a keeper against Norfolk Catholic in the second quarter of the Class C-2 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan's Kade McIntyre catches a touchdown pass from Koa McIntyre against Norfolk Catholic's Kanyon Talton during the Class C-2 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan's Gavin Logemann (bottom left) fumbles the ball during the first quarter against Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday during the Class C-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium. Norfolk Catholic recovered the ball.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar instructs his team in the second half against Archbishop Bergan on Tuesday during the Class C-2 championship final at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan's Isaac Herink sacks Norfolk Catholic's Carter Janssen in the second half on Tuesday during the Class C-2 championship final at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan coach Seth Mruz (right) gathers his state championship winning team after it defeated Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday the Class C-2 championship final at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan's Kylie Sullivan (16) gets her medal from coach Seth Mruz after the team's win over Norfolk Catholic in the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Max Hammond (7) can't quite reach a pass while being defended by Archbishop Bergan's Cooper Weitzel (8) and Jarett Boggs (3) in the third quarter during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Kanyon Talton (22) catches a pass in the third quarter against Archbishop Bergan during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Jareett Boggs (3) rushes through the Norfolk Catholic defense in the second quarter during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against Norfolk Catholic during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Carter Janssen (center) gets tackled by Archbishop Bergan's Lucas Pruss (left) and Kade McIntyre (7) in the second quarter during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Lucas Pruss (15) can't quite catch a pass in the first quarter while being pressured by during Norfolk Catholic's Brennen Kelley (2) during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Julius Cortes (13) holds the ball for Alex Langenfeld on an extra-point attempt during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Lucas Pruss (15) smiles after scoring a first-quarter touchdown against Norfolk Catholic during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Preston Bamsey reacts after his team's 49-20 loss to Archbishop Bergan during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Alex Langenfeld (20) boots the opening kickoff against Norfolk Catholic during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic players hold the runner-up trophy after their 49-20 loss to Archbishop Bergan during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's offensive coordinator Josh Boggs (center) talks with brothers Koa (left) and Kade McIntyre in the closing moments of their win over Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday during the Class C-2 championship final at Memorial Stadium. Boggs was a member of the Knights' runner-up teams in 2008 and 2010.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre (6) and Jarett Boggs are all smiles on the sideline in the closing moments of their win over Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday during the Class C-2 championship final at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan's Jarett Boggs (right) holds the state championship trophy after the Knights defeated Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday during the Class C-2 championship final at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan brothers Koa McIntyre (right) Kade hug in the closing moments of their win over Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday during the Class C-2 championship final at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Archbishop Bergan players raise the Class C-2 state championship trophy after the Knights defeated Norfolk Catholic 49-20 on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Photos: Columbus Lakeview beats Pierce 37-25 to decide Class C-1 title
Columbus Lakeview's Eli Osten (54) celebrates a fumble recovery touchdown against Pierce in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Adam VanCleave (28) trips after a tackle attempt by Pierce in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Kolby Blaser (5) looks for a pass against Pierce in the first quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Abram Scholting (17) passes over Columbus Lakeview Daniel Carnes (10) in the first quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Michael Kruntorad (44) attempts to hurdle Columbus Lakeview's Adam VanCleave (28) in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Cooper Tessendorf (34) evades a tackle attempt by Pierce's Nickolas Harvey (38) in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce celebrates with Michael Kruntorad (44) after his touchdown against Columbus Lakeview in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Ashton Stubbert runs off the field to hug his coaches as the clock expires in their 37-25 win over Pierce for the Class C-1 championship Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview celebrates with the trophy after their 37-25 win over Pierce for the Class C-1 state championship Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Abram Scholting (17) gets tackled by Columbus Lakeview's Cooper Tessendorf (34) in the third quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Kolby Blaser (5) runs into the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown against Pierce during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) gets tackled by several Columbus Lakeview players in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Michael Kruntorad (44) scores a diving touchdown past Columbus Lakeview's Mason Viergutz (13) in the fourth quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce accepts the runner up trophy after losing 37-25 to Columbus Lakeview in the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Kaden Johnson (14) can't quite catch a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Abram Scholting (17) recovers a Columbus Lakeview fumble in the third quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Mason Viergutz pulls in a pass before running for a touchdown in the second quarter against Pierce during the Class C-1 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Benjamin Brahmer can't quite catch a pass in the second quarter against Columbus Lakeview during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Abram Scholting (17) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Columbus Lakeview's Braxton Borer (21) attempts to stop him in the third quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
A drive by Pierce's Abram Scholting (17) gets stopped by Columbus Lakeview in the fourth quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Michael Kruntorad (44) pulls in a pass before running into the end zone for a touchdown against Columbus Lakeview during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Kolby Blaser (5) evades a tackle by Pierce's Michael Kruntorad (44) in the first quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview celebrates with the trophy after their 37-25 win over Pierce for the Class C-1 championship Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Adam Van Cleave can't catch a pass while being defended by Pierce's Abram Scholting (17) in the first quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!